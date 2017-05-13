Birth announcements, May 14, 2017

Ben and Hanna Nunnery of Chester are the parents of daughter Catherine Anne Nunnery born Feb. 2. Mrs. Nunnery is the daughter of Michael and Deanna Mobley of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Rie Nunnery of Chester.
Breonna Dye of Chester is the parent of daughter Paris Kinsley Dye born Feb. 2. Dye is the daughter of Ikamua Dye and Sebrena Crank of Chester.
Devin Hayes and Brittney Phillips of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Alice Olivia Hayes born Feb. 3. Phillips is the daughter of Dana Montgomery of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Sherry Johnson of York.
Luissiana Rodriguez of Fort Mill is the parent of daughter Leiza Anaiss Rodriguez born Feb. 3. Rodriguez is the daughter of Luis and Estrella Rodriguez of Charlotte.
Michael Richard and Caroline Hartsoe of Rock Hill are the parents of Elizabeth Rae Richard born Feb. 3. Hartsoe is the daughter of Doris Cricker and Aaron Hartsoe of York. Paternal grandparent is Deborah Johnson of Fort Mill.
Sophia Glove is the parent of daughter Xavieana Liann McCleave born Feb. 3.
Lison and Trenica Miller of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Camiyah LaCetria Miller born Feb. 2. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Allen and Latrice Scott of New Castle, Pa. Paternal grandparent is Telisa Jordan of Concord, N.C.
Justin Sexton and Chelsea Koslosky of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Emberly Reign Sexton born Feb. 4. Koslosky is the daughter of Lisa Ingram of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Donna Sexton of Rock Hill.
Rashaad Brunson and Jasmine Walker of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Indya Denise Arie Brunson born Feb. 4. Walker is the daughter of Michael Walker and Nicole McClinton of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is the late Veronica Brunson of Charlotte.
Michael and Andrea Nichols of Fort Mill are the parents of son Wesley Robert Nichols born Feb. 4. Mrs. Nichols is the daughter of Robert Hook and the late Jewell Hook of Lexington. Paternal grandparents are Joel and Janice Nichols of Rock Hill.
Aaron and Taylor Mitchell of York are the parents of daughter Natallie Grace Mitchell born Feb. 6.
Bennett Munitz and Jessica Laaber of Rock Hill are the parents of son Bennett Jeffrey Muntiz born Feb. 6. Laaber is the daughter of Kim Tremblay of Cambridge, Canada. Paternal grandparents are Jay and Gail Munitz of Willoughby Hills, Ohio.
Tyra Patton of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Qa’Mora Iyana Walton born Feb. 6. Patton is the daughter of Tyronne and Dequetta Patton of Rock Hill.
Corey Neely Jr. and Que’Desha Crawford of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aubrey Corin Neely born Feb. 7. Crawford is the daughter of Darmin Crawford of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Corey Neely Sr. and Twana Watkins of Rock Hill.
James and Nicole Lambert of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Olivia Michelle Lambert born Feb. 7. Mrs. Lambert is the daughter of Michelle Stapleton of Rock Hill and Buddy Smith of Mauldin. Paternal grandparents are Michael Lambert Sr. of Columbia and Debra Sears of Norfolk, Va.
