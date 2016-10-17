Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 16, 2016

The 2016 Rock Hill Christmas Parade will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and will feature lighted floats and units showcasing the Light Up the Night theme. Application deadline for parade entries is Nov. 4; a limited number of entries will be accepted. Floats are also available for rent.
The parade begins on Oakland Avenue at Winthrop University and ends on Main Street downtown. Lighting on all floats and units will be vital for them to display properly during this nighttime parade. Participants are asked to dress in festive holiday attire.
Guidelines and an entry form are available at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. To rent a float, call 803-329-5645. Entry forms are also available at Fewell Park Center, 1204 Alexander Road or by call 803-329-5645.
Special events
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host “Celebrating the Harvest Fall Festival” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Emmett Scott Recreation Recreation Center, Crawford Road. The event features games, music and fun activities for children accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for child and adult; children under 3 are free. For information, call 803-329-5661.
▪ Historic Brattonsville presents and two days of Civil War battle reenactments, cannon-firing demonstrations, historic archery demonstrations, camp life activities, and children’s military drills, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Reenactments at 2 p.m. both days. The Grimsly family will display 19th-century mourning artifacts in the front parlor of Hightower Hall. Food will be available for purchase as well as period reproduction goods on sutler row. For more information, visit www.chmuseums.org or call 803-684-2327. Admission: $10, adult; $8, senior; $6, ages 4-17 and free for members and age 3 and younger.
▪ The 2016 Richburg Fall Festival will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Richburg Town Park, 116 N. Main St. The event includes food and craft vendors, children's amusements, live music all day, and a classic car show presented by the Masters Car Club of Rock Hill. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Fort Lawn Community Food Pantry. Vendors and exhibitors are welcome. For information,email townofrichburg@yahoo.com or go to www.townofrichburgsc.org to download a vendor application.
▪ Main Street Children’s Museum will celebrate Halloween with Boo-seum for families with children age 6 and younger from 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. There will be games, activities, crafts and a costume parade. Registration is required. Go to chmuseums.org/childrens or call 803-981-9182. The museum will be closed to the public.
▪ The Highland Ruritan Community Fall Carnival will be 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2016 at the Lowrys Community Center, 1936 Lowrys Hwy., Chester. Hot dogs, hamburgers, desserts and drinks will be sold. Admission: $2, adults and $1, children (includes 10 game tickets additional tickets $.25). Children can play pickup ducks, kiss the pumpkin, go fishing, plinko, pony rides and more. Bingo and cake walks are 50 cents and wagon rides, $1. Proceeds benefit community missions. For information, call Jane Ellen Cameron 803-377-3787.
▪ The York County Veterans Advisory Council will host the annual Veterans Day Parade and celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in Downtown York. All veterans, family, and friends are invited to participate. No entry fees. For information contact Ronnie Taylor at 803-517-0641 or JJ Mattingly at 803-684-3007.
Fundraisers
▪ The India Hook United Methodist Men fall barbecue chicken sale will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Whole chicken, $10; adult plates (1/2 chicken), $9; and a child’s plate (1/4 chicken), $5. Eat-in or take out. For orders, call 803-329-7787. United Methodist Women will have a bake sale.
▪ Friends Books on Main will have the entire stock of cookbooks on sale Thursday-Saturday at buy one get one free prices at the store, 206. E. Main St., Rock Hill. Thousands of cookbooks will be available including vintage and classic cookbooks. Oct. 22, all remaining cookbooks will be $5 a bag, with bags provided. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday- Saturday. For information, go to friends.yclibrary.org.
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church annual Spaghetti Dinner will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the church, Herndon Road, York. Tickets are $8 for a quart of meat sauce or $8 for dinner plate. Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets or information call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ Registration is underway for the fifth annual Clover Rotary Club Mummy Shuffle 5K Fun Run-Walk 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Entry fee is $15 in advance and $20 day of. Registration and check-in will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the First Baptist Church COAC Building, 111 S. Main Street, Clover. There will be awards for race winners in various categories and best costumes. Entry forms are available online at EventBrite.com and www.cloverrotary.org, Clover YMCA, 107 S. Main St. and Town Hall, 116 Bethel St. This event is sponsored by the Clover Rotary Club with support from the Clover High School Interact Club.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Women annual vendors’ fair and Fall Festival will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. There will be sausage biscuits for breakfast, vegetable soup and corn bread for lunch, and bake sale. More than 55 vendors will sell items. Proceeds go to local and global missions.
▪ All Saints Women’s Organization craft fair and bazaar, will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with more than 35 craft booths, bake sale, photo books, 15 garage sale booths and lunch items at the church, 530 S.C. 274 and Pole Branch Road, Lake Wylie.
Health screenings
▪ North Central Family Medical Center and York Technical College Dental School will host a free dental screening, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 1 at 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. The quick screening detects problems with the teeth and gums. Free supplies will be given out. No appointment is necessary. Appointments can be made with the dental school, for additional services, after the screening.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Halloween Party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Mickey’s Shag Shack, 1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Prizes for best costume. Admission, $3, members; $7, guests. Members bring a dish for the food table.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is hosting Girls Night Out, “An Evening in Paris,” 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at 607 Aiken Ave. Tickets are $18 and include dinner and wine. There will be a silent auction, raffles, and vendors’ items for sale. Proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill. Advance tickets are required . For tickets, contact Darlene Griffin at 803-322-8281 or darlene4kids@aol.com
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples, $7.50, singles; includes short dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call Bob at 803-329-5764, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Meetings
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners will meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell at 803-684-3137 ext. 101.
▪ Keystone board of directors will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. For information, call 803-324-4118.
▪ The Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the York County Fire Training Center, 2500 McFarland Road, York. Transportation is available at the Housing and Neighborhood Services, 150 Johnston St., leaving promptly at 6 p.m.
▪ The Catawba Chapter of the DAR will meet 2 p.m. Tuesday in the church parlor at Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. John Skardon will give a program on the York County Library and Genealogy.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Nominations for the election Supervisory Committee will be taken.
▪ The Yorkville Historical Society will meet 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McCelvey Center in York. Local author, Mark Lemberger, will talk about his book, “Crime of Magnitude.” Visitors welcome.
4-H
▪ Clemson Extension Service in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties is seeking youth to participate in the 2016-17 4-H/FFA Swine Project Show and Sale. Youth ages 5-19 will get a feeder pig in January, raise it for around three months, and show the finished hog at the Annual Swine Show and Sale March 25. Youth must be at least 5 years of age as of Jan. 1 and register as a 4-H member or be a registered FFA member in a York County FFA Chapter to participate. The 4-H/FFA Swine Project Show and Sale is sponsored by the United Way of York County. The registration deadline is Dec. 2. For information, call the 803-684-9919 ext. 113.
Volunteers
▪ A volunteer orientation meeting for Men’s Warming Center at Bethel United Methodist Church will be 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. The center which will open on Nov. 13.
▪ Agape Hospice will have volunteer drop-ins from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at 1326 Ebenezer Road and 10-4 p.m. Friday at 12 N. Congress St., York. For information, contact Nikita L. Jackson at 803-627-7703 or email njackson@agapesenior.com.
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina will have a regional volunteer meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Baxter Village YMCA. For information, contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a Community Family Bike Ride at 5:30 p.m Tuesday at Sullivan Middle School at 1825 Eden Terrace. Bikers will explore the neighborhoods around Cherry Park and Winthrop Lake. The ride is free; all riders must wear a helmet and be able to ride a bike without training wheels. PRT has a limited number of loaner bikes and helmets for ages 10 and up. To reserve a bike for the ride, contact Hope Matthews at 803-817-5122 or email hope.matthews@cityofrockhill.com.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a first-ever Family Bike Adventure at the BMX Supercross facility Oct. 29. Participants can pick up a “passport” between 9-10 a.m. and if the four missions are completed bikers will be eligible for a prize drawing at noon. Bring your bikes and helmets. “Family” is any combination of children under 18 with a responsible adult. Riders must be able to ride without training wheels. Limited concessions will be available. For information contact Hope Matthews at (803) 817-5122 or email hope.matthews@cityofrockhill.com.
YMCA
▪ The Silver Fox Travel Club of the Upper Palmetto YMCA will host its second annual “Cold to Warm” winter cruise to the Panama Canal with Princess Cruise Line. The cruise will leave Jan. 7 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for an 11 day cruise. For information call Renee Price or Jimmy Johnson at 803-324-9622 ext. 229 or email jimmyjohnson@upymca.org. Prices for the cruise vary. You do not have to be a member of the Y or the Silver Fox Club.
Workshop
▪ A free low back pain and sciatica workshop will be 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at at Volk Physical Therapy in Fort Mill. Only 15 seats available. To reserve a seat call 803-802-0266.
Classes
▪ Chester County Beekeeping Association will havea “Basic Beekeeping Class” noon-5 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Market Building,116 Columbia St., Cost is $25. To register, call 803-581-8031 or email chestercountybeekeepers@gmail.com.
Reunions
▪ Celanese Bobbin Stores Union will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Pier 51 restaurant, 3921 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. For information, call Mamie Brady at 803-328-1357.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmett Scott Center to plan for 50th reunion.
▪ The Finley High School class of 1964 will meet noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Classmates are encourage to attend. For information contact Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325, James Mayfield at 803-374-1090 or Kater Wylie Cornwell at 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Dr. James Battista, movement disorder specialist from Novant Health Neurology will speak. For information, call 803-328-5231.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
