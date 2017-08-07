Birth announcements, Aug. 6, 2017

Michael and Amanda Taylor of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Madeleine Brown Taylor born on May 26. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Marvin and Barbara Brown of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Dr. R. Norman and Judy Taylor of Rock Hill.
Kelly and Amy Ward of Clover are the parents of daughter Freya Marie Ward born on May 26. Mrs. Ward is the daughter of Kenneth and Penny Leonard of Pembroke Pines, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Ralph Ward of Dallas, N.C. and Alice Ward of Troutman, N.C.
Casey and Anna Espich of Rock Hill are the parents of son Hudson Locke Espich born on May 26. Mrs. Espich is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dunlap of Piedmont. Paternal grandparents Earl Espich and Shauna Sterling of Florence, Ky.
Denver Brown and Heather Thomas of Clover are the parents of son Cody James Brown born on May 26. Ms. Thomas is the daughter of Gerald and Denise Thomas of Jacksonville, Fla. Paternal grandparents are JC Brown of Jacksonville, Fla. and Cathy McCraw of Clover.
Brent and Emily Phillips of Lancaster are the parents of son Carter Thomas Phillips born on June 7. Mrs. Phillips is the daughter of Craig and Stacy Waltrip of Owensboro, Ky. Paternal grandparents are Beverly and Michael Phillips of Owensboro, Ky.
Michael Jewell and Ashley Price of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kinsleigh Marie Jewell born on June 8. Ms. Price is the daughter of Wendy and Keith Price of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Deanna and Dennis Railey of Rock Hill.
Daniel and Sonya Roberts of Rock Hill are the parents of son Josiah Taylor Roberts born on June 8. Mrs. Roberts is the daughter of Dennis and Joyce Taylor of Rock Hill.
Christopher and Brandi Griffin of Rock Hill are the parents of son Beckham Luke Griffin born on June 8. Mrs. Griffin is the daughter of Bruce and Susan Mosley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Eddie and Kathy Griffin of Lancaster.
Dylan Mitchell and Sofia Marino of Tega Cay are the parents of son Abel John Mitchell born on June 8. Ms. Marino is the daughter of John and Christy Marino of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Duane and Toni Mitchell of Fort Mill.
Mario and Shereda Gordon of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mariana Marie Gordon born on June 9. Mrs. Gordon is the daughter of Johnnie Jones and Theressa Jones of Columbia. Paternal grandparent is Glenda Gordon of Rock Hill.
Robert Neal and Samantha Graham of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Olivia Jane Neal born on June 10. Ms. Graham is the daughter of Meade Graham and Phyllis of Bradenton, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Linda Neal of Bradenton, Fla.
Nicholas and Ashley Kipp of Clover are the parents of son Noah Landon Kipp born on June 10. Mrs. Kipp is the daughter of LuAnn Potter and Kenneth Potter of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Judith Kipp and Timothy Kipp of Lake Wylie.
William and Christine Wilkerson of Hickory Grove are the parents of daughter Ellie Hayes Wilkerson born on June 11. Mrs. Wilkerson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Taylor Young of Lexington. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William Smith Wilkerson III of Hickory Grove.
Quincy and Dominiece Johnson of Chester are the parents of son King Omari Johnson born on June 12. Mrs. Johnson is the daughter of Karen Thompson and Herman Simpson of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mary Johnson and Rodney Moore of Rock Hill.
Matthew Usher and Julie Ussery of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Brenlee Elizabeth Usher born on June 12. Mrs. Ussery is the daughter of Charles and Pat Ussery of Kershaw. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Myra Usher of Lancaster.
Joshua Hullett and Ashley White of York are the parents of daughter Emma Shay Hullett born on June 12. Ms. White is the daughter of David and Jerri Dover of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Tammy Hullett of Clover.
Clayton and Jennifer Matthews of Indian Land are the parents of son Zane Kennedy Paul Matthews born on July 5 at Carolinas Medical Center Pineville. Mrs. Matthews is the daughter of Lisa Knight of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are the late John Matthews and Doris Matthews of Kannapolis, N.C.
