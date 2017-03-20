Birth announcements, March 19, 2017

Lormansher Duncan of Rock Hill is the parent of son Kaidence Elijah Duncan born on Jan. 14. Ms. Duncan is the daughter of William and Lorriane of Rock Hill.
Trey and Sarah Dacus are the parents of son Brett Kingston Dacus born on Jan. 15. Mrs. Dacus is the daughter of Jeff Gardner of Blackstock. Paternal grandparents are Creig Dacus and Beth Bianco of Chester.
Timothy and Tammy Morgan of Rock Hill are the parents of son Tristen Scott Morgan born on Jan. 15. Mrs. Morgan is the daughter of Keith and Alice Cooper of Edgemoor. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Judd of Smyrna and Scott Morgan of Rock Hill.
Halsted Feaster Jr. and Erica Sanders of Carlisle are the parents of daughter Meghan Nicole Feaster born on Jan. 16.
Brent Troublefield and Amy Coleman of Edgemoor are the parents of daughter Ainsley Claire Troublefield born on Jan. 18.
Andy and Julie McGee of Rock Hill are the parents of son Andrew Ryder McGee born on Jan. 19. Mrs. McGee is the daughter of Nancy Zschau of Spring Hill, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Johnny and Pat McGee of Rock Hill.
Bobby and Amy Martin of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Callie Rose Martin born Jan. 19. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Billie and Nancy Bronson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Kathye Frost of Rock Hill.
Chelsey Kahrmann of Fort Mill is the parent of son Maxwell Duane Stevens born on Jan. 18. Ms. Kahrmann is the daughter of Harold Kahrmann and Debra Garrity of Fort Mill.
Wesly Carter and Ashley Jennings of Rock Hill are the parents of son Bryson Saint Carter born on Jan. 20. Ms. Jennings is the daughter of James and Linda Jennings on Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Fred and Marilynn Good Carter of Rock Hill.
Cheney and Elizabeth Robinson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Elizabeth Banks Robinson born on Jan. 23. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Cranford of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Cheney Robinson of Athens, Ga.
Comments