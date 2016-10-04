Managing finances for elderly parents

Call it the triple-whammy: An elderly parent, a new significant other and an aging bull market.
A reader recently shared his frustrations over watching his elderly father gift a large portion of his assets to a new, much-younger girlfriend. He is his father’s designated power of attorney but learned quickly through his attorney that there’s not a lot he can do about the situation because the father hasn’t been declared (often by a physician) to be incapacitated.
Meanwhile, as interest rates remain at historically low levels and market prognosticators trim their expectations for stock and bond portfolio returns in coming years, families are concerned about a combination of big withdrawals and low returns at the end of life that will ultimately decimate the elders’ savings and leave adult children on the hook to make up the difference.
Many of the worst financial abusers are the very children or other relatives who are supposed to be looking out for these seniors, experts say.
“It’s the old he-said, she-said,” says Martin Shenkman, a New Jersey tax and estate planning attorney. “Is the new girlfriend unduly influencing the senior or taking incredible care of him, and it’s the children who are just trying to save their inheritance? Often, nobody knows.”
Beginning to document examples of financial mismanagement is a common first step but can also be fraught with consequences, experts say.
Inheritance issues are always tricky, as any parent knows who has contemplated leaving assets to children according to their perceived needs rather than splitting them equally. On that front, many families have learned that children’s circumstances can often change over time and that giving different amounts can permanently damage sibling relationships long after the parents are gone.
Splitting an estate equally puts the onus on the children, not the parents, to be good stewards of the money.
In other words, simpler is sometimes better.
That’s the theory behind financial planner Satoru “San” Asato’s retirement income planning with clients, he said.
One client, a mentally fit and affluent woman in her early 80s, began dating a man with very few financial resources, prompting an adult child, her power of attorney, to voice some concerns.
“What makes the situation manageable for us is our process,” Asato said. When the woman first became a client, they agreed that the goal of her financial plan was to spend her assets down completely, with no inheritance goal.
Using software and a withdrawal discipline that can respond to investment return volatility and a planning horizon five years beyond a conservative life expectancy estimate, he’s confident she won’t exhaust the funds. If for some reason it begins to look like she might, she can tap home equity. If not, then the home becomes the asset she passes down to heirs.
Janet Kidd Stewart writes The Journey for the Chicago Tribune.
