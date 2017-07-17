Birth announcements, July 16, 2017

Justin and Brianna Totherow of York are the parents of daughter Olivia Sterling Totherow born on April 25. Mrs. Totherow is the daughter of Angela Conley of Spartanburg. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Dee Totherow of Rock Hill .
Travis Hill and Tosha Marsh of Pageland are the parents of Xander James Rhett Hill born on April 25. Ms. Marsh is the daughter of Ann and the late Kevin Patterson of Pageland. Paternal grandparents are Jackie Hill of Pageland and Bessie Benson of Waxhaw, N.C.
Michael Jinks and Brittany Hutto of Clover are the parents of daughter Amelia Cassandra Jinks born on April 25. Ms. Hutto is the daughter of Lisa Ayers and William Stephens of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Joel and Cassandra Jinks of Clover.
Anthony Henle and Cristina Sweatt of York are the parents of daughter Nevaeh Kay Henle born on April 26. Ms. Sweatt is the daughter of Keith and Deborah Sweatt of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Deborah Meji of York.
Christopher Wilson and Andrea Perry of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ayden Jace Wilson born on April 27. Ms. Perry is the daughter of James Perry and Christina Parker of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Mattie Wilson of Rock Hill.
Chelsea Crowder of Lancaster is the parent of son William Jacob Crowder born on April 29. Ms. Crowder is the daughter of Barry Crowder of Lancaster and Jo Penney of Cadiz, Ky.
Jacolvin and Shona McCoy of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Miya Denise McCoy born on May 1. Mrs. McCoy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ealey of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. McCoy of Rock Hill.
Robert and Mindy Crawford of York are the parents of son Lane Wiley Crawford born on May 2. Mrs. Crawford is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Kiser Jr. of York. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Crawford Jr. of Smyrna.
Arealious Johnson and Brittany Peace of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Zayla Shea Johnson born on May 2. Ms. Peace is the daughter of Sherry Johnson of Eastman, Ga. Paternal grandparent is Angelis Pritchett of Cochran, Ga.
Jonathan and Haley Lucas of York are the parents of daughter Reese Allen Lucas born on May 2. Mrs. Lucas is the daughter of Joe and Debbie Sexton of Irmo. Paternal grandparents are Margaret Lucas of Rock Hill.
Reco Faulkner Jr. and Khadija Trotter of Charlotte are the parents of son Reco Antonio Faulkner III born on May 2. Ms. Trotter is the daughter of Steve and Najma Trotter of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Reco and Ingrid Faulkner of Charlotte.
James Jordan and Brittany Carpenter of York are the parents of son King Armani Jordan born on May 3. Ms. Carpenter is the daughter of Elaine Carpenter of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Cortina Jordan of Chester.
Sean Wilson and April Walker of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Arianna Skye Wilson born on May 3. Ms. Walker is the daughter of Doug Walker II of York and Denisha Cotter of Seneca. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Peggy Wilson of Smyrna.
Wallace Hayes and Carnishia Kelley of Chester are the parents of daughter Ava Simone Hayes born on May 5. Ms. Kelley is the daughter of Aretha Kelley of Macon, Ga. Paternal grandparents are Wallace and Carol Hayes of Chester.
D.J. and Ashley Bowers of Kershaw are the parents of son Cash Mitchell Bowers born May 4. Mrs. Bowers is the daughter of Mitchell Bradley of Kershaw and Bobbie Lynn Austin of Camden. Paternal grandparents are Donald Bowers Sr. of Kershaw and Patsy Rollings of Lancaster.
Cort and Kristin Hall of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Wren Kathryn Hall born on May 5. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of Bobby and Jane Page of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Tricia Hall of Clover.
David Alcantara and Liliana Cervantes of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Diana Maribel Alcantara born on May 6. Mrs. Cervantes is the daughter of Neftali Sanchez and Candelaria Xaca of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Taide Alcantara and Isabel Rodriguez of Lancaster.
Victor and Krista Worley of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Vicktoria Hazel Rose Worley born on May 6. Mrs. Worley is the daughter of Steven and Sara Millwood of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Roy and Denise Worley of Rock Hill.
Kristofer Cook and Brittany Caudle of Rock Hill are the parents of son Roman Alexander Cook born on May 6. Ms. Caudle is the daughter of Christy Hines and Carl Caudle of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Katherine Horne of Rock Hill.
Comments