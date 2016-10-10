Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 9, 2016

▪ Oktoberfest in Old Town will be 4-9 p.m. Oct. 15 in downtown Rock.
The free event features live music, a beer garden, German food and pastries, children’s amusement area and vendors.
The highlight is the sixth annual “Wiener Dog Run,” benefiting the York County Humane Society. To register a dog, call 704-287-6475. Entries are limited. Application fee, $10.
Special events
▪ The 2016 Richburg Fall Festival will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Richburg Town Park, 116 N. Main St. The event includes food and craft vendors, children's amusements, live music all day, and a classic car show presented by the Masters Car Club of Rock Hill. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Fort Lawn Community Food Pantry. Vendors and exhibitors are welcome. For information,email townofrichburg@yahoo.com or go to www.townofrichburgsc.org to download a vendor application.
▪ Curtin Farms Fest will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m Saturday at the farm, 407 N. Paraham Road, Clover. Visitors can walk the farm to browse and purchase one-of-a-kind crafts or artwork from local artisans, listen to live music by local musicians and eat homemade BBQ, seafood and vegetarian treats. There will be demonstrations of fiber spinning/weaving, glass blowing and saw mill demonstrations. There will be a play area for the kids, farm animals and hayrides. Admission is $5, age 10 and older; $2, ages 2-9 and free age2 and under. Free parking. For more information go to curtinfarms.com.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host “Celebrating the Harvest Fall Festival” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Emmett Scott Recreation Recreation Center, Crawford Road. Theevent features games, music and fun activities for children accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for child and adult; children under 3 are free. For information, call 803-329-5661.
▪ Carolina Therapeutic Services will host a Fall Harvest celebration, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15 at 236 N. Park Drive, Rock Hill. There will be a live DJ, drinks, food, face painting, games prizes, vendors and health information. For information, call Tonya Mathews✔ at 803-327-3636.
▪ An opening reception, free with museum admission will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday for THe Museum of York County’s new exhibition “Wild Fabrications.” Guests will get a complimentary gift courtesy of Springs Creative. Light refreshments served. Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, the exhibit features the stitched creations of textile artists from around the world. Displayed in the museum’s auditorium, “Wild Fabrications” portrays fauna and flora, both realistically and imaginatively, stitched in intricate detail and dimensionality. “Nature’s Tapestries,” the quilted masterpieces of Rock Hill’s own Dottie Moore, will be on exhibit in the museum’s Vernon Grant Gallery. The exhibit will run Wednesday-Feb. 26.
▪ Historic Brattonsville in McConnells will host “Spirits & Stories: Brattonsville by Twilight,” 3-9 p.m. Oct. 15 featuring wagon rides, harvest demonstrations, guided tours, stories, live music and Simon St. Clair’s Magick and Marvel Show. The site will not be open before the event. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors; $5, ages 4-17 and free to members and age 3 and younger. Friends of Historic Brattonsville will sell food in the new Bratton Arms Taverns. Offerings include hot dog, fries – plain or cheesey-chili, pinto beans, country ham, cornbread, fried apple pies and other desserts. Cash or local check only.
Fundraisers
A benefit fundraiser for Anne Cash, who is battling lung cancer, will be 4-10 p.m. Saturdayat the Rock Hill Armory, 126 Museum Road. There will be live music by the Chris Marks Bands, barbecue plates for $7, live auction, 50/50 and a kids’ zone. For information or to make a donation, contact Leanne Pressley at 803-371-0911.
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church annual Spaghetti Dinner will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 21 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the church, Herndon Road, York. Tickets are $8 for a quart of meat sauce or $8 for dinner plate. Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets or information call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ Registration is underway for the fifth annual Clover Rotary Club Mummy Shuffle 5K Fun Run-Walk 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22. Entry fee is $15 in advance and $20 day of. Participants who register before Oct. 12 will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. Registration and check-in will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the First Baptist Church COAC Building, 111 S. Main Street, Clover. There will be awards for race winners in various categories and best costumes. Entry forms are available online at EventBrite.com and www.cloverrotary.org, Clover YMCA, 107 S. Main St. and Town Hall, 116 Bethel St. This event is sponsored by the Clover Rotary Club with support from the Clover High School Interact Club.
▪ Philadelphia United Methodist will have a fish fry, 3-8 p.m. Saturdayat the church, 2260 Chester Highway, York. Plates, $10.
▪ York County Flyers will host a Fallen Eagle Memorial Fly-in, 9 a.m.-until, Saturday at York County Flyers Field, 240 Langrum Branch Road. Free and open to the public. The event features a make-and-take glider contest for children, drone ride-along, demolition combat, real flight simulations, Buddy Box instruction. Raffle tickets are $5 and a barbecue lunch is available. Proceeds go to Hospice and Community Care. For information, call 803-487-5308.
▪ The Masters Car Club will host a car show fundraiser for York County Christian Women’s Job Corps., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Marco’s Pizza and Hwy 55 Hamburgers in Cross Creek Shopping Center, Indian Land. Discount food certificates to Marco’s and door prizes. All donations will help women who are in classes to gain skills to become self-sufficient and employable. Registration for a car is $10. Donations accepted. Contact Eddie Craig at 803-366-4683.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Women annual vendors’ fair and Fall Festival will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. There will be sausage biscuits for breakfast, vegetable soup and corn bread for lunch, and bake sale. More than 55 vendors will sell items. Proceeds go to local and global missions.
▪ All Saints Women’s Organization craft fair and bazaar, will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22with more than 35 craft booths, bake sale, photo books, 15 garage sale booths and lunch items at the church, 530 S.C. 274 and Pole Branch Road, Lake Wylie.
Meetings
▪ The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria, Rock Hill. Business meeting at noon.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet, 7 p.m.. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, and associates. For information, call Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday at the York County Library, 138 E. Black St., Rock Hill. Open to the public. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
▪ The 2016 Chester County Historical Society annual meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Great Falls War Memorial Building. State Archaeologist Dr. Jonathan Leader from the SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology will talk about the 1807 US Arsenal, Mount Dearborn in Great Falls. Tickets are $30. Limited seating. For tickets, call Liz Anderson at the Chester County Museum at 803-385-2332 or Glinda Coleman at the Great Falls Hometown Association at 803-482-2370 or online at Eventbrite (Mt. Dearborn).
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club Halloween paraty will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebration Lounge, Ramada Inn, Cherry Road. Business meeting at 7 p.m. Dinner provided by the club. The Junior Shag Dance Team will perform. There will be a costume cntest, shooters adn 50/50 drawing.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina will have a regional volunteer meeting 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Baxter Village YMCA. For information, contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Grants
▪ The Rock Hill Youth Council through its Youth Council Grant Program will award grants of up to $500 to youth-led projects. Projects may range from helping organizations that have special needs to planning and hosting fun or recreational events for youth. Program description and an application from the City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Office, Room 390 in City Hall or by visiting cityofrockhill.com/PRT. Applications are due Nov. 4. An optional workshop is offered to help groups prepare applications, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 373 of Rock Hill City Hall. If your group is interested in a grant but cannot attend the workshop, call Patti Panetti at 329-5625.
York County Library
▪ York County Libraries will offer the following free programs:
Electrifying Attractions by Discovery Place ScienceReach for ages 9-11, 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Monday at York County Library. Filled with hands-on activities, this science program lets students build circuits, test conductors and insulators, experiment with magnetic materials, and get a brief introduction to static electricity using a Van de Graaff generator. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
Dr. Who Fest with Dr. Who trivia, crafts, and activities for ages 11-17, 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at York library and Oct. 12 at Clover library.. Costumes welcome. Call 803-684-3751 in York to register;. 803-222-3474 in Clover.
Star Wars Reads Day to celebrate this international holiday with intergalactic games, crafts, and food for ages 11-17, 5-6:30 Tuesday at Fort Mill library. Call 803-547-4114 to register.
Galaxy Feud to test your Star Wars knowledge in a game-style format for ages 11-17, 6-7:30 Tuesday at York County Library. Costumes are welcome and prizes will be awarded. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Not-So Scary Stories with stories, crafts and games with a Halloween theme for ages 6-8, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Mill library. Call 803-547-4114 to register.
Family Story Time: Halloween Spooktacular with Halloween tales, crafts and activities, 4:30-5:35 p.m. Thursday, York library. Costumes are welcome. All ages, accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
Read for the Fun of It: Trivia Café! to celebrate Teen Read Week with our Trivia Café. Test your knowledge of books, film, and more, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday for ages 11-17 at York County Library. Refreshments and prizes. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
YMCA
▪ The Silver Fox Travel Club of the Upper Palmetto YMCA will host its second annual “Cold to Warm” winter cruise to the Panama Canal with Princess Cruise Line. The cruise will leave Jan. 7 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for an 11 day cruise. For information call Renee Price or Jimmy Johnson at 803-324-9622 ext. 229 or email jimmyjohnson@upymca.org. Prices for the cruise vary. You do not have to be a member of the Y or the Silver Fox Club .
Workshop
▪ Clemson Extension Agent Chris LeMaster will discuss Forages and Pasture Management, 608 p.m.Monday at the Clemson Extension office, 120 N. Congress St., York. Register by calling Amy Mallette, 864-489-3141, ext. 114. Extension Agent Cassie Wycoff will discuss equine nutrition, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the York County Clemson Extension office. The series concludes with a question and answer session, obstacle course and SCHC trail ride on Nov. 5, time and location to be announced. For more information, visit www.clemson.edu/events/upstate_equine_workshop_series or www.schorsemenscouncil.org.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older 9-11 a.m. Friday at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability. Cost is $15 for for AARP members and $20.00 for nonmembers. Registration is required. For information, call Donald Hunt 803-328-5507.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers shag-dance lessons and line-dance lessons for $1 Tuesdays at Mickey’s Shag Shack,1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line-dance lessons begin 6 p.m. and shag-dance lessons 7:30 p.m.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959 will meet 1 p.m. Tuesdayat Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ The York High School class of 1947 will meet 11 a.m. Thursday at the Coal Yard Restaurant York S C to celebrate 69 years. Significant others and family are invited. Dutch treat under the gazebo.
▪ The Northwestern High School class 35th reunion will be Friday and Saturday. The weekend includes tailgating before the Northwestern-Clover football game Friday with a meet and greeet after half-time at Hickory Tavern. The reunion will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Empire Pizza at 4811 Old York Road. For information go to the Northwestern High School Class of 1981, 35th reunion page on Facebook.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School Class of 1967 will meet 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Emmett Scott Center to plan for 50th reunion.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet at its new location, Epiphany Lutheran Church in Rock Hill. The group will meet 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church, 2370 W. Main St. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
