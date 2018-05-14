Ryan Webb and Nichole Dobbins of York are the parents of son Myles Benjamin Webb born on April 16. Ms. Dobbins is the daughter of James Dobbins and Teresa Dobbins of York. Paternal grandparents are Benny and Lisa Webb of McConnells.
Brandon and Jamie Lucas of Fort Lawn are the parents of daughter Annaleigh Kaelynn Lucas born on April 17. Mrs. Lucas is the daughter of Michael Teeter of Fernley, Nev. and Joanie McCarley. Paternal grandparents are Dewey and Cordelia Lucas of Lancaster.
Christian Beaumont and Kayla Bishop of Rock Hill are the parents of son Wylan Michael Beaumont born on April 18. Ms. Bishop is the daughter of Marla Tribble and Mark Bishop of Indiana. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Cheryl Beaumont of Fort Mill.
David Mason and Laura McKay of Rock Hill are the parents of twin girls Demi Annalynn Mason and Braylee Addalynn Mason born on April 18. Ms. McKay is the daughter of David Mason and Laura McKay of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are David and Florence Mason of Gastonia, N.C.
Abdaillah Bell of Rock Hill is the parent of son Alijah Lamaris Love Bell born on April 18 at Piemdont Medical Center. Ms. Bell is the daughter of Katrina Frazier and Corette Bell of Rock Hill.
Forrest and Stephanie Black of Rock Hill are the parents of son Grayson Alexander Black born on April 19. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Roderick and Tracy Bell of Lowell, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Alex and Kim Black of Woodruff.
Vincent McKiney and Jackie Ogle of Clover are the parents of daughter Layla Rain McKinney born on April 20. Ms. Ogle is the daughter of Molly and Randy Ogle of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Billy McKinney of Gastonia, N.C.
Aaron McCLurkin and Alexis King of Charlotte are the parents of daughter Korren Alexandra King born on April 20. Ms. King is the daughter of Michael and Sherrie King of Chester.
Hannah Pate of Lancaster is the parent of son Julio Ashton Pate born on April 23. Ms. Pate is the daughter of Jason Pate and Denise Fling of Lancaster.
Terry McGee and Melissa Farris of Clover are the parents of twins Harley Storm McGee and David Tyler McGee born on April 23.
Harold and Sierra Nesbitt III of Rock Hill are the parents of son Emory Chrystian Nesbitt born on April 24. Mrs. Nesbitt is the daughter of Samuel and Velma Burris of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Margaret Nesbitt of Yemassee.
Jackson Scoggins and Heather Osborn of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Rylie Evelyn Scoggins born April 24. Ms. Osborn is the daughter of Christopher Osborn of Newberry and Kathy White of Aldie, Va. Paternal grandparents are Ginny and Jay Scoggins of Irmo.
Lesley Mitchum of Rock Hill is parent of son Bentley Waytt Lee Mitchum born on April 24. Ms. Mitchum is the daughter of Wesley and Casey Mitchum of Rock Hill.
Zhao Chen and Xiaoying Li of Chester are the parents of son Nick Chen born on April 24. Mrs. Li is the daughter of Yi Xiang Li and Shun Rong Li of China. Paternal grandparents are DeLiang Chen and Meizhen Wu of Chester.
Joshua and Kirsten Aiton of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Scarlett Anne Aiton born on April 25. Mrs. Aiton is the daughter of Thomas and Marilyn Vaeth of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are John and Barbara Aiton of Rock Hill.
Ladarrius Hinton and Victoria Bunton of Fort Mill are the parents of son Ladarrius André Hinton Jr. born on April 25. Ms. Bunton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reggie Ervin of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Trina McCree of Rock Hill.
Daniel and Nicole Ballard of Rock Hill are the parents of Peter Daniel Ballard born on April 26. Mrs. Ballard is the daughter of Randy and Sally Nunn of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Dan and Terri Ballard of Fort Mill.
Regis and Tawanda Williams of York are the parents of son Chance Wesley Williams born on April 27. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Curtis Darby of York. Paternal grandparents are Willie Pendergrass of Rock Hill and Sherrie Smith of Chester.
Travaris Dixon and Lamonica Hoyles of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Queen Malai Dixon born on April 27. Ms. Hoyles is the daughter of the late Sally Hoyles of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell of Rock Hill.
Jessica Whiteside of Clover is the parent of son Andrew Jace Whiteside born on April 27.
Lewis Holland and Logan White of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lakely Willow Holland born on April 30. Ms. White is the daughter of Deania and Terry White of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Jodi and Chad Holland of Fort Mill.
Leah Parrish of McConnells is the parent of son Zaiden Amir Marquez Adams born on April 30. Ms. Parrish is the daughter of Kaine and Julie Parrish of York.
