7 days in a week

Saturday, Oct. 8
Family movie night
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a free Family Movie Night featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” shown on a large screen outdoors at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Park soccer field No.5. Before the movie, games for the family will be offered from 5:30-7 p.m. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action and violence. Bring a blanket or chair. The concession stand will be open with pizza by the slice and other food items. For information, call 803-329-5620.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Concert
The Rock Hill Music Club Annual Concert and Reception will be 3 p.m. Sunday in the Frances Mae Barnes Recital Hall at Winthrop University. Featured musicians will be Winthrop University Rock Hill Music Scholarship recipients Noah Bruening, Elizabeth Burgos, Hannah Jessup, Nathan Matthews, Joseph R. Ritchie, Veronica Weygandt and Naeisha Wise. The Rock Hill Music Club presents this free concert and reception as its gift to the community. As part of its support for promising young musicians, the club is awarding 17 music awards and scholarships to band, choral, and strings musicians from three local high schools, five Winthrop University music majors, one French Horn Society student and one York County Choral Society student and awarding one South Carolina Federation of Music Clubs Summer Camp scholarship.
Upcoming
Boo-seum
Main Street Children’s Museum will celebrate Halloween with Boo-seum for families with children age 6 and younger from 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. There will be games, activities, crafts and a costume parade. Registration is required. Go to chmuseums.org/childrens or call 803-981-9182. The museum will be closed to the public.
Ongoing
Ren-Fair
The 23rd annual Carolina Renaissance Festival opens for its eight-weekend run Saturday at Highway 73 at Poplar Tent Road. The festival runs 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 20. Advance discount tickets: $23, adults; $13, ages 5-12; available at Harris Teeter Stores region-wide. Tickets purchased at the gate are $1 more, or print your own online at carolina.renfestinfo.com. Seniors age 60 and over and military personnel (with valid ID) get discount tickets at the gate. Parking is free. For information go to carolina.renfestinfo.com, or call 704-896-5544, toll-free 877-896-5544.
