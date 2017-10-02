Birth announcements, Oct. 1, 2017

Christopher and Krista Oliver of Rock Hill are the parents of son Matthew Zylen Oliver born on July 23.
Robert Thomas and Bobbie Jamison of York are the parents of daughter My’Dasia Lynette Thomas born on July 23.
Matthew Hance and Misty Ernandez of Fort Lawn are the parents of daughter Ailah Odette Hance born on July 24. Ms. Ernandez is the daughter of Barry and Tammy Ernandez of Richburg. Paternal grandparents are Ira and Rita Hance of Lancaster.
Seth and Kristina Pihanich of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kayson James Pihanich born on July 24. Mrs. Pihanich is the daughter of Rita Vasconi of Sharpville, Pa. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Fox of Angler, N.C.
Never miss a local story.
Jamie Fox and Jessica Wright of Clover are the parents of daughter Jordyn Kayliegh Fox born on July 25. Ms. Wright is the daughter of Marshall Amanda Wright of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Wesley Dubese of Hartsville.
Kelvin Tucker Jr. and Jeanna Dailey of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Nevaeh Kaye Tucker born on July 25. Ms. Dailey is the daughter of Sherri Dailey of Rock Hill and Kenneth Dailey of Logan, W.Va. Paternal grandparents are Pamela Petite and Kelvin Tucker of Rock Hill.
Daryl Mobley and Jordan Collins of Chester are the parents of daughter Kinsley Grayce A’Miyah Mobley born on July 25. Ms. Collins is the daughter of Trish Wallace and Sam Collins of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Ruby Gibson of Chester.
Jarrett Vaughn and Dianne Randall of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jayce Marcellus Vaughn born on July 26. Ms. Randall is the daughter of Dianne Randall and Rodney Ballard of Dalzell. Paternal grandparents are Lenard and Janel Vaughn of Charlotte.
James Matuse and Whitney Brown of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Jennifer Marie Matuse born on July 27.
Jordan and Lauren Copeland of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jackson Samuel Copeland born on July 27. Mrs. Copeland is the daughter of Howard Steele and Donna Simmons of Rock HiIl. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Teresa Copeland of Rock Hill.
Clint and Jamie Wilkins of Smyrna are the parents of twins Jacob Brice Wilkins and Tripp Cole Wilkins born on July 27. Mrs. Wilkins is the daughter of Brant Adam and Joan Adam of Sharon. Paternal grandparents are Scott Wilkins and Teresa Wilkins of Smyrna.
Robert Blackman and Amber Cole of York are the parents of daughter Alexis Ryleigh Blackman born on July 27. Ms. Cole is the daughter of Richard and Allison Cole of Charlotte.
Justin and Glenda Carnes of Rock Hill are the parents son Cooper Justin Carnes born on July 27. Mrs. Carnes is the daughter of Glenn and Joyce Creel of Elgin. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Donna Carnes of Lancaster.
Richard and Amanda Hunter of Blackstock are the parents of son Keegan Brooks Hunter born on July 27. Mrs. Hunter is the daughter of Keith and Darlene Williams of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lynda Hunter of Blackstock.
William Patterson and Traci Karkutt of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Lura Michele Patterson born on July 28. Ms. Karkutt is the daughter of Gerald and Ellen Karkutt of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are William Patterson of Fort Mill and Paula Cosner of Conneaut, Ohio.
Cameron and Rebekah Cunningham of Rock Hill are the parents of son Grayson Samuel Cunningham born on July 28. Mrs. Cunningham is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Broom of Pleasanton, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Collins Cunningham of Crosby, Texas.
Michael and Chelsea Gilmore of Rock Hill are the parents of son Nash Major Gilmore born on July 28. Mrs. Gilmore is the daughter of Mark and Cathy Tolley of Blythewood. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Carol Gilmore of El Cajon, Calif.
Tyler and Alexa Bowers of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Reagan Jane Bowers born on July 29. Mrs. Bowers is the daughter of Trey Wease and Anna Elis of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jon and Teresa Bowers of Rock Hill.
Luke Peil and Desiree Kok of York are the parents of son Peyton Noctis Peil born on July 30. Mrs. Kok is the daughter of Kristen Mel Chivers of Tucson, Ariz. Paternal grandparents are Gordon and Nancy Peil of York.
Travis and Kaylan Wilson of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Paislee Bell Wilson born on July 31. Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Barrentine of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wilson of Fort Mill.
Comments