Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 2, 2016

▪ The Rock Hill Music Club Annual Concert and Reception will be 3 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Frances Mae Barnes Recital Hall at Winthrop University.
Featured musicians will be Winthrop University Rock Hill Music Scholarship recipients Noah Bruening, Elizabeth Burgos, Hannah Jessup, Nathan Matthews, Joseph R. Ritchie, Veronica Weygandt and Naeisha Wise.
The Rock Hill Music Club presents this free concert and reception as its gift to the community.
As part of their support for promising young musicians, the club is awarding 17 music awards and scholarships to band, choral, and strings musicians from three local high schools, five Winthrop University music majors, one French Horn Society student, one York County Choral Society student, and one South Carolina Federation of Music Clubs Summer Camp scholarship.
Special events
▪ St. Mary Catholic Church will have a Healing, Peace & Justice Mass at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. For information, call the church office 803-329-1008
▪ United States Disc Golf Championship will be Wednesday-Saturday at the Winthrop University Recreation Area, Rock Hill. Disc golfers from around the world compete on the world’s finest disc golf courses. Single-day tickets: $10. VIP pass: $25 (access all 4 days). Tickets available online or at the event. Free for active/retired Military, children ages 12 and younger, and Winthrop students with ID. For more information, go to usdgc.com or call 800-476-3968. The first 500 single-day ticket holders get a free tournament disc, courtesy of INNOVA Disc Golf.
▪ Historic Rock Hill and the Women’s Art Initiative will celebrate the preservation group’s 30th anniversary and the dedication of the Initiative’s first public art piece, “Ann Evolving,” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the White Home at 258 E. White St., Rock Hill. Designed by artist Kathy Bruce of New York City, the 18-foot sculpture is the first piece commissioned by the Women’s Art Initiative, a group of women aspiring to enhance the quality of life through public art. The piece represents Ann Hutchison White, the “mother of Rock Hill” who lived in the White Home that was built in 1839. To register for the event, call Historic Rock Hill at 803-329-1020 or visit info@historicrockhill.com.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a Free Family Movie Night featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” shown on a large screen outdoors at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Park soccer field No.5. Before the movie, games for the family will be offered from 5:30-7 p.m. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action and violence. Bring a blanket or chair. The concession stand will be open with pizza by the slice and other food items. For information, call 803-329-5620.
▪ Professional genealogist Brent Holcomb, editor of The South Carolina Magazine of Ancestral Research since 1977, will lead a workshop on records and sources for conducting genealogy in South Carolina from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the York County Library in Rock Hill. Holcomb is the author or co-author of more than 100 books on the Carolinas. A selection of his works will be available for sale and signing at the event. To register, call 803-981-5845 or go to www.yclibrary.org.
▪ The American Legion Frank Roach Post No. 34 will host an all veterans’ family fun day and Crazy Kidz Carnival, 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The free event includes live music, face painting, balloon artist, corn hole, inflatables, food and prizes. All area veterans and their families are invited.
▪ Black Authors Expo will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Union Baptist Church, 1195 Hands Mill Road, Rock Hill. Event features author readings, book sales and signings, door prizes, and gifts for all. Authors include, J.B. Bryan, Annette Bryant, Demetria “Dee” Grissett, Larry Hill, Dr. DArial A. Jackson, Sheryl Keeter and Deborah S. Tulay. Tickets are $12 of which a $1 will go to the American Cancer Society. For tickets, call Cleopatra Allen at 240-463-4314.
▪ Carolina Therapeutic Services will host a Fall Harvest celebration, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at 236 N. Park Drive, Rock Hill. There will be a live DJ, drinks, food, face painting, games prizes, vendors and health information. For information, call Tonya Mathews at 803-327-3636.
▪ Two new exhibitions celebrating nature through the artistry of quilts come to the Museum of York County. “Wild Fabrications,” organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, features the stitched creations of textile artists from around the world. Displayed in the museum’s auditorium, “Wild Fabrications” portrays fauna and flora, both realistically and imaginatively, stitched in intricate detail and dimensionality. “Nature’s Tapestries,” the quilted masterpieces of Rock Hill’s own Dottie Moore, will be on exhibit in the museum’s Vernon Grant Gallery. For over 40 years, Moore has stitched together her love of nature into uniquely crafted and richly textured tapestries that reflect the beauty and mysteries of earth and sky. The exhibit will run Oct. 12-Feb. 26. An opening reception, free with museum admission will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11. Guests will get a complimentary gift courtesy of Springs Creative. Light refreshments served.
▪ The Carolina Promenaders will host an open house, 7:30-9:30 Thursday at The Shield, 2499 Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill. The event will offer square dance lessons in Modern Western square dance. Caller is Danny Thomas and on lines is Doris Marks. Free to all guests. For information, call 8030-328-0289.
▪ Historic Brattonsville in McConnells will host “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Oct. 15 featuring wagon rides, harvest demonstrations, guided tours, stories, live music and Simon St. Clair’s Magick and Marvel Show. The site will not be open before the event. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, ages 4-17 and free to members and age 3 and younger.
▪ Agape Hospice will host a Blessing of the Animals for the community, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Brookdale Ebenezer, 1920 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. All species are welcome. Those who want to honor a deceased pet or who can’t bring a pet can bring a photo.
▪ Oktoberfest in Old Town will be 4-9 p.m. Oct. 15 in downtown Rock. The free event features live music, a beer garden, German food and pastries, children’s amusement area and vendors. The highlight is the sixth annual “Wiener Dog Run,” benefiting the York County Humane Society. To register a dog, call 704-287-6475. Entries are limited. Application fee, $10.
Fundraisers
▪ The seventh annual Run for Attention will be 9 a.m. Saturday at LifePointe Church, 2266 Deerfield Drive, Fort Mill to raise money for the Palmetto School at the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill. Registration for the USATF 5K run is $30. Last year the run raised $22,000. For information got to runforattention.net.
▪ York County Flyers will host a Fallen Eagle Memorial Fly-in, 9 a.m.-until, Oct. 15 at York County Flyers Field, 240 Langrum Branch Road. Free and open to the public. The event features a make-and-take glider contest for children, drone ride-along, demolition combat, real flight simulations, Buddy Box instruction. Raffle tickets are $5 and a barbecue lunch is available. Proceeds go to Hospice and Community Care. For information, call 803-487-5308.
▪ Bethesda Presbyterian Church Fall Carnival will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with carnival games and prizes, silent auction, vendors, hot dog lunch and bake sale. All events are indoors.
▪ Tega Cay Lions will have a raffle to benefit diabetes, vision, youth and literacy programs. Tickets are $100 and only 300 will be sold. Prizes are: first, $10,000; second, $3,500 and third, $1,500. The drawing will be 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Tega Cay Fall Festival. You do not have to be present to win. For tickets go to tegacaylions.wix.com/tegacaylions or call 803-369-3013.
▪ Clover Wesleyan Church will have its inaugural Chili Cookoff, 5 p.m. Saturday. Winner will get a prize. Cost is $10 to enter and contestants must bring 10 quarts of chili and extension cord. Admission to the tasting, which includes cornbread and tea, is $7, adults; $5, age 70 and older; $4, ages 4-12 and free, age 3 and younger. To enter, call 803-371-8351.
Entertainment
▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass will feature Cabin Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with hot dogs and hamburgers available. Follow us on Facebook or go to AllisonCreekBluegrass.com. Free admission.
▪ VFW Post 9138 Fort Mill presents Ron Morrow 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday playing blues, beach music and rock ‘n’ roll from the ’60s and ’70s. For information or directions, call 803-487-9692 or 803-547 -5480.
▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents an evening of improv by the Charlotte Comedy Theater-South, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Limited seating. Reservations recommended. Tickets, $12. For tickets, call 803-548-8102 or go to fortmillplayhouse.org.
Meetings
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the York County Library, 138 E. Black St., Rock Hill. Open to the public. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
▪ The 2016 Chester County Historical Society annual meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Great Falls War Memorial Building. State Archaeologist Dr. Jonathan Leader from the SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology will talk about the 1807 US Arsenal, Mount Dearborn in Great Falls. Tickets are $30. Limited seating. For tickets, call Liz Anderson at the Chester County Museum at 803-385-2332 or Glinda Coleman at the Great Falls Hometown Association at 803-482-2370 or online at Eventbrite (Mt. Dearborn).
▪ A called meeting of the Bethel Rural Fire District Board will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at at Bethel 1 Fire Station.
▪ Daffodil varieties will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Oct. 7, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Workshops
▪ Family Trust Investment Services will present two workshops in October at the Family Trust Federal Credit Union branch at 430 Mercantile Place in Fort Mill. Both begin at 6 p.m. Matt Griffin, FTIS financial consultant, will lead “Budgeting into Retirement” Oct. 13. Topics include calculating healthcare costs, when it’s best to begin withdrawing Social Security, and determining the amount of money you’ll need to maintain your desired lifestyle. Jason Driver, FTIS financial consultant, will give an overview of the 529 College Savings Plan Oct. 18. He’ll review benefits, how to set up a plan, and when and how to make withdrawals and deposits. Both workshops are free and open to the public. Contact Catherine Liebler at 367-4158 or cliebler@familytrust.org. to register. Registration deadline is Oct. 11.
Grants
▪ The Rock Hill Youth Council through its Youth Council Grant Program will award grants of up to $500 to youth-led projects. Projects may range from helping organizations that have special needs to planning and hosting fun or recreational events for youth. Program description and an application from the City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Office, Room 390 in City Hall or by visiting cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Applications are due Nov. 4. An optional workshop is offered to help groups prepare applications, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in Room 373 of Rock Hill City Hall. If your group is interested in a grant but cannot attend the workshop, call Patti Panetti at 329-5625.
Voter registration
▪ North Central Family Medical Center offers voter registration 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Walk in or call 803-325-7744 ext. 236 for an appointment. The last day to register is Saturday.
Classes
▪ The dates below are for activities that will be offered at Fewell Park Recreation Center. Registration is taken at the center, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at 1204 Alexander Road or online at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Pre-registration is required to ensure a spot in the class. Questions may be directed to the Center at 803-329-5645.
Yoga, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays for ages 18 and older. Instuctor is Whitney Carter. Cost: $15 per class. No registration required
Advanced Water Color, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Oct. 4-Nov.8 led by Herb Dumaresq.
Kid's Watercolor Class for ages 8-12, led by Maddie Horne, 3:45-5:45 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 24-Nov. 28.
Basic Drawing With Pastels, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays Nov. 15-Dec. 20 led by Bradley Sabelli.
Acrylics For Everyone, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 15 led by Bradley Sabelli.
Figure Drawing Class, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays Nov. 4-Dec. 16 led by Bradley Sabelli.
Cost for all art classes is $54.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church will offer Line Dance classes, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 at the church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Open to all ages and experience levels. Written dance steps will be provided. Cost is $20 and proceeds go to the youth. Park in White Street parking lot to enter the St. John’s Center. Register the first night of class. Classes begin promptly at 7 p.m. For information, contact Pat at 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet for its October Birthday Dinner 5:30 p.m. Monday at Chili’s in Rock Hill.
▪ Former students from Hillcrest Elementary School will meet 11 a.m. Saturday at Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill.
▪ The 53rd annual Curry Family Reunion will be Oct. 9 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester. Church service at 11 a.m. and picnic lunch at 1 p.m. All Curry descendants, cousins and family friends welcome. For information, contact Randy Perry Sears, 317 Red Fox Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or email rpsears@aol.com.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. For information, call Dee Curran, R.N. at 803-327-7448.
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet at its new location, Epiphany Lutheran Church in Rock Hill. The group will meet 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church, 2370 W. Main St. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
