Birth announcements, Nov. 26, 2017

Alexander Tipton and Angela Tores of Fort Mill are the parents of a daughter McKenzie Jo Tipton, born on Sept. 6. Ms. Tores is the daughter of Cynthis Torres of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Lanny and Amanda Tipton of Rock Hill.
Josh and Rheannon Chandler of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Barrett Brock Chandler, born on Sept. 6. Mrs. Chandler is the daughter of Dan Schmidt of Hickory Grove. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Chandler Sr. of Rock Hill.
Daniel Person Jr. and Laurin Sumter of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Langston Kenyon Person, born on Sept. 6. Ms. Sumter is the daughter of Victoria Parks and Alvin Sumter of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Daniel Person Sr. and Abby Wallace of Rock Hill.
Marcus Turner and Tomorria Nelson of Rock Hill are the parents of a daughter Alexandria Marie Turner, born on Sept., 6. Ms. Nelson is the daughter of Tomorrow Nelson and Lakia Crockett of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Alexander Turner and Donna Ruff of Rock Hill.
Michael Husser and Kendall Meredith of Smyrna are the parents of a daughter Trinity Jane Husser, born on Sept. 6. Ms. Meredith is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Susanne Meredith of Smyrna. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Rhonda Husser of San Antonio, Texas.
Aubrey Clanton II and Vanessa Pugh of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Ari Clanton, born on Sept. 7. Ms. Pugh is the daughter of Mrs. Beverly Pugh of Chico, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey and Ruby Clanton of Sharon.
Rickey Odom and Dominque Walls of Rock Hill are the parents of a daughter Londyn La’Bella Odom, born on Sept. 7. Ms. Walls is the daughter of Terri Walls and the late Sir Lawrence Darby of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Lasheral Odom of Rock Hill.
David Smith and Allison Bankhead of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Mason Taylor Smith, born on Sept. 8, at Piedmont Medical Center. Ms. Bankhead is the daughter of Sherry Bankhead of Catawba.
