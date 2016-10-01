Birth announcements, Oct. 2, 2016

Tony and Bethany James of York are the parents of daughter Irby Ann James born on Aug. 24.Mrs. James is the daughter of Robert Lee III of Hartsville and the late Kathy Irby Lee. Paternal grandparents are Tony and Cathy James of Hartsville.
Joseph and Kelli Jackson of York are the parents of son Samuel Wayne Jackson born on Aug. 24. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Richard and Leslie Gabauer of Fort Mill. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Cindy Jackson of York.
Leonard Martin Jr. and Samantha Callands of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Jeniah Lynn Callands born on Aug. 24. Ms. Callands is the daughter of Samuel and Adrienne Callands of Plainfield, N.J.
Ryan and Wendy Reynders of Rock Hill are the parents of son Ethan Tanner Reynders born on Aug. 25. Mrs. Reynders is the daughter of Dan and Dorene Porter of Sugar City, Idaho. Paternal grandparents are Pieter and Vicki of Rock Hill.
Chris Crook and Sydney Gowitzka of Indian Land are the parents of daughter Amelia Rose Crook born on Aug. 25. Ms. Gowitzka is the daughter of Tom and Sharon Gowitzka of Indian Land. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Teresa Crook of Indian Land.
Thomas and Amy Dallas of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Addison Paige Dallas born on Aug. 25. Mrs. Dallas is the daughter of Kim Landreth of Spartanburg.
Aaron and Katherine Vavricka of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Lily Jane Vavricka born on Aug. 25. Mrs. Vavricka is the daughter of Michael and Yevonne Mallaney of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Norma Winegardner of Rochester, Ind.
Josh Mobley and Bailee Miller of Chester are the parents of daughter Graycen-Blair Mobley born on Aug. 25. Ms. Miller is the daughter of Jeff and Lori Miller of Chester.
Curtis and Heidi Bean of York are the parents of daughter Abigail Shyanna Bean born on Aug. 25. Mrs. Bean is the daughter of George Bean of York. Paternal grandparent is Janie Bean of Fort Mill.
Christopher Holley and Heather Rudder of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Ansley Alyssa Holley born on Aug. 26.
Jeff and Christy Canupp of Rock Hill are the parents of son Carter Dixon Canupp born on Aug. 26. Mrs. Canupp is the daughter of Deborah Wieland of York and Christopher Denton of Raleigh, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Melinda Sinclair of Pawleys Island and Gary Canupp of Charlotte.
William and Emily Sutton of York are the parents of son William Maddux Sutton born on Aug. 26. Mrs. Sutton is the daughter of Tommy and Susan Jordan of York. Paternal grandparents are Clarence and Janice Sutton of Sharon.
Kara Patterson of Rock Hill is the parent of son Fox William Patterson born on Aug. 27. Ms. Patterson is the daughter of Terri and Rich Patterson of Rock Hill.
Robert Gager and Angela Maples of York are the parents of daughter LouAnna Lynn Gager born on Aug. 28. Paternal grandparents are Gregory and Lori Gager of Sharon.
Joseph Pino and Cierra Towery of York are the parents of daughter Aubree Raegan Pino born on Aug. 29. Ms. Towery is the daughter of Mark Towery and Wendy Towery of York. Paternal grandparents are Hector and Barbara Pino of York.
Luis and Megan Lopez of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Liliana Adele Lopez born on Aug. 29. Mrs. Lopez is the daughter of Allen Shore and Angela Whitesides of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is Gerardo Ventura-Aranda of Rock Hill.
Zackary Miller and Ashley McGinnis of Rock Hill are the parents of daughter Kailey Gwen Miller born on Aug. 29. Ms. McGinnis is the daughter of Tammy and Eric Rollins of Rock Hill.
Mike and Emily Ziemke of Fort Mill are the parents of daughter Catherine James Ziemke born on Aug. 31. Mrs. Ziemke is the daughter of Randy and Ellen Hayslett of Rock Hill. Paternal grandparent is James Ziemke of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Chaquetta Hardy of York is the parent of daughter Ja’Niya Rochell Hardy born on Aug. 31. Ms. Hardy is the daughter of John Darby and Tommie Hardy of York.
Michael and Leigh Pate of Heath Springs are the parents of daughter Brinley Ann Pate born on Aug. 31. Mrs. Pate is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Neely Blackman of Heath Springs. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Michael Port of Heath Springs.
