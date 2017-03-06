Birth announcements, March 5, 2017

Daniel and Amanda Hucks of Chester are the parents of a daughter Anne Katherine Hucks born on Dec. 23. Amanda is the daughter of Sam Shillinglaw of Rock Hill and Kathy McKinney of Indian Trail, N.C. Daniel is the son of Terry and Angie Hucks of York.
Jeremy and Rhonda Fincher of Lake Wylie are the parents of son Ryker Joseph William Fincher born on Dec. 26. Mrs. Fincher is the daughter of Jedonne Lynn Bumgardner of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Janet and Michael Fincher of Rock Hill.
Marcus Dye and Nancy Gonzalez of York are the parents of daughter Alayna Rayne Dye born Dec. 26. Ms. Gonzalez is the daughter of Angel Gonzalez and Maria Aguilar of York. Paternal grandparent is LaJune Knox of Sharon.
Melissa Wilson of Sharon is the parents of daughter Serenity Eve Wilson born on Dec. 26. Ms. Wilson is the daughter of April Dover and John Wilson of Sharon.
Murrah Hawk Howard and Danielle Harvell are the parents of son Hawk Elijah Howard born on Dec. 26. Ms. Harvell is the daughter of Pat and Tracey Harvell of York. Paternal grandparent is Kathy Berka-Howard of Boise, Idaho.
Michael Lewis and Elizabeth Hawkins of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter of Vanessa Jane Lewis born on Dec. 26. Ms. Hawkins is the daughter of Trey Hawkins and Elizabeth Duncan of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Fred Vester and Jackie Tschantz of Rock Hill.
Lindsey Anderson, Jr. and Metanna Anderson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Lindsey Isaiah Anderson III born on Dec. 27.
Chris and Casey Lefler of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lillian Love Lefler born on Dec. 27. Mrs. Lefler is the daughter of Ruth Burns and Jesse Lott of Decatur, Al.
James and Victoria Baker of Chester are the parents of daughter Emaleth Gray Baker born on Dec. 27. Mrs. Baker is the daughter of Bobby and Glennie Mims of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Gleada Harris of Edgemoor.
Paxton Smith and Victoria Stanley of Fort Mill are the parents of son Paxton Anndrew Smith Jr. born on Dec. 28. Ms. Stanley is the daughter of Tammy and Joseph Stanley.
Kenneth and Marie Proctor of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Katalina Noelle Proctor born on Dec. 28.
William and Lacey Armstrong of Tega Cay are the parents of son Arran Joseph “AJ” Armstrong born on Dec. 28. Mrs. Armstrong is the daughter of Michelle Barhelor of Germantown, Md. Paternal grandparents are Jane and Bill Armstrong of Rock Hill.
Hugh and Morgan Robinson of Clover are the parents of son Cooper Benjamin Robinson born on Dec. 28. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of James and Gilda Warlick of York. Paternal grandparents are Hugh and Darlene Robinson of Clover.
Justin and Whitney Davis of York are the parents of son William James Alexander Davis born on Dec. 28. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Dewey Ballard of Lexington and Elizabeth Ballard of York. Paternal grandparents are Allen Davis of Morganton, N.C. and Verna Davis of York.
Trevir Carnes and Rachael Gregory of Rock Hill are the parents of son Trevor Mason Eugene Carnes Jr. born on Dec. 28. Ms. Gregory is the daughter of Robert and Jewell Gregory of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Sherri Carnes of Battlecreek, Mich.
Benjamin and Sarah Levans of Rock Hill are the parents of son James Luther Levans born on Dec. 29. Mrs. Levans is daughter of Darrell Lewis of Springboro, Ohio and Elizabeth Lewis of Grafton, Wis. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Jane Levans of Woodstock, Ill.
Jacob Rippy and Brandi Reed of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Emma Marie Rippy born on Dec. 29. Ms. Reed is the daughter of Dawn Reed of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Darren Rippy and Mary Ann Rippy of Charlotte.
