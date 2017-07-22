Birth announcements, July 23, 2017

James and Stephanie Burns of Clover are the parents of daughter Kensington Ann Burns born on May 8. Mrs. Burns is the daughter of Jon Green and Amanda Moore of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Doug Burns and Lori Best of Hampton, Va.
Jamea Lowery and Madison Capen of York are the parents of son Jaxson Michael Lowery born on May 8. Ms. Capen is the daughter of Amy Dettart of West Linn, Ore. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth Lowery and Michelle Lowery of York.
Janak and Reshma Raja of Rock Hill are the parents of son Param Janak Raja born on May 8. Mrs. Raja is the daughter of Bipinbhai and Leena Patel of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mohanbhai and Dhanaben Raja of Rock Hill.
Thomas and Dayna Cabaniss of Richburg are the parents of son Logan Thomas Alexander Cabaniss born on May 8. Mrs. Cabaniss is the daughter of Terry Gaskin and Dianne Gaskin of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are William Cabaniss and Anne Cabaniss of Fort Lawn.
Todd Roberts and Kelly Frisch of Clover are the parents of daughter Autumn Ann Roberts born on May 9.
Milina Robinson of Chester is the parent of son Mason Tyrese Simpson born on May 10. Ms. Robinson is the daughter of Fletcher McCoy and Cathy Simpson of Chester.
Jacob and Courtney Phillips of York are the parents of son Sawyer Bowie Phillips born on May 10. Mrs. Phillips is the daughter of Donald Doster and Shannon Doster of York. Paternal grandparents are David and Andrea Phillips of York.
TJ and Brandi Willis of Clover are the parents of son Jack Anthony Willis born on May 11. Mrs. Willis is the daughter of Richard Alexander and Sandra Alexander of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Roy Willis, Sr. and Teresa Willis of McConnells.
Matthew Rockholt and Casey Walker of McConnells are the parents of daughter Piper Cheyenne Rockholt born on May 11. Ms. Walker is the daughter of Chrystal and Jimmy Walker of York. Paternal grandparents are Darlene and Johnny Rockholt of York.
Scott and Allyson Hill of Chester are the parents of daughter Carley Michelle Hill born on May 11. Mrs. Hill is the daughter of Allan Carter and Susan and Butch Bigham of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Larry Stephenson and Wayne Hill and the late Shannon Hill of Chester.
Justin Nguyen and Heather Sutton of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Cali Marie Nguyen born on May 12. Ms. Sutton is the daughter of Richard Sutton and Tina Buckalou of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Chuc Nguyen and Linh Le of Rock Hill.
De’Brian Ester and Santana Stroud of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Arayah Sunshine Ester born on May 12.
Ian Cowley and Monica Azzad of Rock Hill are the parents of son Beckham Christian Cowley born on May 12.
Andria Jennings of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Kali Ameela Sims born on May 13. Ms. Jennings is the daughter of Sonia Corbit and Anthony Glover of Rock Hill.
James Locke and Rhonda Hayes of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Jameelah Ledisi Moore born on May 13.
Darrell Bellamy and Courtney Jordan of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kamille Bellamy born on May 13.
Junki Hong and Jungeun Choi of Fort Mill are the parents of son Eden Hong born on May 14.
Michael and Abigayle Lanier of Sharon are the parents of son Hunter Michael Lanier born on May 14. Mrs. Lanier is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy L. Clark of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Dana Lanier and Wendy Gibson of York.
Emir Portanova and Virginia Cedeno of Charlotte are the parents of daughter Emery Annalise Portanova born on May 15. Ms. Cedeno is the daughter of Jimmy and Maria Cedeno of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Ana Canales of Charlotte.
Justin and Tara Pearson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Noah Anthony Pearson born on May 15. Mrs. Pearson is the daughter of James and Judith Lowery of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Madaline Pearson of York.
Dustin and Amber Miner of York are the parents son Owen Richard Miner born on May 15. Mrs. Miner is the daughter of Gina Blackwood of York. Paternal grandparent is Darrin Blackwood of York.
Alan and Jamelyn Lovette of York are the parents of son James Alan Ray Lovette born on May 15. Mrs. Lovette is the daughter of Jamie and Trina Conner of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparents are Alan Lovette and Bobbie Campbell of Rock Hill.
Naquisha Burris of Rock Hill is the parent of son Dantavious Jerod Smarr Jr. born on May 15. Ms. Burris is the daughter of Mr. Moore and Mrs. Cherry of Rock Hill.
