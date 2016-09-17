Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 18, 2016

The Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill, a nonprofit, all volunteer, faith based organization for adults age 50 and up, will start its fall Adventures in Learning classes Monday.
The classes meet each Monday through Oct. 24 at Oakland Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave. Cost is $20.
For a complete listing of classes go to shepherdscenterrh.org. The Shepherd’s Center also has a Facebook Page at Shepherd’s Center of Rock Hill. For information call 866-610-3663 and leave a message.
Special events
▪ Three events are planned in York County for national “Take a Child Outside” week, Sept. 24-30.
The Museum of York County celebrates from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with a live butterfly release between noon and 1 p.m. (weather permitting). Other activities include a scavenger hunt and a new geocache on the .75 mile nature trail. Meet York County’s Beekeepers, York County Master Gardeners, and other outdoor exhibitors. Dr. Steve Fields, curator of natural history at the Museum of York County, will present two 30-minute talks about his new book from 10:30-11 a.m. and from 1:30-2 p.m. in the museum’s classroom and will be available for book-signings. All events at are free with museum admission. For information, go to www.chmuseums.org/myco.
Anne Springs Close Greenway will be open 7-10 p.m. Friday for an evening of outdoor fun. The drop-in program includes night hikes, games, and interactive outdoors festivities. Finish the night with a s’more for $1. Free for members, $5 for non-members. Activities will take place in the Field Trial Barn, Adventure Road Entrance, 835 Springfield Parkway, Fort Mill.
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is sponsoring a free outdoor event 3 p.m. Sunday at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track at Riverwalk, outdoor educators will give pointers on trail riding before riding the easy bike trails. Helmets are required and a limited number of loaner bikes are available by calling or e-mailing Hope Matthews at 803-817-5122 or hope.matthews@cityofrockhill.com.
Fundraisers
▪ York County libraries will be collecting “Food for Fines” through Sept. 30 to encourage the return of overdue library materials and help the community at the same time. Library users may pay off fines with nonperishable food and toiletries. For each donated item, $1 will be credited to outstanding fines. This program will not cover the cost of lost or damaged materials. All donations will help restock the Pilgrims’ Inn food pantry.
▪ Friendship United Methodist Church will host the King James 1611 Boys at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1200 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill. They perform a variety of bluegrass gospel songs in the sanctuary. Prior to the concert flounder or chicken strip plates will be sold from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Flounder is $9; chicken, $7. Plates include hushpuppies, fries, slaw, tea and dessert. Twin Tops Fish Camp will prepare food onsite. Baked goods available. Free admission to the concert; donations accepted. For more information call 803-324-0482 or go to friendshipumc-rockhill.org
▪ All Saints Womens Organization is seeking crafters for its craft fair and bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22 at All Saint Catholic Church in Lake Wylie. Booths are $10 and $20 depending on size. A yards sale will be set up outside and booths are availabe for the same size. For information, contarct KeithaLea Lauson at k.lauson@yahoo.com or call 315-323-0558.
▪ Clover Wesleyan Church will have its inaugural Chili Cookoff, 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Winner will get a prize. Cost is $10 to enter and contestants must bring 10 quarts of chili and extension cord. Admission to the tasting, which includes cornbread and tea, is $7, adults; $5, age 70 and older; $4, ages 4-12 and free, age 3 and younger. To enter, call 803-371-8351.
▪ Rock Hill Moose Lodge will host a barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1025 Ebinport Road. Food prepared by Just Good Barbecue. Plates, $8; sandwiches, $5 and pounds, $10. Delivery, within a 10-mile radius, available for five or more plates. For information, call 803-280-5449. Proceeds go to buy window units, spaces heaters and fans for those in need.
Entertainment
▪ An Evening of Improv at the Rock Hill Community Theatre featuring Charlotte Comedy Theater South, 8 p.m. Friday, Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N, Rock Hill. Tickets, $12. Charlotte Comedy Theater South improvise scenes and games based on audience suggestions.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Marmalade Gumdrops,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets are $12, adults; $10, students and $5, age 10 and younger. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or call 803-548-8102.
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild will meet 7 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Karen Miller, instructor, designer and quilter, will present a program on the “whats” and “hows” of the Moda Bake Shop “recipes” for quilts and quilting projects.
▪ Keystone board of directors will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Prevention Center, 1600 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Open to the public. For information, call 803-324-4118.
▪ The Catawba Chapter of the DAR will meet 2 p.m. Tuesday in the church parlor of Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road. Barbara Stegall will present a program on The Constitution.
▪ The Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Bannon Hall directly across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. For information, contact Sandra Oborokumo at 803-325-2855.
▪ The Nation Ford DAR chapter will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Presbyterian Church to hear DNA explained by an expert. Visitors are welcome, refreshments will be served. For information, call Elaine at 803-547-6411.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution chapter will have its first meeting, 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at The Oak room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway. The meeting is for members and those interested in joining. For information, contact John Marker at 704-843-6930 or jmarker@carolina.rr.com.
Career fair
▪ A military career and resource fair will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Rock Hill Armory, 126 Museum Road. All branches and the public welcome. For information, call 803-288-2635 or 803-487-5757.
York County Library
▪ The Friends of the York County Library will have book sales in September at two locations with proceeds to the York County libraries.
Fort Mill Library Fiction Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 26 at the Fort Mill Library. Hardcover and paperback fiction for adults and children’s books for sale from 50 cents-$2.
Friends Books on Main Buy 1 Get 1 Free Storewide Sale, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 20 Friends and members night. Join at the door for $15. The public sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and Oct. 1. Friends Books on Main is a used book store at 206 E. Main Street, Rock Hill. The store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, go to friends.yclibrary.org.
Voter registration
▪ North Central Family Medical Center offers voter registration 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Walk in or call 803-325-7744 ext. 236 for an appointment. The last day to register is Oct. 8.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for ages 26 and older 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Phil Glennon Community Center, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. Participants will get a certificate that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost: $15, AARP members; $20, nonmembers. Registration is required. For information call Barbara Williams at 803-447-74556.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers shag-dance lessons and line-dance lessons for $1 Tuesdays at Mickey’s Shag Shack,1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line-dance lessons begin 6 p.m. and shag-dance lessons 7:30 p.m.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill Chapter of Finley High School alumni will meet 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, 1735 Heckle Blvd. Any one who graduated or attended Finley High School is invited as well as those who want to join as associate members. For information call Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325 or James T. Dunham at 704-232-0793.
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, relatives and friends invited.
▪ The Chester High School class of 1975 will meet 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral Restaurant, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are invited to plan the “Birthday Party Celebration” for 2017. For more information, contact Diane Hooper Wilmore at 803-385-6985.
▪ The Roosevelt Alumni Association of Clover will sponsor a community cookout, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Roosevelt Community Park, 312 Mobley St. Rain or shine.
▪ The 53rd annual Curry Family Reunion will be Oct. 9 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester. Church service at 11 a.m. and picnic lunch at 1 p.m. All Curry descendants, cousins and family friends welcome. For information, contact Randy Perry Sears, 317 Red Fox Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or email rpsears@aol.com.
▪ The Lewisville High School class of 1986 will celebrate its 30th reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 with a tailgate at LHS Stadium and a dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Revolutions, Rock Hill. For information and a link to the reunion T-shirt, contact Dennis Hemphill at hemperhill1990@yahoo.com, Tracy Lewis at tracylewis2006@yahoo.com, Valerie Stradford at valeriestradford@yahoo.com, or Wes Taylor at wes.taylor@comporium.com.
▪ The Rock Hill Chapter Finley High School alumni will host the 2016 National Scholarship dinner and dance reunion ball Oct. 7-8 at Hilton Charlotte Executive Park, 5624 Westpark Drive, Charlotte. Oct. 7 is “A Western Experience” and Oct. 8 is “A Night in Paris.” Cost is $85 per person. For information, contact James T. Dunham at 704-232-0793 or email jdunham29@yahoo.com or Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325 or email charliem.robinson@yahoo.com and Barbara Emerson 803-448-8988 or email barbaraemerson84@yahoo.com.
▪ York High School class of 1966 will have its 50th class reunion Sept. 24. For information, email Bunny Ashley Whitesides at bunnywhitesides@gmail.com
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Greg Bailey from Benchmark Therapy will speak. For information, call 803-328-5231.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
