Fisher-Price apologizes to mom disgusted by ‘girl’ toy, promises a change

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee" Pause

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:38 Two Lake Wylie anglers tell a whopper of a fish tale

0:44 Chester Co. wreck left three people dead early Sunday morning

1:46 York teenager plays football day after finding dad's body

1:48 Clinton chaplain asks for prayer for Rock Hill bus crash victims

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win