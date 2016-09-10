Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 8, 2016

▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP’s 12th annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be Saturday at Union Baptist Church Community Family Life Center, 1195 Hands Mill Highway, Newport.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6. This year’s theme is “Our Lives Matter; Our Votes Count.”
The guest speaker is S.C. Rep. John C. King. Tickets are $30. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200 or wandar50@bellsouth.net.
Special events
▪ The York County Regional Chamber will host its annual Golf Tournament, presented by Founders Federal Credit Union, September 22 at Rock Hill Country Club. Registration is aat 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be provided to golfers. Cost is $150, single; $500, four-person team. Open to golfers of all skill levels. Sponsorships available. For information, call 803-324-7500 or go to www.yorkcountychamber.com.
▪ The Rock Hill Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority invites young ladies in third-12th grades to participate in our 2017 Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant. The Jabberwock Pageant raises money to provide scholarships and programs to the contestants, deserving students, and to the community. The pageant orientation is 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Life Development Center. For information contact, Millicent Dickey mwdickey@bellsouth.net.
▪ Worldwide Day of Play, an annual event designed to inspire children to get up and play, will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Children’s Museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Children can have fun under the giant rainbow parachute, hop through hoops, make melodies with hand-held instruments and engage in healthy play. The event is free with general admission. General admission: $6, children and adults; free, Culture & Heritage Museum members and children age 1 and younger. For information, go to chmuseums.org/childrens.
▪ In celebration of South Carolina food and lifestyle, the Museum of York County will host “An Afternoon with Nathalie Dupree” 2-5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the museum. Dupree will demonstrate the art of biscuit making – specifically her own “Senator Hollings’ Flaky Appetizer Cream Cheese Biscuits,” an essential Southern hors d’oeuvre. Dupree will be available for book signing. Advanced registration only, the event is open to the public with limited seating. For registration, auction information, or to enter the decorating contest, contact Doris VanBenschoten at 803-981-9182. Registration, $20 member; $25, non members. The museum will be closed to the public.
▪ York County Quilters Guild in Rock Hill will present a Quilt Show, “Coming of Age,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 Saturday at the Events @ Manchester Center, 1965 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. The guild is celebrating 21 years of quilting in York County. More than 100 quilts crafted by York County residents will be on display along with an exclusive book signing by Rock Hill’s Darlene Beltman and Teresa Justice, authors of “An English Paper-Pieced Sampler.” There will be demonstrations, door prizes, a boutique, vendors, book nook, vintage store and bake sale Admission is $6. Free parking. For information go to yorkcountyquilters.org.
▪ The Chester County Tobacco Free Coalition is looking for 10 Chester County churches to participate in a education session about tobacco-free living. A very small incentive and smoke-free campus sign will be given to each church that participates. For information, contact April Spruell at the Hazel Pittman Center 803-377- 8111 or by email at april@hazelpittman.org.
Fundraisers
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Church Women of the Church will host a yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallants roads, Rock Hill. Spaces are available for $25. Call the church at 803-366-8223.
▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat shrimp fry 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at York Middle School. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10; and free, age 4 and under. Plates include shrimp, hush puppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or takeout.
▪ The Rock Hill chapter of AARP will host an Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to the End” fundraiser 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Bob Evans, 520 John Ross Parkway, Rock Hill. Bob Evans will donate to 15 percent of the evening’s sales to the Alzheimer’s Association.
▪ Rotary Club of Lake Wylie will host Wylie LakeFest 2016, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red Fez Shrine Club outdoor pavilion, 16600 Red Fez Club Road, Charlotte. Tickets, $25 in advance and $30, at the door. Active military and first responders get and 2-for-1 special. The event features food, beer and wine, entertainment and silent auction. For information go to www.wylielakefest.org or call 803-517-2190.
▪ Rock Hill Moose Lodge will host a barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the lodge, 1025 Ebinport Road. Food prepared by Just Good Barbecue. Plates, $8; sandwiches, $5 and pounds, $10. Delivery, within a 10-mile radius, available for five or more plates. For information, call 803-280-5449. Proceeds go to buy window units, spaces heaters and fans for those in need.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “The Hinson Girls” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30. Free admission. Donations accepted.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Marmalade Gumdrops,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 23-24 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets are $12, adults; $10, students and $5, age 10 and younger. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or call 803-548-8102.
Meetings
▪ The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, Rock Hill. The business meeting begins at noon.
▪ The York Genealogical and Historical Society will meet 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Historic Brattonsville for a guide tour. Meet at the Visitors Center. Admission, $7.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP general membership meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church to elect officers and at-large member of the executive committee. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517-7253.
▪ The Relay for Life 2017 Leadership Committee will meet 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Wingate Hotel, Rock Hill. Committee members and those interested in being involved in Relay for Life 2017 are asked to attend.
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners will meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell, at 803-684- 3137 ext. 101.
Career fair
▪ A military career and resource fair will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Rock Hill Armory, 126 Museum Road. All branches and the public welcome. For information, call 803-288-2635 or 803-487-5757.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2160 Smith Ford Road, Hickory Grove. Volunteers will distribute food participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club fall migration SOS party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at Ramada, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Members, $3; guests, $5. Members bring a favorite appetizer or dessert.
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples; $7.50, singles. Dances include swing and shag. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call Bob at 803-389-4679, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for ages 26 and older 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Women’s Center Auditorium (ground floor), Piedmont Medical Center, 222 South Herlong Road, Rock Hill and from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Phil Glennon Community Center, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. Participants will get a certificate that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost: $15, AARP members; $20, nonmembers. Registration is required. For information on the Rock class, contact Donald Hunt 803-328-5507; for Tega Cay, call Barbara Williams at 803-447-74556/
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers shag-dance lessons and line-dance lessons for $1 Tuesdays at Mickey’s Shag Shack,1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line-dance lessons begin 6 p.m. and shag-dance lessons 7:30 p.m.
Recreation
▪ The Rock Hill Area Senior Sports Classic, which offers a variety of sports activities for age 50 and above, will be Sept. 19-29, 2016, at Boyd Hill Recreation Center and other nearby facilities. All York County seniors are invited to participate. Events include golf, pickleball, basketball free throw, table tennis, shuffleboard, horseshoes and bowling. All skill levels are welcome. A free health fair for seniors will be 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 22 at Boyd Hill Center. Vendors focusing on health and wellness will be available. Pre-registration is required and cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt and two lunches. All sports activities are included in the fee except for bowling and golf which have additional fees to be paid at the time of competition. For a copy of the schedule and registration form, call 803-329-5620 or go to www.cityofrockhill.com/prt.
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will hold training classes for Hospice volunteers in 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 17 at the campus, 2275 Indian Hook Road. For information or to register, contact the Volunteer Department at 803-329-1500
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina is holding a regional volunteer meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Baxter Village YMCA. For information, contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will host a cookout, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Lesslie Elementary School, 250 Neely Store Road, former site of Hillcrest. T-shirts will be sold. Food is free. Bring a lawn chair. A $3 donation will taken to buy a marker for the school grounds.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 September Birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ruby Tuesday, 1410 Old Springdale Road, Rock Hill.
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959 will meet for lunch and fellowship 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ The Roosevelt Alumni Association of Clover will sponsor a community cookout, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Roosevelt Community Park, 312 Mobley St. Rain or shine.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet at its new location, Epiphany Lutheran Church in Rock Hill. The group will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 2370 W. Main St. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
