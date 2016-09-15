Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 15, 2016

▪ The 17th annual Upscale WeeSale will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 2684 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. The sale has moved this year from Fort Mill to its new location in Rock Hill.
The sale features children’s clothing, shoes, toys, games, bedding and new boutique overstock inventory. Many items are half price Saturday and Sunday.
This year’s “Shop Early for Charity” ticket sales go to Both Hands. Items not picked up by consigners after the sale also are donated to charity.
Special events
▪ The York County Regional Chamber will host its annual Golf Tournament, presented by Founders Federal Credit Union, Sept. 22 at Rock Hill Country Club. Registration is at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be provided to golfers. Cost is $150, single; $500, four-person team. Open to golfers of all skill levels. Sponsorships available. For information, call 803-324-7500 or go to www.yorkcountychamber.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Ebenezer Animal Hospital will have its fourth annual charity Dog Wash, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 2445 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds benefit Project Safe Pet’s community spay/neuter program.
▪ York County libraries will be collecting “Food for Fines” through Sept. 30 to encourage the return of overdue library materials and help the community at the same time. Library users may pay off fines with nonperishable food and toiletries. For each donated item, $1 will be credited to outstanding fines. This program will not cover the cost of lost or damaged materials. All donations will help restock the Pilgrims’ Inn food pantry.
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Church Women of the Church will host a yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church at Celanese and Mount Gallants roads, Rock Hill. Spaces are available for $25. Call the church at 803-366-8223.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will host “The Hinson Girls” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food service at 6:30. Free admission. Donations accepted.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Marmalade Gumdrops,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 23-24 and 3 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 25 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets are $12, adults; $10, students and $5, age 10 and younger. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or call 803-548-8102.
Meetings
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. The speaker will be from the American Red Cross and talk about its “Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.”
▪ York County Quilt Guild will meet 7 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Karen Miller, instructor, designer and quilter, will present a program on the “whats” and “hows” of the Moda Bake Shop “recipes” for quilts and quilting projects.
▪ The Nation Ford DAR chapter will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Presbyterian Church to hear DNA cxplained by an expert. Visitors are welcomed, refreshments will be served. For information, call Elaine at 803-547-6411.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution chapter will have its first meeting, 2-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Oak room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. The meeting is for members and those interested in joining. For information, contact John Marker at 704-843-6930 or jmarker@carolina.rr.com.
▪ The York Genealogical and Historical Society will meet 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Historic Brattonsville for a guided tour. Meet at the Visitors Center. Admission, $7.
Career fair
▪ A military career and resource fair will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Rock Hill Armory, 126 Museum Road. All branches and the public welcome. For information, call 803-288-2635 or 803-487-5757.
Voter registration
▪ Knight of Columbus will hold a voter registration drive 5-9 p.m. Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday next to the American food booth during the St. Anne International Festival at St. Anne Catholic Church, Byrd Street, Rock Hill.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club fall migration SOS party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at Ramada, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Members, $3; guests, $5. Members bring a favorite appetizer or dessert.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for ages 26 and older 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Women’s Center Auditorium (ground floor), Piedmont Medical Center, 222 South Herlong Road, Rock Hill and from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Phil Glennon Community Center, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. Participants will get a certificate that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost: $15, AARP members; $20, nonmembers. Registration is required. For information on the Rock class, contact Donald Hunt 803-328-5507; for Tega Cay, call Barbara Williams at 803-447-74556/
Volunteers
▪ Hospice & Community Care will hold training classes for Hospice volunteers in 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 17 at the campus, 2275 Indian Hook Road. For information or to register, contact the Volunteer Department at 803-329-1500
Reunions
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will host a cookout, noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Lesslie Elementary School, 250 Neely Store Road, former site of Hillcrest. T-shirts will be sold. Food is free. Bring a lawn chair. A $3 donation will go toward buying a marker for the school grounds.
▪ The Roosevelt Alumni Association of Clover will sponsor a community cookout, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Roosevelt Community Park, 312 Mobley St. Rain or shine.
