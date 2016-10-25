Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 23, 2016

Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism presents an evening of visual and performing arts co-hosted by Area 11 Special Olympics, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 18 in Carhartt Hall at The Cotton Factory, 215 Chatham Ave, Rock Hill.
“TAP Into the Arts” will highlight visual and performing art from area adults with intellectual disabilities who have participated in the therapeutic art programs. Artists will display their works in watercolor, photography and hand-built and wheel pottery and other handmade items.
Select items will be for sale. The Praise Dance Troupe will perform at 7 p.m. For information, call Wendy Waddle at 803-329-5659 or email wendy.waddle@cityofrockhill.com.
Special events
▪ A candidates forum and prayer session will be 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill, hosted by Bishop Mildred B. Hines. For information, contact the Rev. Victor Wilson at 803-322-6953.
▪ Beth Shiloh and Tirzah Presbyterian churches will have a fall festival, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Beth Shiloh, 1184 North Shiloh Road. There will be free food and activities for the family. Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m.
▪ Camp High Hopes and Publix will host a spaghetti dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for the residents of Pilgrims’ Inn. Children will celebrate Halloween with candy, pumpkins and other goodies.
▪ Third annual Trick or Treat with Sheriff Alex Underwood will be 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Monday at Chester County Sheriff’s Office, 2740 Dawson Drive with the infamous haunted chambers and haunted trail ride, ghoulish games, and concessions. Admission is $1 each for the haunted chambers and trail ride.
▪ The 39th annual Eastern York County CROP Walk will be 3 p.m. Nov. 6 beginning at the Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University and walk on Oakland to downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Returning this year is CanStruction, a competition to create sculptures out of canned goods. They will be on display at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Participants can vote on favorites from 10 am.-3 p.m. After the walk the canned good are donated to local food pantries. Local CROP walks have raised nearly $750,000 with more than $185,000 remaining with local agencies. For information on the walk, call 803-327-5640 or email winthropwesley@gmail.com. For information on CanStruction, call 803-327-3113 ext. 230 or email vkenney@stjohnsrh.org
Fundraisers
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Men of the Church will sell barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church at the corner of Mount Gallant and Celanese roads. Pounds, $10; plates, $8; and sandwiches, $4.50.
▪ Comporium Pioneer Club indoor yard sale will be 7 a.m.-noon Nov. 5 at Shield of Faith Family Life Center, 2499 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to community needs.
▪ The St. Anne Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society will have its 15th annual Fall Festival & Halloween Carnival, 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Life Center, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill. Activities will include games for all ages, a haunted house, costume contest (registration at 5 p.m.), crafts, silent auction, spaghetti dinner and baked goods. Proceeds benefit the needy in the community.
Clubs
▪ Variety Dance Club will hold an informational meeting at noon Saturday at Mellow Mushroom, 1940 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. The club plans to conduct dance classes and socials for dances such as ballroom, swing, salsa and hustle. Interested dancers and non-dancers over 18 are invited to attend. For information call Charles Parker at 803-323-7102.
Meetings
▪ The York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs will meet 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the administration building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5 in York.
▪ Newcomers of York County will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2115 Celanese Rd., Rock Hill. Rolling Thunder will give a presentation. Lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse and is $10. Make reservations and lunch selections by Nov. 4 by calling Claire Powers at 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Bethel Rural Fire District Board will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel station No.1.
Health care
▪ The Health Insurance Marketplace is open Nov. 1-Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1. To learn more about the marketplace plans and tax credits for coverage or schedule an appointment, contact Teena Allen with Affinity Health Center at 803-909-9708 or email tallen@affinityhealthcenter.org. Affinity Health Center’s main location is at 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, in Tech Park South. Help with enrollment in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program is available. Affinity is accepting new patients of all ages now. Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance are accepted. Care for the uninsured is provided on a sliding fee scale and no one is turned away due to inability to pay. Affinity Health Center has five sites throughout York County, including sites in Fort Mill, Clover and York.
▪ Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act insurance begins on Nov. 1. For an enrollment appointment, call North Central Family Medical Center, Rock Hill, at 803-325-7744 ext. 236, and in Chester, call 803-581-0574 ext. 407.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Members, family and friends invited.
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. For information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
▪ Celanese Bobbin Stores Union will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pier 51 restaurant, 3921 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. For information, call Mamie Brady at 803-328-1357.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments