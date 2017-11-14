Birth announcements, Nov. 12, 2017

Damario and Brandi Durham of Rock Hill are the parents of son Damario Lashawn Durham Jr. born on Aug. 18. Mrs. Durham is the daughter of Donna Chisholm of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Dorothy English of Rock Hill.
Elijah Jennings and Princess Murchison of Clover are the parents of daughter Kardi Aliya Jennings born on Aug. 18. Ms. Muchison is the daughter of Joycelyn and Allen Murchison of York. Paternal grandparents are Diane Jennings and Cory Minton of Fort Mill.
Andres Rico and Maria Cales of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Sanisha Rico Cales born on Aug. 18. Ms. Cales is the daughter of Maria Torres and Ramon Cales of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Paternal grandparents are Cecilia Gutierrez and Ermelindo Rico of Mexico.
Tyler Young and Cynthia Cabello of Kings Mountain are the parents of son Noah Wyatt Young born on Aug. 20. Ms. Cabello is the daughter of Maria Cabello of Kings Mountain, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Amanda and Rick Young of Catawba.
Eric Shafer and Sara Smith of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Briar Paige Shafer born on Aug. 21. Ms. Smith is the daughter of Pamela Smith of Lancaster. Paternal grandparent is Keith Shafer of Lancaster.
Peter and Katharine Stone of Chester are the parents of son Henry Isaac Stone born on Aug. 21. Mrs. Stone is the daughter of Mark and Sula Pettibon of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Dr. and Mrs. Samuel Stone of Chester.
Josh and Kelly Massey of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Harleigh Rae Massey born on Aug. 22. Mrs. Massey is the daughter of Scott Boyd and Karen Boyd of Lakeland, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Rick Massey and Dana Massey of Auburndale, Fla.
Wendy Huffstetler of York is the parent of son Chandler Jay Huffstetler born on Aug. 22 at. Ms. Huffstetler is the daughter of Wayne Huffstetler of Hickory Grove and Dawn Propst of York.
Ashard and Tienne Phillips of Rock Hill are the parents of son Greyson James Phillips born on Aug. 23. Mrs. Phillips is the daughter of Terance and Audera Clark of Centerton, Ark. Paternal grandparents are Paulette and Kevin Phillips of Cheriton, Va.
Stevie Holmes Jr. and Emily Turnage of York are the parents of daughter A’Riyah Noelle Holmes born on Aug. 23. Ms. Turnage is the daughter of Shannon and Brian Childers of York and Martin and Doris Turnage of Sharon. Paternal grandparents are Linda Logan and Stevie Holmes of York.
Tristan and Jill McCathern of Kershaw are the parents of son Ashton Blake McCathern born on Aug. 24. Mrs. McCarthern is the daughter of Blake and Tammy Reynolds of Kershaw. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Kerri McCathern of Bishopville.
Timothy Allor and Laura Johnson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Noah Scott Allor born on Aug. 24. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Barbara Johnson of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Don and Linda Allor of Fort Mill.
Jaebbar Boulware and Heather Tate of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Gabrielle Justine Boulware born on Aug. 25. Ms. Tate is the daughter of Fannie Tate of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Helestine Neal of Rock Hill.
Solita McClurkin of Chester is the parent of daughter Kennedi Amauri McClurkin born on Aug. 25. Ms. McClurkin is the daughter of Frank and Robin McClurkin of Chester.
Dale Noah Jr. and Krystal Hall of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jaxon Ray Asher Noah born on Aug. 26. Ms. Hall is the daughter of Vannessa English of Edgemoor. Paternal grandparent is Dale Ray Noah Sr. of Charlotte.
Kendall Cloud and Jera Coan of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kendall Lamar Cloud Jr. born on Aug. 26. Ms. Coan is the daughter of Jerry Coan and Robins Hinkley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Donald Cloud and Gloria Cloud of Fort Lawn.
Michael and Kayla Mitchell of Fort Lawn are the parents of daughter Dixie Skye Canty Mitchell born on Aug. 26. Mrs. Mitchell is the daughter of David and Michelle Gwin of Fort Lawn. Paternal grandparents are Debbie and Roger Mitchell of Rock Hill.
Tametrica Thompson of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Makensley Jo’Nae Brown born on Aug. 27. Ms. Thompson is the daughter of Micheal White and Joann White of Rock Hill.
Donald and April Davis of Catawba are the parents of son Thomas William Davis born on Aug. 27. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard F. Jenkinson Jr. of Pinewood. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Davis of Sumter.
Darrion Upchurch and Shelby Preslor of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Kaylani Lynn Upchurch born on Aug. 28.
Richard and Courtney Black of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Raina Sabine Black born on Aug. 28. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Shaun O’Brien of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Gabrielle Pontello of Hickory, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Laura Black and Jack and Denise Gillespie of Rock Hill.
Joshua Paul and Samantha Collins of Rock Hill are the parents of son Spencer Emerson Paul born on Aug. 29. Ms. Collins is the daughter of Lisa Workman of Princeton, W.Va. Paternal grandparents are Robert Paul and Denise Stidham of Charlotte.
Timothy and Heather Anderson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Madelyn Brooke Anderson born on Aug. 30.
William Bivins and Shana Williford of Chester are the parents of son Braxton Hennis Bivins born on Aug. 30. Ms. Williford is the daughter of Chrystal Smith and Chad Williford of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Niki Bivins Toppins of Rock Hill.
Amar and Binita Patel of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Alana Amar Patel born on Aug. 30. Mrs. Patel is the daughter of Mahendra and Gita Patel of Daytona, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Shailesh and Sangitta Patel of Rock Hill.
Jonathon and Casey Blanton of Rock Hill are the parents of son Aiden Cole Blanton born on Aug. 31. Mrs. Blanton is the daughter of John Craig and Kimberly Parsons of N.C. Paternal grandparents are Todd Blanton and Christine Ballard of North Carolina.
Tygerius Grant and India Foster of Chester are the parents of daughter Nylah Rose Grant born on Aug. 31. Ms. Foster is the daughter of Sheynique Lewis of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Lisa Grant of Chester.
Amanda Dover of Sharon is the parent of son Guy Silas Kimball born on Aug. 31. Ms. Dover is the daughter of Joseph and Lora Kimball of Sharon.
Nathaniel Campbell and Elexis Kennedy of Rock Hill are the parents of son Nathan Jakoby Campbell born on Aug. 31. Ms. Kennedy is the daughter of Vallery Kennedy and Donald Kennedy of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Nathaniel Campbell and Lavida Simpson of Charlotte.
