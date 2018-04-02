Birth announcements, April 1, 2018

Bryan and Courtney Tapper of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mila-Grace Victoria Tapper born on Feb. 12. Mrs. Tapper is the daughter of Mr and Mrs. Ray Carroll of Florence. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William Tapper of Toronto, Canada.
Jon Robinson and Amanda Brittner of Clover are the parents of daughter Neveah Rose Robinson born on Feb. 12. Ms. Brittner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Brittner of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael Robinson of Clover.
Lee and Tina Farrington of Charlotte are the parents of daughter Cobie Annabel Farrington born on Feb. 13. Mrs. Farrington is the daughter of Doris Helms and Jurgen Wilhelms of Germany. Paternal grandparents are Karen Farrington and David Farrington of United Kingdom.
Hannah Mobley of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Nia Raye Mobley born on Feb. 13. Ms. Mobley is the daughter of Richard and Cathy Mobley of Chester.
John and Teresa Jackson of Rock Hill are the parents of son Connor Finlay Jackson born on Feb. 14. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Dorothy Delavello of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Jackson of Clover.
Adam and Amber Ferguson of Clover are the parents of son Cash Christian Ferguson born on Feb. 14. Mrs. Ferguson is the daughter of Michael Annan and Tiasha Annan of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Dean Ferguson and Stephanie Cabiness of Clover.
Chad Keenon and Courtney Camp of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Weslyn Elyse Keenon born on Feb. 14. Ms. Camp is the daughter of Robert and Barbara McManus of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Patty Keenon of Chester.
Germale Roseborough and Ashley Banks of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jakori King Roseborough born on Feb. 14. Paternal grandparents are Andrew and April Jeter of Rock Hill.
Dylan Bishop and Paige Kale of Clover are the parents of son Jasper Anakin Bishop born on Feb. 15. Ms. Kale is the daughter of Scott Kale and Michelle Kale of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Richard Bishop and Rebecca Gardner and James Gardner of Clover.
Frank Ladson and Shantanna Joseph of Rock Hill are the parents of son Messiah Amir Ladson born on Feb. 15. Ms. Joeph is the daughter of Jael Guither of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Diana Tolliver of Chester.
Jonathan and Michelle Sterling of Rock Hill are the parents of son Elijah Jay Sterling born on Feb. 15. Mrs. Sterling is the daughter of Barbara and Billy McGairty of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Allen and Elise Sterling of Union, N.C.
Paul and Leigh Cheek of Sharon are the parents of son Paul Kevin Cheek Jr. born on Feb. 15. Mrs. Cheek is the daughter of Debra Burford and John Eckard of Sharon. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Elaine Cheek of Sharon.
Michael and Alison Hinson of Lancaster are the parents of son Jackson Grey Hinson born on Feb. 18. Mrs. Hinson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Plyler of Lancaster.
Rolland and Christi Galloway of Rock Hill are the parents of son Oakley Reign Galloway born on Feb. 19. Mrs. Galloway is the daughter of Dawn Vaughn of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Roland Camp of Blacksburg.
Stephen and Kayla Case of Great Falls are the parents of son Caleb James Case born on Feb. 19. Mrs. Case is the daughter of Ronnie and Mary Case and Donna Case of Great Falls.
Gerhard and Honey Greeve of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Adrianne Justina Greeve born on Feb. 19. Mrs. Greeve is the daughter of Rina and Justo Hernandez of Florida. Paternal grandparents are Petro and Gerhard Greeve of South Africa.
Corvis and Crystal Stewart of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Cayla Corvi Stewart born on Feb. 19. Mrs. Stewart is the daughter of Christine Smith and Steven Davis of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Bernard Stewart and Tonya Crawford of Rock Hill.
Christopher and Brittany Montgomery of Clover are the parents of daughter Bailey Elizabeth Montgomery born on Feb. 21. Mrs. Montgomery is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Stewart of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Richard Montgomery and Jan Montgomery of Clover.
Di-Meesha Gordon of Rock Hill is the parent of son Zhyere Jy’Marion Gordon born on Feb. 21. Ms. Gordon is the daughter of Cheryl Holley and KC McQuiller of Rock Hill.
Michael and Jennifer McPhail of Rock Hill are the parents of twin girls Violet Eleanor McPhail and Adelaide Frances McPhail born on Feb. 21. Mrs. McPhail is the daughter of Woody O’Neal and Sue Cooke O’Neal of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Carol McPhail of Jacksonville, Fla.
Ricky and Crystal McClain of Clover are the parents of daughter Madison Jade McClain born on Feb. 22. Mrs. McClain is the daughter of John Funderburk and Brenda Anderson of York. Paternal grandparents are Vanessa and Johnny Clinton of York.
Tevion Brannon and Labresha Whitlock of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Taylor Noel Whitlock born on Feb. 22. Ms. Whitlock is the daughter of Andrew Minor and Latiska Whitlock of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Theodore Brannon and Myyokka Neely of Rock Hill.
Roy Watts and Kenauana Brown of Lancaster are the parents of son Karsen Roy Watts born on Feb. 23. Ms. Brown is the daughter of Carolyn Reid and Ricky Brown of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Brenda Daniels and Roy Watts of Lancaster.
Derek Long and Amanda Walton of Rock Hill are the parents of son Kainaan Matthew Long born on Feb. 23. Ms. Walton is the daughter of Candice Messer and Danny Walton of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Ted Long Sr. of Rock Hill.
Shanell Lightner of Chester is the parent of son Styles O’Michael Lightner born on Feb. 24. Ms. Lightner is the daughter of Glenda Land of Chester.
Travis and Melissa McAbee of York are the parents of son Jaxon Tripp McAbee born on Feb. 24. Mrs. McAbee is the daughter of Rick and Kandy Moss of Smyrna. Paternal grandparents are Todd and Sherry McAbee of York.
Matthew McCoy and Jaikeime Gilmore of Sharon are the parents of daughter Janilah Rose McCoy born on Feb. 25. Ms. Gilmore is the daughter of Linda and James Mackins of York. Paternal grandparents are Brenda and Jeffery McCoy of Sharon.
Tyronne Dunham and Tesha Bell of Rock Hill are the parents of son Omega Amir Dunham born on Feb. 26. Ms. Bell is the daughter of John Bell and Barbara Nash of Rock Hill. Charlie and Minnie Dunham of Rock Hill.
DeXavier Byas and Siara Vanderpool of Rock Hill are the parent of son Dilan Scott Byas born on Feb. 27.
Richard and Chelsie Hambrick of Blacksburg are the parents of daughter Carissa-Rose Diva Hambrick born on Feb. 27. Mrs. Hambrick is the daughter of Michael and Tabatha Cameron of Blacksburg. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Coley of Clover.
Roger and Tiffany Phillips of York are the parents of son Charles Christopher Phillips born on Feb. 28. Mrs. Phillips is the daughter of Richard Anderson and Carol Foster of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Haynie and LeRoy Adams of York.
