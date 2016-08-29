Birth announcements, Aug. 28, 2016

Nicholas and Amanda Fratantonio are the parents of son Giovanni Nicholas Fratantonio born on July 22. Mrs. Fratantonio is the daughter of Angelo Cenotti and Elizabeth Cenotti of West Haven, Conn. Paternal grandparents are Rocco Fratantonio Sr. of East Haven, Conn. and Patricia Carne of Cover.
Brian and Hope Hodges of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Hannah Avery Hodges born on July 22. Mrs. Hodges is the daughter of David and Lisa Marien of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Renea Holmes of Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and Andy Hodges of Rock Hill.
Jeffrey and Carissa Lewis of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Bria Megan Lewis born on July 24. Mrs. Lewis is the daughter of Timothy and Denise Stetson of Atwater, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Oscar and Karen Lewis of Chester.
Zack and Emily Hopkins of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lydia Willow Hopkins born on July 25. Mrs. Hopkins is the daughter of Alan and Denise Wood of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Monte and Susan Hopkins of Rock Hill.
Ty and Danielle Gilmore of Lancaster are the parents of twin daughters Aria Nicole Gilmore and Lela Marie Gilmore born on July 25. Mrs. Gilmore is the daughter of Owen and Lynn Khoury of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Clint and Pam Gilmore of Lancaster.
Thomas and Kayla McCloud of Chester are the parents of son Thomas Leeland McCloud born on July 27.
Matthew and Lenna Wishert of Fort Lawn are the parents of son Wilson Matthew Wishert born on July 28. Mrs. Wishert is the daughter of David and Lisa Wilson of Edgemoor.
Anthony and Jessica Schultz of Lancaster are the parents of daughter Eliza Lynn Schultz born on July 28. Mrs. Schultz is the daughter of Debra Allen and Ken Good of Delphi, Indiana. Paternal grandparents are Catherine and Paul Schultz of Charlotte.
James and Megan Moore of Clover are the parents of daughter Alayna Renee Moore born on July 28. Mrs. Moore is the daughter of Melissa and Pete Tucker and Homer Childers of Porishville, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are Johnny and Patricia Ramsey of Clover.
Shawn and Kelly Watson of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Hadley Rebecca Watson born on July 28. Mrs. Watson is the daughter of Terry and Rhonda Hollingsworth of Union. Paternal grandparents are Billy and Denise Watson of Rock Hill.
Wesley and Rebecca Fowler of York are the parents of son Charles Michael Fowler born on July 28. Mrs. Fowler is the daughter of Elmar and Harriett Holland of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Laura Fowler of Rock Hill.
James Wilson and Ebony Jordan of Chester are the parents of son Ja’Christian Javarion Wilmore born on July 29. Ms. Jordan is the daughter of Troy Stevenson Sr. of Chester. Paternal grandparent is Loria Gregory of Rock Hill.
George and Joy Young of Rock Hill are the parents of son George Giles Young Jr. born on July 29. Mrs. Young is the daughter of Sylvia and Phillip Maupin and James King of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Lynn Young of Rock Hill.
Jonathan and Samantha Gainer of Richburg are the parents of son Austin Russell Gainer born July 30. Mrs. Gainer is the daughter of Nicholas Dodds of Deerfield, FL and Debra Mancarella of Chester. Paternal grandparents are Kathy Bagley and the Robert Russell Bagley of Edgemoor.
Sallai Moore of Rock Hill is the parent of son Jon-Mason Isaiah Moore born on July 31. Ms. Moore is the daughter of Delores B. Moore of Rock Hill.
