Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 20, 2016

Rock Hill Community Theatre’s 2016-17 season opens with “The Diary of Anne Frank” Friday-Sunday and Oct. 27-30 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road. Evening shows are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15, adults; $12, students and seniors and a $2 discount for matinees. Anytime passes are $65 valid for six show admissions. Student and senior passes are $30 for three shows
Other shows this season are “A Christmas Carol,” “The Miss Firecracker Contest,” “Seussical Jr.” and “Play On!.” For tickets call 803-326-7428.
Special events
▪ Clover High School’s Veteran’s Appreciation Breakfast will be 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Clover High School Cafeteria. Open to all veterans. RSVP to brian.batson@clover.k12.sc.us or call 803-810-8978.
▪ The Highland Ruritan Community Fall Carnival will be 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2016 at the Lowrys Community Center, 1936 Lowrys Hwy., Chester. Hot dogs, hamburgers, desserts and drinks will be sold. Admission: $2, adults and $1, children (includes 10 game tickets additional tickets $.25). Children can play pickup ducks, kiss the pumpkin, go fishing, plinko, pony rides and more. Bingo and cake walks are 50 cents and wagon rides, $1. Proceeds benefit community missions. For information, call Jane Ellen Cameron 803-377-3787.
Fundraisers
▪ The India Hook United Methodist Men fall barbecue chicken sale will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Whole chicken, $10; adult plates (1/2 chicken), $9; and a child’s plate (1/4 chicken), $5. Eat-in or take out. For orders, call 803-329-7787. United Methodist Women will have a bake sale.
▪ Friends Books on Main will have the entire stock of cookbooks on sale Thursday-Saturday at buy one get one free prices at the store, 206. E. Main St., Rock Hill. Thousands of cookbooks will be available including vintage and classic cookbooks. Saturday, all remaining cookbooks will be $5 a bag, with bags provided. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday- Saturday. For information, go to friends.yclibrary.org.
▪ Divine Saviour Catholic Church annual Spaghetti Dinner will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the church, Herndon Road, York. Tickets are $8 for a quart of meat sauce or $8 for dinner plate. Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets or information call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Women annual vendors’ fair and Fall Festival will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church on Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. There will be sausage biscuits for breakfast, vegetable soup and corn bread for lunch, and bake sale. More than 55 vendors will sell items. Proceeds go to local and global missions.
▪ All Saints Women’s Organization craft fair and bazaar, will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with more than 35 craft booths, bake sale, photo books, 15 garage sale booths and lunch items at the church, 530 S.C. 274 and Pole Branch Road, Lake Wylie.
Clubs
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club Halloween Party will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Mickey’s Shag Shack, 1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Prizes for best costume. Admission, $3, members; $7, guests. Members bring a dish for the food table.
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Members and guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Prizes will be awarded. After dinner dancing music will be provided. Open to Tega Cay residents age 50 and older. For information, call Carol Smith/Small at 704-651-0047 or e-mail carolsmith@comporium.net.
Meetings
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP general membership meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church to elect officers and at-large members of the executive committee. For information contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Nominations for the election Supervisory Committee will be taken.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution will meet Oct. 26 at Hickory Tavern (The Oak room), 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-4 p.m. Members, spouses, DAR and those interested in joining are welcome. For information, call John Marker at 704-843-6930.
▪ The Progressive Association of the Chester County Communities will meet 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Richburg Fire Station. A representative with the Chester County Animal Control Office will speak.
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Operations Center, 757 S Anderson Road. A representative from the YMCA will talk about the new facilities and programs.
Volunteers
▪ A volunteer orientation meeting for Men’s Warming Center at Bethel United Methodist Church will be 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. The center which will open on Nov. 13.
Reunions
▪ Celanese Bobbin Stores Union will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Pier 51 restaurant, 3921 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. For information, call Mamie Brady at 803-328-1357.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmett Scott Center to plan for 50th reunion.
▪ The Finley High School class of 1964 will meet noon Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 North Anderson Road, Rock Hill. Classmates are encourage to attend. For information contact Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325, James Mayfield at 803-374-1090 or Kater Wylie Cornwell at 704-661-7701.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
