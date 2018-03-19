Birth announcements, March 18, 2018

Clayton and Kathryn Compton of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Caroline Grace Compton born on Jan. 29. Mrs. Compton is the daughter of Henry and Janice Moorhead of Blacksburg. Paternal grandparent is Julie Compton of Midland, Mich.
Alejandro Barragan and Carisa Smith of Rock Hill are the parents of Liam Alejandro Barragan born on Jan. 29. Ms. Smith is the daughter of Carrie Smith of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Alejandro and Amparo Barragan of Mexico.
Kel’Sheika Killian of Chester is the parent of daughter Bella Mariel Killian born on Jan. 30. Ms. Killian is the daughter of Plummie and Kevin Killian of Chester.
Brady Florence and Valerie Kissell of Rock Hill are the parents of son Bruce Lee Florence born on Jan. 30. Ms. Kissell is the daughter of Herbert Baxley and Karen Baxley of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Terry Florence and Heidi Florence of Rock Hill.
Chamarius Curry and Kaylie Ervin of Chester are the parents of son Khaza Joziah Curry born on Jan. 30. Ms. Ervin is the daughter of Wesley Ervin and Amanda Canfield of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mary Foster Chester and Charles Curry Jr. of Great Falls.
Shawn Mericle and Eryn McManus of Rock Hill are the parents of son Shawn Bentley Jase Mericle born on Jan. 30. Ms. McManus is the daughter of Doug McManus and Karrie Adams of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents is Kathi Mericle of Rock Hill.
Raymond and Laporcha Crosby of Chester are the parents of daughter Wynter Promise Crosby born on Jan. 31. Mrs. Crosby is the daughter of Clarice Jeter and Willie Bell Stevenson of Chester. Paternal grandparents are John and Gail Keenon and Terry Owens of Chester.
Brian and Ashley Milbourne of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Nora Leigh Milbourne born on Feb. 1. Mrs. Milbourne is the daughter of Bill and Betsy Boykin of Chapin. Paternal grandparents are David and Stella Milbourne of Sharon.
Jarvis and Jatonica Williams of York are the parents of son Ja’Landon Omir Williams born on Feb. 1. Ms. Williams is the daughter of Lou Williams of Rock Hill and Ralph Thompson of York. Paternal grandparents are Willie and Ora Williams of York.
Tyeisha McKnight of Rock Hill is the parent of son Dantavious Darnell Cherry Jr. born on Feb. 2. Ms. McKnight is the daughter of Tyrice and Chandria Phillips of Rock Hill.
Kendal Childers and Neomia Bell of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kaiden Artice Childers born on Feb. 2. Mrs. Bell is the daughter of Milton and Stephanie Bell of Clayton, Ga. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Tonja Childers of Rock Hill.
Kathryn Barber of Rock Hill is the parent of son Caleb Miles Barber born on Feb. 3. Ms. Barber is the daughter of Mary Barber of Rock Hill.
Joseph and Nikki Blackwelder of York are the parents of son River Joseph Blackwelder born on Feb. 3, Mrs. Blackwelder is the daughter of Jerry Zuppo and Melissa Zuppo of York. Paternal grandparent is Michael Blackwelder of York.
Jeffrey and Shannon Medley of York are the parents of daughter Amirah Shannon Medley born on Feb. 4. Mrs. Medley is the daughter of Joseph and Brenda McKinnon of Raleigh, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Terrance and Patricia Medley of Jackson, Miss.
Ryan and Erika Whitmore of Rock Hill are the parents of son Grey Milton Whitmore born on Feb. 4. Mrs. Whitmore is the daughter of Robin Young of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Milton and Laurie Whitmore of Indian Trail, N.C.
Danesha Dixon of Chester is the parent of daughter Raelyn Noelle Dixon born on Feb. 5. Ms. Dixon is the daughter of Tammy English and Mr. Dixon of Chester.
Tyler Mayo and Jessica Mackey of Clover are the parents of son Levi James Mayo born on Feb. 5. Ms. Mackey is the daughter of Christina Carothers and Leon Mackey Jr. of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Jamie Lominac and Kristen Roberts of Charlotte.
Lotress Woodard of Chester is the parent of Mason Grey Woodard born on Feb. 5. Ms. Woodard is the daughter of Ralph and Roberta Woodard of Carlisle.
Jonathan Todaro and Nealy Buddin of Rock Hill are the parents of son Frankie Alexander Todaro born on Feb. 6. Ms. Buddin is the daughter of Charlie and Wanda Buddin of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Joseph Todaro and Francis Woehrel of Summerville, N.J.
Michaela St. Clair of Rock Hill is the parent of son Wyatt Jayce Lowery born on Feb. 8.
Tolivia Anderson of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Taliah Marie Steele born on Feb. 8. Ms. Anderson is the daughter of Tennille Anderson of Rock Hill.
Christopher and Cheltsie Allen of York are the parents of daughter Ceidee Mae Allen born on Feb. 9. Mrs. Allen is the daughter of Terry and Billie Howe of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Wes and Kathy Allen of Shelby, N.C.
La’Quisha Minter of Chester is the parent of daughter Addison Mi’Heaven Chisholm born on Feb. 9. Ms. Minter is the daughter of Joe Minter and Mary Foster of Chester.
Jonathan and Kendra Payne of Rock Hill are the parents of son Rylan Matthew Payne born on Feb. 9. Mrs. Payne is the daughter of Kenneth Cox and Vicki Cox of Bristol, Tenn. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Payne and Linda Payne of Kingsport, Tenn.
Kevin and Kacie Peterson of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Allison Rose Peterson born on Feb. 10. Mrs. Peterson is the daughter of George Bissett of Edingburg, Pa. Paternal grandparents are Rodney and Doris Peterson of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
Laquasia Sherer of Rock Hill is the parent of Kennedi Arie Sherer born on Feb. 10. Ms. Sherer is the daughter of Patricia Sherer and Earl Burkins of York.
Ronald Allen III and Kelly Farmer of Fort Mill are the parents of son Ronald Eugene Allen IV born on Feb. 12. Ms. Farmer is the daughter of Mike and Betty Farmer of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Ronald Allen of Fort Mill.
Kevin Madden and Jennifer Madden of York are the parents of daughter Elizabeth Roby Madden born on Feb. 12. Ms. Madden is the daughter of Robert and Grace Roby of Simpsonville. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Joyce Madden of La Vernla, Texas.
