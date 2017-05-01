Birth announcements, April 30, 2017

Justin and Rebekah Bushue of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Meya Lynn Bushue born on Jan. 26. Mrs. Bushue is the daughter of William and Melinda Summerlin of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Kimberly Bushue of Rock Hill.
Richard and Heather Moore of Clover are the parents of son Ryker Kash Moore born on Jan. 26. Mrs. Moore is the daughter of Dale and Donna Starnes of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Richard Moore of Texas and Lorrie Domin of South Carolina.
Darius Robinson and Ebony McCain of Lancaster are the parents of Jayden Isaiah Robinson born on Jan. 26. Ms. McCain is the daughter of Dawn Brown of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Cynthia Chavis of Lancaster.
Lathan Porter and Khrista Hayes of Lancaster are the parents of son Archer Gauge Porter born on Jan. 26. Ms. Hayes is the daughter of James Hayes and Pamela Hayes of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Butch Williams and Melissa Porter of Lancaster.
Dain and Amber Bailey of Rock Hill are the parents of Camden Wate Bailey born on Jan. 26.
William and Melissa Wallace of Sharon are the parents of daughter Allyson Grace Wallace born on Jan. 26. Mrs. Wallace is the daughter of Charlene Goodson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Connie and Tim Ewers of Sharon.
Travis McManus and Jade Bass of Lancaster are the parents of son Kason James McManus born on Jan. 26. Paternal grandparent is Larry McManus.
Travis and Jacque Wilburn of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Brilee Shyann Wilburn born on Jan. 26. Mrs. Wilburn is the daughter of Wilson and Sherry Norman of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Rick and Caron Wilburn of Rock Hill.
Jason Williams and Laquisha Stewart of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jason Hovah Williams II born on Jan. 28. Ms. Stewart is the daughter of Nathan Stewart and Cartina Mackey. Paternal grandparent is Shelia Carter of Charlotte.
Gruma Smith and Deunts Hughes of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jace Carson Smith on Jan. 28. Ms. Hughes is the daughter of Kennetta Johnson of Rock Hill.
Robert Martin and Ashley Curtiss of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jimmie Dale Martin born on Jan. 29. Ms. Curtiss is the daughter of Jon and Missi Curtiss of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Robert Martin and Charity Good of York.
Christopher Stevens and Jessica Jackson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jaxson Lee Stevens born on Jan. 29. Ms. Jackson is the daughter of Patricia Jackson and Patrick Jackson of York. Paternal grandparents are Chris Stevens of St. Paul, Va., and Karen Lee Mutter of Rock Hill.
Antonio Foster Sr. and Courtney Rogers of Chester are the parents of son Cayden Anthony Foster born on Jan. 29. Ms. Rogers is the daughter of Christine Rogers of Chester and George Butler of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Denise Foster and Ruben Hall of Blackstock.
Christopher and Jennie Cook of Catawba are the parents of son Dallas Carter Cook born on Jan. 29. Mrs. Cook is the daughter of Dennis and Teresa Greene of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Howard and Betty Greene of Rock Hill.
Joshua Moore and Courtni Greene of Rock Hill are the parents of Brynlee Rae Moore born on Jan. 30. Ms. Greene is the daughter of Terry and Melonee Greene of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are David and Karen Moore of Rock Hill.
Justin English and Kayla Ellis of Rock Hill are the parents of son Karsen Grant English born on Jan. 30. Ms. Ellis is the daughter of William and Kim Moates of Newberry. Paternal grandparents are John and Jennifer English of Rock Hill.
Delvean McCleod and Tanishia Mitchell of Rock Hill are the parents of son Tayden Jamari McCleod born on Jan. 31. Ms. Mitchell is the daughter of Tyson Robbins and Nia Mitchell of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Agurs and Michael Agurs of Rock Hill
Brittany Johnson of Rock Hill is the parent of son Jayden Marquis Williams born on Jan. 30. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Barbara Johnson of Rock Hill.
Nevin and Cinda McKeown of Clover are the parents of son Ian James McKeown born on Jan. 31. Mrs. McKeown is the daughter of Thomas and Sandra Smith of York. Paternal grandparents are Mac and Karen McKeown of McConnells.
Robert and Mica Jones of Kershaw are the parents of daughter Piper Victoria Jones born on Jan. 31. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of Gene and Carol Ghent of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Barbara Jones of Lancaster.
Elisha Alexander and Amber Seitz of Rock Hill are the parents of Archer Haney Madison Alexander born on Jan. 31. Ms. Seitz is the daughter of Gene and Jane Jenkins of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are William and Tammie Alexander of York.
Zachary and Brittni Dion of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Freya Maeble Dion born on Jan. 31. Mrs. Dion is the daughter of Paul Bennett and Kristina Drost Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Tracy Dion of Fort Mill.
Brian and Kimberly Hamilton of Rock Hill are the parents of son Cason Harlace Hamilton born on Jan. 31. Mrs. Hamilton is the daughter of Harold and Remattie Bowden and Margaret Bowden of Great Falls. Paternal grandparent is Melace Hamilton
Comments