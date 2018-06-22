Birth announcements June 24

James Wilmore and Ebony Jordan of Chester are the parents of son Jasiah Jamari Wilmore born May 17. Ms. Jordan is the daughter of Troy Stevenson of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Willie Mae Lightener of Chester.
Stanley Yarborough and Elizabeth Clark of Chester are the parents of son Stanley Michael Yarborough Jr. born May 16. Ms. Clark is the daughter of Donald and Barbara Clark of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Cecil and Michelle Yarborough of Chester.
Antwain Sutton and Ashanti Dye of Chester are the parents ofson Josiah Kyrie Sutton born May 16. Ms. Dye is the daughter of Franklin and Christina Hemphill and Ikamua Dye of Chester.
Seward Brown III and Amy Pellettieri of Clover are the parents of son Cooper Crisp Brown born May 18. Ms. Pellettieri is the daughter of Cathy Pellettieri of Clover. Paternal grandparent is Caleather Brown of Charlotte.
Timothy and Melanie Sheys of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Koko Rayne Sheys born on May 18. Mrs. Sheys is the daughter of Judy Frazier of Rock Hill.
Bryant Smith and Nicole Cook of Rock Hill are the parents of son Noah Christien Xavier Smith born May 18.
Breanna Miles of York is the parent of daughter Elizabeth Danielle Raye Boggs born May 20. Ms. Mile is the daughter of Gereldine Russell of York.
Cheyne and Kendall Horne of Lancaster are the parents of son Liam Wriston Horne born May 22. Mrs. Horne is the daughter of Ashley Bizzell of Rock Hill and Matt Bizzell of Mountain Falls, N.C. Paternal grandparents are James and Donna Horne of Lancaster.
Michael and Kelley Welch of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ethan Donald Welch born May 22. Mrs. Welch is the daughter of Don and Diana Kopetzky of Lodgepole, Neb. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Sherri Welch of Fort Mill.
Torrence Whitlock and Jasmine Hills of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kennedi Gabrielle Whitlock born May 24. Ms. Hills is the daughter of Melissa Boyer of Beaufort. Paternal grandparent is Lillie Taylor of Rock Hill.
Ronald and Carlie Powell of Rock Hill are the parents of son Hunter Christian Powell born May 24. Mrs. Powell is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Stewart of Catawba. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ron Powell of Fort Mill.
Nathan and Courtney Styles of York are the parents of son Samuel David Styles born May 24.
Brian and Nicole Riddle of Rock Hill are the parents of so Elijah Seth Riddle born May 25. Mrs. Riddle is the daughter of Gilbert and Michelle Williams of Franklin, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Brian Riddle of Augusta, Ga. and Kimberly Thompson of Dallas, N.C.
Joshua and Shanta Rambert of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jonathan Rashad Rambert II born May 25. Mrs. Rambert is the daughter of Jimmy Denson Germantown, Md. and Dewander Wylie of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John H. Rambert of Chester.
Stephan Muckenfuss and Cassidy Outlaw of Chester are the parents of daughter Ella Grace Muckenfuss born May 25.
Trayon Taylor and Da’Johnna Howell of Hickory Grove are the parents of daughter Eryné Cherish Taylor born May 25. Ms. Howell is the daughter of John and Lula Howell of Hickory Grove. Paternal grandparents are Robert Taylor of Columbia and Vanessa Jane of Rock Hill.
Brittney McCarter of Rock Hill is the parent of son Zane Lee Hutto born May 27. Ms. McCarter is the daughter of Tammy and Travis McDaniel of Rock Hill.
Lorenzo Foster Jr. and Terroka Davis of Chester are the parents of daughter Brooklynn Cherelle Foster born May 28. Ms. Davis is the daughter of Keith Davis and Angela Jennings of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Jeffery Foster and Vivian Camp-Foster of Chester.
Noe and Jessica Gomez of Rock Hill are the parents of son Owen Mason Gomez born May 29. Mrs. Gomez is the daughter of Amber and Jason Sessions of Summerville. Paternal grandparents are Celenla Rodriguez and Gustavo Gomez of the Dominican Republic.
Kyn’Shon Hunter and Destiny Maggett of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Na’La Sacred Hunter-Payton born May 29. Ms. Maggett is the daughter of Jonathan and Laryssa Jones of York. Paternal grandparents are Theoa and Marlice Payton of York.
Paul-Devin and Kristen Kuettner of Rock Hill are the parents of son Holden Wesley Kuettner born May 29. Mrs. Kuettner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Miller of Stephens City, Va. Paternal grandparents are Dick and Suzanna Kuettner of Raphine, Va.
Cunfeng Chen and Danyan Wang of Rock Hill are the parents of son Jasper Chen born May 30. Mrs. Wang is the daughter of Jiuning Wang and Guanghua Chen of New York, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are Xinaiu Chen and Meiying Wang of New York, N.Y.
Shimoiya Shannon of Rock Hill is the parent of daughter Regina Chardae Shannon born May 30. Ms. Shannon is the daughter of Sylvia Shannon of Rock Hill.
Malik Woody and Kailei Stewart of Smyrna are the parents of son Princetyn Javon Woody born May 31. Ms. Stewart is the daughter of Teresa Keese of Gastonia, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Shavonne Woody and Patrick Woody of Lincolnton, N.C.
Jason and Haley Woodward of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Bethany Rose Woodward born May 31. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Woodward of Rock Hill.
Comments