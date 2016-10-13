Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 13, 2016

▪ The York County Veterans Advisory Council will host the annual Veterans Day Parade and celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in Downtown York.
All veterans, family, and friends are invited to participate. No entry fees.
For information contact Ronnie Taylor at 803-517-0641 or JJ Mattingly at 803-684-3007.
Special events
▪ The Busy Family costume swap, scheduled last weekend, will be 1-5- p.m. Sunday Oct. 16 at the Baxter YMCA parking lot. Participants can bring Halloween costumes to swap. There will be children’s activites. The event is free. For information go to The Busy Family Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thebusyfamilycharlotte.
Fundraisers
▪ Friends Books on Main will have the entire stock of cookbooks on sale Thursday-Saturday and Oct. 20-21 at buy one get one free prices at the store, 206. E. Main St., Rock Hill. Thousands of cookbooks will be available including vintage and classic cookbooks. Oct. 22, all remaining cookbooks will be $5 a bag, with bags provided. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday- Saturday. For information, go to friends.yclibrary.org.
▪ A benefit fundraiser for Anne Cash, who is battling lung cancer, will be 4-10 p.m. Saturdayat the Rock Hill Armory, 126 Museum Road. There will be live music by the Chris Marks Bands, barbecue plates for $7, live auction, 50/50 and a kids’ zone. For information or to make a donation, contact Leanne Pressley at 803-371-0911.
▪ Adnah United Methodist Church bazaar and bake sale, will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with a silent auction, more than 30 vendors, breakfast, lunch and Christmas pictures at the church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Philadelphia United Methodist will have a fish fry, 3-8 p.m. Saturdayat the church, 2260 Chester Highway, York. Plates, $10.
▪ The Masters Car Club will host a car show fundraiser for York County Christian Women’s Job Corps., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Marco’s Pizza and Hwy 55 Hamburgers in Cross Creek Shopping Center, Indian Land. Discount food certificates to Marco’s and door prizes. All donations will help women who are in classes to gain skills to become self-sufficient and employable. Registration for a car is $10. Donations accepted. Contact Eddie Craig at 803-366-4683.
Meetings
▪ The 2016 Chester County Historical Society annual meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Great Falls War Memorial Building. State Archaeologist Dr. Jonathan Leader from the SC Institute of Archeology and Anthropology will talk about the 1807 US Arsenal, Mount Dearborn in Great Falls. Tickets are $30. Limited seating. For tickets, call Liz Anderson at the Chester County Museum at 803-385-2332 or Glinda Coleman at the Great Falls Hometown Association at 803-482-2370 or online at Eventbrite (Mt. Dearborn).
Clubs
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is hosting Girls Night Out, “An Evening in Paris,” 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at 607 Aiken Ave. Tickets are $18 and include dinner and wine. There will be a silent auction, raffles, and vendors’ items for sale. Proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill. Advance tickets are required . For tickets, contact Darlene Griffin at 803-322-8281 or darlene4kids@aol.com
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club Halloween party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebration Lounge, Ramada Inn, Cherry Road. Business meeting at 7 p.m. Dinner provided by the club. The Junior Shag Dance Team will perform. There will be a costume contest, shooters and 50/50 drawing.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older 9-11 a.m. Friday Oct. 14 at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Participants will get certificates that may reduce insurance rates for collision and liability. Cost is $15 for for AARP members and $20.00 for nonmembers. Registration is required. For information, call Donald Hunt 803-328-5507.
Reunions
▪ The Northwestern High School class 35th reunion will be Friday and Saturday. The weekend includes tailgating before the Northwestern-Clover football game Friday with a meet and greeet after half-time at Hickory Tavern. The reunion will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Empire Pizza at 4811 Old York Road. For information go to the Northwestern High School Class of 1981, 35th reunion page on Facebook.
▪ The Chester High School class of 1975 will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, Lancaster Highway, Fort. Lawn to the “Birthday Party” for 2017 in Savannah, Ga.. All classmates are invited. For information, contact Diane Hooper Wilmore at 803-385-6985.
Support groups
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Dr. James Battista, movement disorder specialist from Novant Health Neurology will speak. For information, call 803-328-5231.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments