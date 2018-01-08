Birth announcements, Jan. 7, 2018

Dale Bowser Jr. and Mariea Moore of Chester are the parents of son Dale Franklin Bowser III born on Nov. 20. Ms. Moore is the daughter of Willie and Mary Moore of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Dale and Jackie Bowser of Chester.
Justin and Arzada Page of Rock Hill are the parents of son Dayton Daniel Page born on Nov. 20. Mrs. Page is the daughter of Rhonda Lennox of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Elizabeth Anne Shackleford of Rockwell, N.C.
Joshua Coggins and Jessica Grant of York are the parents of daughter Sawyer Elliott Coggins born on Nov. 21. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Coggins of Rock Hill.
Bobby Palk and Sourattiya Chitpanya of Rock Hill are the parents of son Eliot Rocklynd Palk born on Nov. 21. Ms. Chitpanya is the daughter of Mauislh Kindavone of Amarillo, Texas.
Derrick Stradford and Sierra Moore of Chester are the parents of daughter Aderria Kalise Stradford born on Nov. 21.
Carlton and Kayla Grainger of Rock Hill are the parents of son Arlo Dean Grainger born on Nov. 22. Mrs. Grainger is the daughter of David and Dawn Freeman of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Belinda Whitley and Roger Grainger of Rock Hill.
Michael and Amber Porter of York are the parents of daughter Kinsley Rose Porter born on Nov. 22. Mrs. Porter is the daughter of Patrick and Tammy Jenkins of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are John Porter and Melisa Good of York.
William McCoy IV and Courtney Cummins of Indian Land are the parents of daughter Aubrey Lee McCoy born on Nov. 22. Ms. Cummins is the daughter of Keith and Sandra Cummins of Indian Land. Paternal grandparent is William A. McCoy III of Indian Land.
Andrew and Bonnie Faile of Chester are the parents of daughter Rylibelle Olivia Nichole Faile born on Nov. 23. Mrs. Faile is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Knight of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Nathaniel Faile of York and Darlene Alford of Edgemoor.
Kearia Frederick of Rock Hill is the parent of son Karson Kai Buchanan born on Nov. 23.
Jose Aponte II and Tiffany Farris of Blacksburg are the parents of son Hector Grey Aponte born on Nov. 24. Ms. Farris is the daughter of Jason and Melissa Farris of Blacksburg. Paternal grandparents are Rosa Wilson of York and Jose Aponte of Ashtabula, Ohio.
Matt and Sara Parise of Rock Hill are the parents of son John Langdon Parise born on Nov. 25. Mrs. Parise is the daughter of Gerald and Lisa Wrazen of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Carol Parise of Rock Hill.
Sergio Brown and Shawanda Neal of Rock Hill are the parents of son Shawn Makhi Brown born on Nov. 26.
John Davis and Cleondra Baxter of Rock Hill are the parents of son John Michael Vincent Davis Jr. born on Nov. 27. Ms. Baxter is the daughter of Letita Williams of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Julius Davis and Wanda Davis of Charlotte, NC.
Jonathan and Laura Howden of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Annabeth Eliza Howden born on Nov. 28. Mrs. Howden is the daughter of Thomas and Barbara Ferrara of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Todd and Carol Anne Howden of Rock Hill.
Jamie and Heather Carter of Rock Hill are the parents of son Hunter James Carter born on Nov. 28. Mrs. Carter is the daughter of Eddie and Ginger Hill of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. David Carter of Catawba.
Austin Gamble and Brianna Ewing of Lancaster are the parents of son Denver Glen Gamble born on Nov. 29. Ms. Ewing is the daughter of Brian Pugh and Kristie Starnes of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Steve Stensland and Amanda Causey of Lancaster.
Joseph and Brandi Nottage of Sharon are the parents of daughter Karley Mae Nottage born on Nov. 29. Mrs. Nottage is the daughter of Andrew Sowell of Clover and Tanya Hepburn of Jefferson . Paternal grandparent is Joey Nottage of Clover.
Jason Welmar and Alisha Horne of York are the parents of daughter Macie Lee Welmar born on Nov. 30. Ms. Horne is the daughter of Leon Horne and Melissa Thatcher of York Paternal grandparents are Rich and Kelly Welmar of Land O Lakes, Fla.
Dennis and Heather Beaulieu of Rock Hill are the parents of son Felix Michael Beaulieu born on Nov. 30. Mrs. Beaulieu is the daughter of Elizabeth and Stephen Clarke of Pittsburgh, Pa. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Massimino and Dennis Beaulieu of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Bennett and Kellee Williams of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Eleanor Ruth Williams born on Nov. 30. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Susan and Chris Gahan of Hampstead, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Gus and Susan Williams of Martin, Calif.
Walter and Alexandra Hartness of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Briar Knight Hartness born on Nov. 30. Mrs. Hartness is the daughter of Dean Archie and Donna Brown of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Elizabeth Archie of Rock Hill.
Michael Ervin and Jasmine Dunham of Rock Hill are the parents of son Michael Brandon Grayson Ervin born on Nov. 30. Ms. Dunham is the daughter of James Dunham and Mary Roach of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Gloria Ervin of Rock Hill.
