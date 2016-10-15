Living

October 15, 2016 9:02 PM

Sleeping baby standing on her head freaks out babysitter: ‘Do I call the parents or the exorcist?’

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Mikaela Long got more than a little freaked out the other night while she was babysitting her little niece.

What she saw on the baby monitor looked like something out of a horror movie.

The baby was sound asleep in her crib, but she wasn’t lying down.

She was standing on her head — legs straight up in the air.

Long realized she had one of two options.

Call the baby’s parents, or summon an exorcist.

Instead, she tweeted the image on the baby monitor so the whole world could get creeped out, too.

That tweet of the baby standing on her head has been retweeted more than 56,000 times. Many people were just as scared as Long, a popular social media personality from California with more than 1.2 million Vine followers and 41,000 on Instagram.

Buzzfeed News talked to the mother of the baby, who asked not to be identified. She said her daughter has been standing on her head like that for some time but can’t figure out how she does it.

“She’s been quite acrobatic lately,” she said.

She said the baby usually settles into a more, uh, normal, sleeping position before long.

Suggested one of Long’s Twitter followers: Maybe there’s something wrong with the room.

Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @lisaginkc

Related content

Living

Comments

Videos

View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

View more video

Entertainment Videos