Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 22, 2016

Fall Frolic on the Anne Springs Close Greenway, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 1-30, features a 4-acre corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin patch.
In its seventh year, the festival’s most popular activities will be back, including the new Greenway petting zoo, pedal carts, horse rides, face painting, kayaking and more.
Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members and includes wagon rides, corn maze, petting zoo, pedal carts and other kid-focused activities. Seniors (60 and older) and active military personnel are $6 and age 4 four and younger, free. Groups of 15 or more, $10 per person.
Lead-line horse rides and kayaking available at $5 per ride. Horse rides are available on Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Food trucks and beverage vendors will be on hand each weekend. Parking is $5 per car.
Special events
▪ Lando-Manetta Mills History Center will host its annual Lando Days festival and Car Show 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Oct. 1 at 3801 Lando Road. Car Show sign ups begin at 9 a.m. The festival includes mini train rides, bouncy huts, museum tours, the Chester Gun and 6th SC Volunteers and live music all day. Vendors will be on hand and door prizes will be given. Barbecue, hot dog plates and baked goods available for sale. Free admission. For information, call 803-789-6361.
▪ The Winthrop University Women’s and Gender Studies program and Safe Zone presents “WU: An Inclusive Community,” a series of three discussions on sexual orientation, identity and transgender. The series will be at 7 p.m. in Whitton Auditorium. O’Neale Atkinson from Time Out Youth in Charlotte will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Whitton Auditorium on LGBTQ youth with a panel discuss after. Dr. Jennifer Leigh Disney will speak Oct. 5 examining the relations between categories of identity. Charleston Trans model and LGBT activist Jaisee Greene discusses the issues facing transgender people Nov. 15.
▪ Grace Lutheran Church has installed a new amplification system that magnetically transmits sound to hearing aids and cochlear implants through wiring in the church that surrounds the sanctuary to help hard of hearing members participate more fully in worship services. The church has invited area churches for demonstrations at 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill.
▪ Graduates of Fort Mill High School in the 1970s will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Mill Bandstand in Confederate Park. Bill Hilton, retired science teacher, will be an honored guest. The Rev. Steve Foss will autograph copies of his book, “Freedom’s Foundation.” Tony McMehan will be available to autograph his children’s book, “I’m a Country Gopher.”
Fundraisers
▪ Friendship United Methodist Church will host the King James 1611 Boys at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1200 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill. They perform a variety of bluegrass gospel songs in the sanctuary. Prior to the concert, flounder or chicken strip plates will be sold from 4:30-6:30 pm. Flounder is $9; chicken, $7. Plates include hushpuppies, fries, slaw, tea and dessert. Twin Tops Fish Camp will prepare food onsite. Baked goods available. Free admission to the concert; donations accepted. For more information call 803-324-0482 or go to friendshipumc-rockhill.org
▪ Rock Hill Moose Lodge will host a barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1025 Ebinport Road. Food prepared by Just Good Barbecue. Plates, $8; sandwiches, $5 and pounds, $10. Delivery, within a 10-mile radius, available for five or more plates. For information, call 803-280-5449. Proceeds go to buy window units, spaces heaters and fans for those in need.
Meetings
▪ The Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP will meet at 9 a.m. Saturdayat Bannon Hall directly across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. For information, contact Sandra Oborokumo at 803-325-2855.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Bingo with prizes after dinner. The club is open the residents of Tega Cay age 50 and older. For information, email carolsmith@comporium.net or call 704-651-0047.
Food assistance
▪ Catawba Area Agency on Aging is now accepting SNAP (food assistance) applications for seniors. For information, call 803-329- 9670 or 800-662- 8330.
Classes
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers shag-dance lessons and line-dance lessons for $1 Tuesdays at Mickey’s Shag Shack,1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line-dance lessons begin 6 p.m. and shag-dance lessons 7:30 p.m.
Reunions
▪ The Parker Family Reunion will be Oct. 1 at Unity Baptist Church, Hickory Grove for the grandchildren of Hamp Brown, Alice Peterson, Della Patterson, Ida Parker, John “Chick” Parker. For information contact, Dana Parker DiPasquale at genealogy.dana@gmail.com or call 803-385-1658
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, relatives and friends invited.
▪ The Chester High School class of 1975 will meet 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are invited to plan the “Birthday Party Celebration” for 2017. For more information, contact Diane Hooper Wilmore at 803-385-6985.
▪ The Roosevelt Alumni Association of Clover will sponsor a community cookout, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Roosevelt Community Park, 312 Mobley St. Rain or shine.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
