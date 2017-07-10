Birth announcements, July 10, 2017

Maleah Smith of Rock Hill is the parent of son Joshua Aiden Traywick Smith born on April 18.
Travis McClinton and Alley McIlwain of Lancaster are the parents of son Princeton Deon McClinton born on April 18. Ms. McIlwain is the daughter of Donna Rhoney and Mitchel McIlwain of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Leon Colvin and Nora McClinton of Chester.
Brent and Renee Beam of Chester are the parents of son Luca Blace Beam born on April 18. Mrs. Beam is the daughter of Eric and Phyllis Baker of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Salvador and Tammy Carrillo of Chester.
Joshua Price and Lane Caven of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Abreha Elena Cavan-Price born on April 18.
Patrick and Alissa Neil of York are the parents of daughter Lyla Faya Neil born on April 19. Mrs. Neil is the daughter of Darrell and Rita Carver of York.
Jeremy Davis and Cadie Wagner-Davis of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kyle Lane Davis born on April 19.
Joshua and Kristin Ledford of Great Falls are the parents of son Joshua Scott Ledford Jr. born on April 19. Mrs. Ledford is the daughter of Jim Neely and Mary Case of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Rhonda Ledford of Fort Lawn.
Anthony Hart and Doris Reid of York are the parents of son Avry Lamar Hart born on April 21. Mrs. Reid is the daughter of Margaret Reid of York. Paternal grandparents are Vivian and Dennis Hart of Newport.
Kyle and Sara Merck of Rock Hill are the parents of son Henry Winston Merck born on April 21. Mrs. Merck is the daughter of Keith Blackwelder and Mr. and Mrs. Greg Madden of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Wanda Merck and Jim Chambers of Rock Hill.
Maurice White and Cheran Outlaw of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Nevaeh AnnMarie White born on April 22. Ms. Outlaw is the daughter of Dillon and Wanda Outlaw of Waxhaw, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Phyllis White of Lancaster.
William Young and Angela Williams of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Tavariah Michaela Na’kai Young born on April 22. Ms. Williams is the daughter of Mary Pfeil and Joseph Williams of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Bertha and Willie Young of Edgemoor.
Jeffrey and Amanda Kenney of York are the parents of son Elliot Fox Kenney born on April 22. Mrs. Kenney is the daughter of Alan Reeves of Richburg and Patty Reid of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Gene Kenney and Joyce Cockrell of Rock Hill.
Kayela Plyler of Catawba is the parent of daughter Faithlynn Penelope Plyler born on April 22. Ms. Plyler is the daughter of William and Donna Plyler of York .
Armanfo Cruz and Perla Mendoza of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Cataleah Sarai Tovar Mendoza born on April 23. Ms. Mendoza is the daughter of Francisco Mendoza and Teresa Aguilar of York. Paternal grandparents are Carlos Cruz and Maria Tovar of York.
Richard McNutt and Maddison Fillmore of Lake Wylie are the parents of twin boys Gage Lee McNutt and Brody James McNutt born on April 23. Ms. Fillmore is the daughter of Brian and Heidi Fillmore of Lenoir City, Tenn. Paternal grandparents are Richard McNutt of Knoxville, Tenn. and Kathy Owenby of Belmont, N.C.
Whitney Torbit of York is the parent of son Kamdyn Jace Torbit born on April 23. Ms. Torbit is the daughter of Ainga Torbit of Rock Hill.
Krystal Ross of Fort Mill is the parent of son Brandon Jase Bigham born on April 23. Ms. Ross is the daughter of George Bigham and Bobbie Bigham of Fort Mill.
