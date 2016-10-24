Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 23, 2016

The 39th annual Eastern York County CROP Walk will be 3 p.m. Nov. 6 beginning at the Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University and walk on Oakland to downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m.
Returning this year is CanStruction, a competition to create sculptures out of canned goods. They will be on display at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Participants can vote on favorites from 10 am.-3 p.m. After the walk the canned good are donated to local food pantries.
Local CROP walks have raised nearly $750,000 with more than $185,000 remaining with local agencies.
For information on the walk, call 803-327-5640 or email winthropwesley@gmail.com. For information on CanStruction, call 803-327-3113 ext. 230 or email vkenney@stjohnsrh.org
Special events
▪ A Tribute to Veterans event will 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden. The free patriotic program will honor the dedicated men and women of the military. The Veterans Garden is on Edgemont Avenue in Rock Hill. For information, call 803-329-5620.
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 & Living Beauty Temple No. 709 will have its annual Veterans & Community Luncheon, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Elk Lodge, 1644 Ogden Road, Rock Hill. Free but no carry outs.
▪ The Charlotte Avenue Branch YMCA will host its annual Fall Festival 7-8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free with 25-cent tickets available for games. The family event includes a costume contest, a movie, refreshments and The Haunted House. For information, email karenisaac@upymca.org.
▪ A meet and greet with the community and law enforcement, “Let’s Talk About It,” will be 7-8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 26 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. A panel discussion with Sheriff Bruce Byrant, Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts and officers will be facilitated by the Rev. Victor C. Wilson.
▪ Clover High School’s Veteran’s Appreciation Breakfast will be 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Clover High School Cafeteria. Open to all veterans. RSVP to brian.batson@clover.k12.sc.us or call 803-810-8978.
▪ The Highland Ruritan Community Fall Carnival will be 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lowrys Community Center, 1936 Lowrys Hwy., Chester. Hot dogs, hamburgers, desserts and drinks will be sold. Admission: $2, adults and $1, children (includes 10 game tickets additional tickets $.25). Children can play pickup ducks, kiss the pumpkin, go fishing, plinko, pony rides and more. Bingo and cake walks are 50 cents and wagon rides, $1. Proceeds benefit community missions. For information, call Jane Ellen Cameron 803-377-3787.
▪ The York County Veterans Advisory Council will host the annual Veterans Day Parade and celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in Downtown York. All veterans, family, and friends are invited to participate. No entry fees. For information contact Ronnie Taylor at 803-517-0641 or JJ Mattingly at 803-684-3007.
Fundraisers
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church United Methodist Women will have a Holiday Pie Sale featuring a variety of pies. Orders are due by Nov. 11 with pick up Nov. 18 at the church on Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Place orders by calling 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797 or email bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
▪ Gaston Farm Equestrian Center is seeking vendors for its Open Horse Show and fundraiser Nov. 19 at the center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. Fee is $15. For information go to GastonFarmEquestrianCenter.com/forms.
▪ Nation Ford Band Booster and Alumni Association will host an all-you-can-eat Oyster Roast and Barbecue, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Anne Springs Close Greenway field trial barn. Tickets are $20 for barbecue and sides and $40 for oysters and barbecue. Bring your own drink, oyster knife and glove. Tickets on sale through Nov. 5 at nationfordband.com.
▪ PawBrokers and Project Safe Pet will sponsor a Jewelry Party fundraiser event, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the large banquet room at the Fish Market, Baxter Village. Proceed will help the spay and neuter program. The even is hosted by the Greater Charlotte Wells Fargo volunteers.
▪ Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza to benefit Keyston Substance Abuse Services will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Events at Manchester, Rock Hill. The event includes a buffet dinner, chocolate tastings, demonstrations, live jazz and a competition among local restaurants for the best chocolate dessert. Tickets are $40, individual; $75, couples. For tickets, call 803-324-4118.
▪ Tirzah Fest will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York. The event includes sausage biscuits and coffee ($2.50) and Thanksgiving lunch ($9; take out available), vendors, baked goods and frozen casseroles.
▪ The 13th annual Claw and Paw scholarship golf tournament will be Nov. 15 at Rock Hill County Club. It’s captain’s choice with a shotgun start at noon. No rain date; refunds available on request. Proceeds go to scholarships for four York County students (two to University of South Carolina and two to Clemson University. For information, contact Watts Huckabee at 803-230-9988 (Clemson), Chip Comer at 803-324-1180 or Butch Bailey at 803-242-2394 (USC).
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Wednesday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. Volunteers will help distribute food participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Health screenings
▪ North Central Family Medical Center and York Technical College Dental School will host a free dental screening, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 1 at 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. The quick screening detects problems with the teeth and gums. Free supplies will be given out. No appointment is necessary. Appointments can be made with the dental school, for additional services, after the screening.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Members and guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Prizes will be awarded. After dinner dancing music will be provided. Open to Tega Cay residents age 50 and older. For information, call Carol Smith/Small at 704-651-0047 or e-mail carolsmith@comporium.net.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is hosting Girls Night Out, “An Evening in Paris,” 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at 607 Aiken Ave. Tickets are $18 and include dinner and wine. There will be a silent auction, raffles, and vendors’ items for sale. Proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill. Advance tickets are required . For tickets, contact Darlene Griffin at 803-322-8281 or darlene4kids@aol.com
Meetings
▪ The Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the York County Fire Training Center, 2500 McFarland Road, York. Transportation is available at the Housing and Neighborhood Services, 150 Johnston St., leaving promptly at 6 p.m.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution will meet Wednesday at Hickory Tavern (The Oak room), 8364 Charlotte Highway. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-4 p.m. Members, spouses, DAR and those interested in joining are welcome. For information, call John Marker at 704-843-6930.
▪ The Progressive Association of the Chester County Communities will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Richburg Fire Station. A representative with the Chester County Animal Control Office will speak.
▪ The York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs will meet 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York.
Workshop
▪ Affirmation of York County will present a workshop, TRANS 102 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Main St., Rock Hill. A transgender couple will be presenting information that will help in understanding. Open to the community.
4-H
▪ 4-H Healthy Lifestyles Club for youth in grades 4-12, will meet from 4 to 5 pm each Thursday for six weeks beginning Thursday at the Fort Lawn Community Center. Youth will learn about healthy eating, cooking, and have a cook-off. Cost is $15; register through Eventbrite or call Robin Currence at 803-385-6181, ext. 113.
▪ 4-H Poultry Sale will be 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Market Building, Chester. Laying hens from the 4-H Poultry Project will be auctioned in groups of three or five. Breeds include Golden Comet, Buff Orpington, and Barred Rock. Buyers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. to obtain a bid number. For information, calll Robin Currence at 803-209-0538.
Volunteers
▪ A volunteer orientation meeting for Men’s Warming Center at Bethel United Methodist Church will be 7 p.m. Monday at the church, 1232 Curtis St, Rock Hill. The center which will open on Nov. 13.
Recreation
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a first-ever Family Bike Adventure at the BMX Supercross facility Saturday. Participants can pick up a “passport” between 9-10 a.m. and if the four missions are completed bikers will be eligible for a prize drawing at noon. Bring your bikes and helmets. “Family” is any combination of children under 18 with a responsible adult. Riders must be able to ride without training wheels. Limited concessions available. For information contact Hope Matthews at (803) 817-5122 or email hope.matthews@cityofrockhill.com.
YMCA
▪ The Silver Fox Travel Club of the Upper Palmetto YMCA will host its second annual “Cold to Warm” winter cruise to the Panama Canal with Princess Cruise Line. The cruise will leave Jan. 7 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for an 11 day cruise. For information call Renee Price or Jimmy Johnson at 803-324-9622 ext. 229 or email jimmyjohnson@upymca.org. Prices vary. You do not have to be a member of the Y or the Silver Fox Club.
▪ The Upper Palmetto YMCA annual Ski Trip to Aspen/Snowmass, Colo., will be Feb. 11-16 at Timberline Condominiums in Snowmass. If you have never skied in the West, this is the trip for you. The package includes a range of rooming options; transfers to and from the airport and from the airport in Aspen to the Timberline; luggage service; four-day lift ticket to Snowmass, Aspen, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk ski areas; shuttle service and a welcome dinner reception and slope side picnic. For information, contact Jimmy Johnson at jimmyjohnson@upymca.org or at 803-324-9622 ext. 228. Discounts are available before Nov. 15. Details at www.upymca.org under any branch.
Classes
▪ Chester County Beekeeping Association will havea “Basic Beekeeping Class” noon-5 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Market Building,116 Columbia St., Cost is $25. To register, call 803-581-8031 or email chestercountybeekeepers@gmail.com.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. For information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
▪ Celanese Bobbin Stores Union will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pier 51 restaurant, 3921 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. For information, call Mamie Brady at 803-328-1357.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet for its November birthday fellowship at at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 the Front Porch in Richburg.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
