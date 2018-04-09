Birth announcements, April 8, 2018

Jerry and Emily Andrews of Fort Mill are the parents of son Eli Henry Andrews born on March 1. Mrs. Andrews is the daughter of Barry and Michelle Hirsch of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Dianne Andrews of Belton.
Dalton and Elizabeth Shuford of Smyrna are the parents of son Dakota Ray Shuford born on March 1. Mrs. Shuford is the daughter of Gene and Marie Baird of York. Paternal grandparents are Ray and Penny Shuford of Clover.
Milton and Rebecca Walker of Clover are the parents of daughter Trinity Rose Walker born on March 1. Mrs. Walker is the daughter of Melissa and Matthew Morris of Clover.
Jacob Kujawa and Saengdewan Douangkham of Rock Hill are the parents of son Malachi Luang Kujawa born on March 1. Ms. Douangkham is the daughter of Khamtem and Douang Douangkham of Albemarle, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Christine and Angel Vasquez of Rock Hill.
Cecil and Tiffany Deese of Lancaster are the parents of son Connor Edward Deese born on March 2. Mrs. Deese is the daughter of Barry and Sheila Hensley of Indian Land. Paternal grandparent is Wanda Deese of Lancaster.
Zachary Kane and Jennifer Cable of Rock Hill are the parents of son Alexander Stanton Kane born on March 3. Ms. Cable is the daughter of Jane Hammond of Mayesville. Paternal grandparents are Gordon Kane and Susan Ware of Indianapolis, IN.
Joshua and Candice Bagley of Chester are the parents of daughter Ada Marie Bagley born on March 3. Mrs. Bagley is the daughter of Billy Ray Stilwell of Chester and Jill Stikeleather of Rock Hill.
Samuel and Lisanne Varvel of York are the parents of daughter Lorelai Varvel born on March 3. Mrs. Varvel is the daughter of Rick Bass of Denver, Colo. and Margaret Wallick of Rochester, Wash. Paternal grandparents are Jon Varvel and Yvonne Varvel of Charlotte, NC.
Brian and Jessica Doster of Chester are the parents of daughter Sophia Grace Doster born on March 3. Mrs. Doster is the daughter of Debra Lauer of State College, Pa. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Sharon Doster of Chester.
Nicholas Allen and Madeline Gabriele of Rock Hill are the parents of son Easton Alexander Allen born on March 4. Ms. Gabriele is the daughter of Monica and Scott Gabriele of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Krista Allen of Rock Hill.
Julia Elliott of Rock Hill is the parent of son Kamdon Mack Elliott born on March 6. Ms. Elliott is the daughter of Patricia Copeland of Rock Hill.
Wayne and Anna Plyler of Great Falls are the parents of son Thomas River Plyler born on March 6. Mrs. Plyler is the daughter of Bobby and Julie Blackwell of Great Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Leslie Plyler of Great Falls.
Jamal Cook and Krista Terry of Kershaw are the parents of daughter Aria Lee Cook born on March 7.
Joshua and Darian Newton of Sharon are the parents of daughter Remi Lou Newton born on March 7. Mrs. Newton is the daughter of Dania Sutton of York. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Beth Newton of Rock Hill.
Travis and Crystal Epps of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Mya LeEllen Epps born on March 7. Mrs. Epps is the daughter of Larry and Lesa Larkins of Church Hill, Tenn. Paternal grandparents are Angela and Marshall White and Kenneth Garrison of Anderson County.
Jeremy Thomas and Kaycee Hatfield of York are the parents of son Dylan Cole Thomas born on March 8. Ms. Hatfield is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Hatfield of York. Paternal grandparents are Wendy Phillips and Micheal Thomas of Rock Hill.
David and Bernice Bodily of Rock Hill are the parents of son Wyatt Bradford Bodily born on March 8. Mrs. Bodily is the daughter of Patricia Cobb of Metter, Ga. Paternal grandparents are Christine Cason of Huntsville, Ala.
Dusty and Alyssa Flowe of York are the parents of daughter Penny Lane Flowe born on March 8. Mrs. Flowe is the daughter of Shandy Caccamise of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparent is Melanie Flowe of York.
Noah and Jessica Meek of Clover are the parents of daughter Evelyn Roxanne Meek born on March 8. Mrs. Meek is the daughter of Christopher and Michelle Crump of McConnells. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Stacy Meek of Clover.
Fernando Carrizales and Brooklyn Waters of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Aubrey Delia Carrizales born on March 8. Ms. Waters is the daughter of James and Sherry Waters of Kings Mountains, N.C. Paternal grandparents are David Carrizales and Delia Perez of Fort Mill.
Devin and Latalya Jackson of Great Falls are the parents of son Devin Demetrius Jackson Jr. born on March 9. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Jeff and Estelle Holmes of Great Falls. Paternal grandparent is Valerie Johnson of Rock Hill.
Kam and Jasmine Wilson of Blacksburg are the parents of son Julian Brett Wilson born on March 9. Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Jennifer and Jared Parks of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Randy Wilson and Sonya Woods of Blacksburg.
Bradford and Anessia Bolin of Sharon are the parents of daughter Avery Jane Bolin born on March 10. Mrs. Bolin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Bolin of York. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Roddey Bolin of Sharon.
Comments