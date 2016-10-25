Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 23, 2016

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge Pause

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee"

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans

1:02 Lancaster Co. sheriff talks about months-long drug investigation

0:44 Chester Co. wreck left three people dead early Sunday morning

0:51 Scene of deadly I-77 crash in Chester County

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

1:00 House candidate talks stakes of November

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win