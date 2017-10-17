Birth announcements, Oct. 8, 2017

Shimoiya Shannon of Rock Hill is the mother of a daughter, Candace Noelle Shannon born on July 31. Ms. Shannon is the daughter of Sylvia Shannon and Kelvin McIlwain of Rock Hill and Lancaster.
Scott and Allison Nicholson of McConnell's are the parents of a son, Jacob Henry Nicholson born on Aug 1. Mrs. Nicholson is the former Allison Warr. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William and Julie Nicholson of Rock Hill.
Arthur Lee Philson III and Melissa Leigh Philson of Rock Hill are the parents of a son, Arthur Lee Philson IV, born on Aug 1. Mrs. Philson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andy and Donna Phillips of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Lee and Alfredia Philson Jr. of Clinton.
Ronald and Tori Woods of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Eli Maverick Woods born on Aug. 1.
Steven and Kaitlin Britt of Clover are the parents of son, Canaan Thomas Britt born Aug. 3. Mrs. Britt is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Carroll of York. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Steven Britt of Clover.
Cody and Cheyanne Williams of Richburg are the parents of daughter Charlotte Blake Williams born on Aug. 3. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Randy and Elisabeth Coggins of Roopville, Ga. Paternal grandparent is Shelly Williams of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Josie Knight and Erica Burton of Clover are the parents of son Brady Landon Knight born on Aug. 3. Ms. Burton is the daughter of Todd and Rosaliend Hunt of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Stacy Edwards of Crowders Mountain, N.C.
William Bailey II and Katherine Waldrop of York are the parents of daughter Dalyla Anastasia Bailey born on Aug. 3. Ms. Waldrop is the daughter of Melanie Auston of York. Paternal grandparents are William Bailey and Lisa Parra of York.
Jeffrey and Grace Baker of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Fia Aletheia Baker born on Aug. 4. Mrs. Baker is the daughter of Bill and Joy Fleming of Waxhaw, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Lisa Baker of Fayetteville, N.C.
Tyler Cox and Madison Hengst of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Holland Angela Cox born on Aug. 4. Ms. Hengst is the daughter of Jolene Frank and Jeff Hengst of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Gerald Cox and Angela Cox of Lake Wylie.
Ryan Rodgers and Eileen Smyth of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Isabelle Rayne Rodgers born on Aug. 5. Paternal grandparent is Gerald Rodgers Sr.
Jeffrey Kennedy and Audrey Jordan of Rock Hill are the parents of son Mason Cole Kennedy born on Aug. 5. Ms. Jordan is the daughter of Tammy and Jason Jordan of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Cassie and Jeff Kennedy of Rock Hill.
Ian and Cecilia Mueller of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ardwin Michael Mueller born on Aug. 6. Mrs. Mueller is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dalbec of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Mueller of Rock Hill.
Michael Farley and Keri Collins of Rock Hill are the parents of son Noah Laine Farley born Aug. 6. Ms. Collins is the daughter of Wayne Collins and Kim Griffith of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Pamela Farley of Catawba.
Jason Velasquez and Sonia Valdivia Mora of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Paris Criztel Velasquez Valdivia born on Aug. 6. Ms. Valdivia Mora is the daughter of Zoila Mora Suazo and Octavio Valdivia Snachez of Vicente, Oaxaca. Paternal grandparents are Niomi Maria Velasquez and Octavio Cruz of Meriden, Conn.
Yatin and Prachi Patel of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Nyra Yatin Patel born on Aug. 6.
