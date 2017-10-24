Birth announcements

Richard and Jaclyn Hoopaugh of Chester are the parents of daughter Lorelai Lee Hoopaugh born on Aug. 8. Mrs. Hoopaugh is the daughter of William Farmer of Chester and Debra Kelly of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Katherine and Preston Porter of Great Falls.
Calvin and Quinesha Barry of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Carsen Sky Barry born on Aug. 8. Mrs. Barry is the daughter of Denise Johnson and George James of Rock Hill.
Leo Frei and Shannon Kissinger of York are the parents of son Kaiden Thomas Frei born on Aug. 8. Ms. Kissinger is the daughter of Thomas and Betty Kissinger of York. Paternal grandparent is Meivrad Frei of Austria.
Ethan and Alicia Boyd of York are the parents of son Issac Mason Boyd born on Aug. 8. Mrs. Boyd is the daughter of Jessica Dodge of York. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Boyd of York.
James and Mikayla Shackelford of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Barbara Noelle Shackelford born on Aug. 9. Mrs. Shackelford is the daughter of Judy Knight and Wayne Knight of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Gay Shackelford and Joseph Shackelford of Rock Hill.
Tyrone and Latisha Barber of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Jasmine Kamille Barber born on Aug. 9. Mrs. Barber is the daughter of Ronnie and Hazel Pettus of Newport. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Smith and Mary Massey of Rock Hill.
Matt and Brittany Jennings of Tega Cay are the parents of son Tillman Haynes Jennings born on Aug. 9. Mrs. Jennings is the daughter of Glenn and Patti Steen of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Mickie Jennings of Wave Shoals.
Gerjuan Nelson and Traci Pendergrass of Chester are the parents of daughter Peyton Imani Nelson born on Aug. 10. Ms. Pendergrass is the daughter of Terry and Artelia Pendergrass of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Shelia Daves of Charlotte.
Addison and Amber Cudd of Chester are the parents of daughter Addison Renay Cudd born on Aug.10. Mrs. Cudd is the daughter of William Dickson and Tammy Dickson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Gene and Cathy Cudd of Chester.
Venkata Gudipati and Suvarchala Venkata of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Dhaathri Gudipati born on Aug. 10. Mrs. Venkata is the daughter of Uma Balajapally and Bhramaramba Ganapathiraju of India. Paternal grandparents are Subramanyam Gudipati and Geeta Gudipati of India.
Javier and Lindsay Capistran of York are the parents of son Otto McCarter Capistran born on Aug. 10. Mrs. Capistran is the daughter of Jimmy Gladden of Murrells Inlet and Sarah Gladden of York. Paternal grandparents are Manuel and Gloria Capistran of York.
Paul and Tiffany Ricciardi of York are the parents of son Kenneth Michael Ricciardi born on Aug. 11. Mrs. Ricciardi is the daughter of Marty and Susan Houston of York. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ricciardi and Jane Derrick of York.
Timothy and Laura West of Rock Hill are the parents of son Aiden Scott West born on Aug. 11. Mrs. West is the daughter of Paul and Jusy Eisenstat of Aiken. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Patricia West of Woodruff.
Justin and Krysta Salyer of Rock Hill are the parents of son Rylan David Salyer born on Aug. 15. Mrs. Slayer is the daughter of the late Loralyn and Gary Fischer of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Jerry Allen Salyer of Rock Hill.
Kendall and Lauren Hall of Rock Hill are the parents of son Hudson Brooks Hall born on Aug. 15. Mrs. Hall is daughter of Mike and Donna Andrews of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ludney and Kim Hall of Rock Hill.
Michael Smith and Dellaney Erb of Clover are the parents of daughter Reign Jessica Erb born on Aug. 15. Ms. Erb is the daughter of Kimberly Sutton and Robert Erb of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Parker and Danny Parker of Clover.
Joe Barrera and Misty Vondy of Chester are the parents of son Jethro Lucus Austin Barrera born on Aug. 15. Ms. Vondy is the daughter of Debbie Loomis and Grady Patrick of Chester.
Robby and Kelly Montgomery of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Darla Rose Montgomery born on Aug. 16. Mrs. Montgomery is the daughter of Bryan Revels and Darla Campbell of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ann and Micky Montgomery of Rock Hill.
Jerry and Katherine Carpenter of York are the parents of daughter Leah Beth Carpenter born on Aug. 16. Mrs. Carpenter is the daughter of Mary Helms. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Cathy Carpenter of Hickory Grove.
Nathan and Kimberly Catledge of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Kinsley Belle Catledge born on Aug. 17. Mrs. Catledge is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Howell of Gastonia, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Catledge of Gastonia, N.C.
Darrell Wilson Jr. and Marjorie Rogers of Sharon are the parents of son Noah Lee Wilson born on Aug. 17. Ms. Rogers is the daughter of Bryan and Sherry Rogers of York. Paternal grandparents are Darrell and Tracy Wilson of Sharon.
Elihu and Seema Bey of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Amara Anisa Bey born on Aug. 17. Mrs. Bey is the daughter of Syeda Ali of Toronto, Canada. Paternal grandparents are Darah and John Bey of Pittsburgh, Pa.
