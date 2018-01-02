Birth announcements, Dec. 31, 2017

John and Mercedes Patton of Chester are the parents of daughter Zoey Noel Patton born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Patton is the daughter of Crystal Jefferson of Chester. Paternal grandparent is JoAnne Patton of Chester.
Antoine and Shantell Barrino of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Autumn Renee Barrino born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Barrino is the daughter of Theotis Dunham and Darlene Dunham of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Donnell Clyburn and Debra Clyburn of Charlotte and Stephanie Barrino of Charlotte.
Rajesh Koneru and Sindhuja Baskar of Rock Hill are the parents of son Athri Koneru born on Nov. 1. Mrs. Baskar is the daughter of Padmaja Baskar of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Nageswara Rao and Rajyalakshmi Koneru of Rock Hill.
Vivian Anstey of Fort Mill is the parent of Sidaly Scarlett-Rose Oakley born on Nov. 1.
Antonioes Stewart and Tinosha Gill of York are the parents of son Karson Antwon Stewart born on Nov. 2. Ms. Gill is the daughter of Tina Gill of York. Paternal grandparent is Linda Pressley of Chester.
James Burris IV and Laura Hart of Rock Hill are the parents of son James Matthew Burris V born on Nov. 1. Ms. Hart is the daughter of Randall and Frances Hart of York. Paternal grandparents are James and Gwen Burris of Clover.
Jasmine Gordon and Tammara Sweeney of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Aubrielle Naomi Gordon born on Nov. 2. Ms. Sweeney is the daughter of Clarence Sweeney of Marion and Tracy Robinson of Greenville. Paternal grandparent is Loretta Gordon of Rock Hill.
Frank and Caroline Moorefield of Rock Hill are the parents of Tyson James Moorefield born on Nov. 3. Mrs. Moorefield is the daughter of Marcus and Debbie Hill of Chapin. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Dottie Mazur of Lugoff.
Rafael Miranda and Sabrina Burgos of Lake Wylie are the parents of daughter Renezmae Aurora Miranda born on Nov. 3 . Mrs. Burgos is the daughter of Dawn Britton and Rene Burgos of Waterbury, Conn. Paternal grandparents are Nancy Adorno of Conn. and Rafael Miranda of Puerto Rica.
Malike Chaplin and Arlevia Brown of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Harmoni My’Lasja Ke’Morrie Chaplin born on Nov. 3. Ms. Brown is the daughter of Debra Brown of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Kelly Chaplin of Cabarrus, N.C.
Jarvis Thompson and Melody McKee of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jordyn Alijiah Thompson born on Nov. 3. Ms. McKee is the daughter of Scharles Coleman and Harvey McKee of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Mary Edward Thompson of Chester.
Jason and Katie Williamson of Rock Hill are the parents of Maximus Luke Williamson born on Nov. 3. Mrs. Williamson is the daughter of Michele Iovanna of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Denzil Williamson of Edgemoor and Tanja Frye of Ranger, W.Va.
Bryan McCollum and Christian Wilson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Bryant Joseph McCollum born on Nov. 4. Ms. Wilson is the daughter of Brandy and Frank Wilson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Tommy McCollum and Janet Ruddell of Rock Hill.
Hunter and Allison Harrison of Edgemoor are the parents of daughter Harper Jane Harrison born on Nov. 4. Mrs. Harrison is the daughter of Angela Smith and Wade Rogers of York. Paternal grandparents are Dean Harrison and Tonya Boatwright of Rock Hill.
Melroid Lynn Jr. and Chanel Lynn of Catawba are the parents of daughter Ja’Nayla Ariana Lynn born on Nov. 4. Mrs. Lynn is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Burton Jr. of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Melroid Lynn Sr. of Fort Lawn.
Rico Feaster and Tenevia Morris of Chester are the parents of son Rico Reonard Feaster Jr. born on Nov. 6. Ms. Morris is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morris of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Feaster of Chester.
Curtis Fulmore and Lavondra Davis of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kannon Na’Suir born on Nov. 5.
James and Heather Britton of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Isabella Spotswood Britton born on Nov. 6. Mrs. Britton is the daughter of Criag Ross of Richmond, Va. Paternal grandparents are Margaret Britton and the Late Roger Britton of Chester.
Dontravis and Latoya Barnette of York are the parents of son Jayceon Obrece Barnette born on Nov. 6. Mrs. Barnette is the daughter of Barbara Reese of Tifton, Ga. Paternal grandparents are Soloman and Alice Pettiford of Marion.
Charles Stradford and Cordelia Bear of York are the parents of son Markus Gary Terral Stradford born on Nov. 7. Ms. Bear is the daughter of Patricia Ingle of York and the late Gary. Paternal grandparents are Mary Cherry and Charles Stradford of Fort Lawn.
Richard Patterson and Hollie Childers of Rock Hill are the parents of son Dallas Earl Patterson born on Nov. 8. Ms. Childers is the daughter of Brian and Chris Childers of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Marshal and Pam Patterson of Rock Hill.
Luke Whitney and Katy Fuesser of York are the parents of son Owen Michael Whitney born on Nov. 9. Ms. Fusser is the daughter of Michael and Barbara Fuesser of York .Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Colette Whitney of Charlotte.
Jennifer Hinson of Chester is the parent of daughter Alivia McManus born on Nov. 7. Ms. Hinson is the daughter of Wayne McManus and Candy Rollins of Chester.
Reginald Jackson and Marina McCollough of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kendrick Benjamin Delron Jackson born on Nov. 11. Ms. McCollough is the daughter of Willie Evans of Rock Hill and Donna Mobley of Charlotte. Paternal grandparents are Anissa Izzard and Reginald Jackson of Rock Hill.
Quincy Hill and Jasmine Rhinehart of Rock Hill are the parents of son Que’Venchy Quazuan Hill born on Nov. 12. Ms. Rhinehart is the daughter of Micheal Ward and Kathy Rhinehart of Rock Hill.
Karen Tart of Chester is the parent of son Tristen Elijah Woodard born on Nov. 13. Ms. Tart Is the daughter of Gary and Patricia Davis of Laurens.
Christopher Huffstetler and Brooklyn Mullinax of York are the parents of daughter Ava-Grace Rae Huffstetler born on Nov. 15. Ms. Mullinax is the daughter of Jon Mullinax and Angela Whitehead of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Tommy Huffstetler and Debbie Huffstetler of York.
Darius Thorne and Shatanna Brooks of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Da’Rayven Marshae Thorne born on Nov. 16.
Leon and Malisa Boulware of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Makenzie Jade Boulware born on Nov. 17. Mrs. Boulware is the daughter of Charles and Delores Sibley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Leon and Freida Boulware of Rock Hill.
Tevin Cherry and Lacrystal Strong of Chester are the parents of daughter Aliyah Ke’Monie Cherry born on Nov. 17 . Ms. Strong is the daughter of Angie Hill of Rock Hill and Terry Strong of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Main Cherry and Beverly Clifton of Rock Hill
Jekiah Jackson of Rock Hill is the parent of son Jayceon Amir Grant born on Nov. 17. Ms. Jackson is the daughter of Joy Welch and Edward Jackson III of Rock Hill.
