Birth announcements, June 3, 2018

Jonathan Lambert and Jasmine Kelly are the parents of a son Jonathan Albino Lambert Jr., born May 1. Ms. Kelly is the daughter of Charles Kelly and Valerial Durham. Paternal grandparents are Greg and Reina Lambert of Charlotte.
Jessica Drennan of Richburg is the mother of a son Nathan Reid Drennan, born May 2. Ms. Drennan is the daughter of Banks and Kathy Drennan of Richburg.
Jason Williams and Laquisha Stewary of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Weston Kayo Williams, born May 3. Ms. Stewart is the daughter of Broderick Stewart and Cartina Mackey. Paternal grandparent is Sheila Carter of Queens, N.Y.
Christopher Valk Sr. and Caitlin Valk of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Callan Benjamin Valk, born May 4. Mrs. Valk is the former Caitlin Colyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis and Christine Colyer of Oxford, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Gilbert Sr. and Diane Valk of McConnells.
Donny and Ashley Goforth of Clover are the parents of a son Scottie James Goforth, born May 4. Mrs. Goforth is the former Ashley Isbell, daughter of Virginia Isbell of Lake Wylie. Paternal grandparents are Roger Goforth and Elsie Hardwick.
Rion and Danielle Mitchell of York are the parents of a daughter Emersen Kayte Mitchell, born May 4. Mrs. Mitchell is the former Danielle Willson, daughter of Van and Kim Willson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Skip Mitchell and Leslie Henson of York.
Jacob Milam and Kayla Phillips of York are the parents of a son Bryson James Milam, born May 4. Ms. Phillips is the daughter of Kenneth and Susan Phillips of York. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Teena Milam of York.
Jared Dixon and Sabrina Shannon of Rock Hill are the parents of a daughter Jah'Riya Monaé Dixon, born May 4. Ms. Shannis the daughter of George Shannand Earnestine Adams of York. Paternal grandparents are Clevie and Gloria Dixof York.
Damien Johnson and Brittany Johnson of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Tristan Lee Johnson, born May 5. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Lee and Belisa Johnson of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Patricia Johnson of Rock Hill.
Michael Perry and Billie Jean Shaw of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Khari Lynn Perry, born May 5. Ms. Shaw is the daughter of Billy and Jean Shaw of Sumter. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Pamela Perry of Charlotte.
James Hollenbeck and Crystal Whitesell of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Wyatt James Hollenbeck, born May 5. Mrs. Whitesell is the former Crystal Timmons, daughter of Wendel Timmons and Patti Green of Rock Hill.
Mequavious Hall and Aldolis Hemphill of Rock Hill are the parents of a daughter Melani Kalis Hall, born May 7. Ms. Hemphill is the daughter of Lisa Sims and Aldo Hemphill of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Julia Jennings and LeHall of Chester.
Thomas Oliver and Haley Boheler of York are the parents of a son Waylon Thomas Oliver, born May 7. Ms. Boheler is the daughter of Thomas Boheler of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Roger Oliver Jr. and Martie Mathis of Sharon.
Charnocus Evans and Danielle Sanders of Chester are the parents of a son Kingston Eli Evans, born May 7.
Christopher and Ivey Reynolds of Clover are the parents of a daughter Ellie Ivey Reynolds, born May 8. Mrs. Reynolds is the former Ivey Blair, daughter of Wayne and Beverly Blair of Greer. Paternal grandparents are David and Linda Reynolds of Taylors.
Charles Lynch and Mary Eden of York are the parents of a daughter Briella Grace Lynch, born May 8. Ms. Eden is the daughter of Edward Eden and Rebecca Pittman of Columbia and Lancaster, respectively. Paternal grandparent is Ms. Dorothy Saleem of Gastonia, NC.
Jeffery and Andra Willis of Fort Mill are the parents of a son Daniel Jeffrey Willis, born May 8. Mrs. Willis is the former Andra Bain, daughter of Michael and Debra Bain of York. Paternal grandparents are George and Donna Willis of Chesterfield, Mo..
Tyrik Anderson and Mi-yahka Dunham of Richburg are the parents of a daughter Aisa A'lia Anderson, born May 8.
Dustin Duncan and Elizabeth Curtis of Clover are the parents of a daughter Haven Blair Duncan, born May 9. Ms. Curtis is the daughter of Martens and Laskey of York.
Keon and Gissely Love of York are the parents of a son Keon Donnell Love Jr., born May 10. Mrs. Love is the former Gissely Perez, daughter of Iberaldo and Ofelia Perez of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Lola Love of York.
Dennis and Rose Bolding of York are the parents of a son Grayson Scott Bolding, born May 10. Mrs. Bolding is the former Rose Mercado, daughter of Agustin and Soledad Mercado of Los Angeles, Calif.. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Gayle Bolding of York.
John Jay Cameron and Brittany Cameron of McConnells are the parents of a daughter Annabelle Lynn Cameron, born May 11.
Evandor Thompson and Kristi Soles of York are the parents of a daughter Mya Charlee Thompson, born May 11. Ms. Soles is the daughter of Charlie and Debbie Soles of Rock Hill.
Maurice White and Cheran Outlaw of Fort Mill are the parents of a son Maurice O'Bryan White Jr., born May 12. Ms. Outlaw is the daughter of Wanda Outlaw of Waxhaw, N.C. Paternal grandparent is Edward White of Lancaster.
Mark and Brittany Loyd of Clover are the parents of a daughter Lucy Parker Loyd, born May 12. Mrs. Loyd is the former Brittany Robinson, daughter of Dan and Sandy Robinson of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Neil and Joan Loyd of Centennial, Colo.
Kenneth and Emily Hargett of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Tristan Kenneth McNeal Hargett, born May 13. Mrs. Hargett is the daughter of Keith Funderburk and Elizabeth McKay of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are David and Janice Lindsey of Rock Hill.
Dwayne Brown and Mackenzie Chase of Clover are the parents of a daughter Brinley Chase-Brown, born May 13. Ms. Chase is the daughter of Cheryl Chase of Clover. Paternal grandparents are Darlene Brown and Antawan Stokes of Clover.
Clifford and Holly Crockett of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Clifford Van-Earl Crockett Jr., born May 13. Mrs. Crockett is the daughter of William and Annie Bates of Columbia and Rock Hill, respectively. Paternal grandparents are Earl and the late Annie Crockett of Fort Lawn.
William McManus and Jamy Helms of Rock Hill are the parents of a daughter Willow Grace McManus, born May 13. Mrs. Helms is the daughter of Julie Gardner of Port Richie, Fla. and the late Jerry Downing Paternal grandparents are William McManus and the late Kathy Ballard of Rock Hill.
Michael and Sommer McCumber of York are the parents of a daughter Acey Mae McCumber, born May 14. Mrs. McCumber is the daughter of Jeannie and John Green, and Mike and Ginger Young of York. Paternal grandparents are Nancy Adams and Randy and Kathie McCumber of Rock Hill.
Joey and Amy Goins of Rock Hill are the parents of a daughter Ciera Jane Goins, born May 14. Mrs. Goins is the daughter of Wilda McArthur of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Melvin Sr. and Willene Goins of Rock Hill.
Corey and Rebecca Lee of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Colton Craig Lee, born May 15. Mrs. Lee is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig and Peggy Brown of Dillon. Paternal grandparents are Brent and Sarah Lee of Richburg.
Adam Allman and Angela Oxendine of Rock Hill are the parents of a son Grayson Lee Allman, born May 15. Ms. Oxendine is the daughter of Joe and Margarett Taylor of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Linda Allman of Rock Hill.
