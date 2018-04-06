Debutante Cotillion Scholarship Program held Saturday in Rock Hill

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Eta Alpha Omega chapter hosted its “A Strand of Cultured Pearls” Debutante Cotillion Scholarship Program on Saturday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. Proceeds will support scholarships for debutantes and local community programs sponsored by the Eta Alpha Omega chapter.
Six debutantes presented participated in a number of workshops and events to help develop high moral and ethical character, social etiquette and grace, and to strengthen the acquired sense of achievement as well as academic achievement aptitude.
Those presented were:
Alyssa Boulware, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Boulware, attends Chester High School. Escort: Kenard Young.
Jaylen Barkley, daughter of Mr. Jerrick Barkley Sr. and Mrs. Denise Butler, attends York Preparatory Academy. Escort: Jamarcus Scott.
Kelsey Kent, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne Kent, attends Northwestern High School. Escort: Dwight Burns Jr.
Kiyah Allen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Del Leon Allen, attends W.J. Keenan High School in Columbia. Escort: Savion Littlejohn.
Nicole Freeman, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Freeman, attends Rock Hill High School. Escort: Jalen Reid.
Olivia Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Anderson, attends Northwestern High School, Escort: Da’Quaious Feaster.
Scholarships are awarded annually to three to winners of the Debutante Cotillion and six book scholarships. Money raised also supports a number of other activities in our city and community.
Comments