After tragedy, celebration after monkey born at Greenville Zoo

Eight months after the loss of a baby monkey devastated the staff and guests of the Greenville Zoo, its sibling is bringing new hope.
Animal care staff at the zoo discovered an Angolan colobus monkey the morning of Oct. 14, the second baby for Nuru and Valentino, according to a news release from the zoo.
The pair’s first baby was born Feb. 16 and suddenly died Feb. 28.
“...Because this was Nuru’s first baby, there is always the possibility that there was some type of congenital condition that we couldn’t detect based on observations,” a release from shortly after the baby’s death stated.
The new baby monkey, who does not have an official name yet, has been on exhibit since its birth, though the zoo waited to make the announcement until the staff was confident the newborn was healthy.
“While we know that the death of Nuru’s and Valentino’s firstborn was an accident, we’ve utilized zoo docents and other volunteers to observe the family for any indications of Nuru not taking proper care of the infant, just to be on the safe side,” Greenville Zoo administrator Jeff Bullock said.
Bullock said the baby is doing well, and the warm weather has made it easier for the monkeys to enjoy being outside.
The zoo said the baby appears large for its age. Its sex is still unknown, though zoo staff will be able to tell soon.
The baby monkey was born completely white and will darken over the next couple of months.
Nuru and Valentino have been together since June 23, 2015 and are part of the Species Survival Plan breeding program. Nuru was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2006 and Valentino was born in Miami in 2002.
Angolan colobus monkeys are forest dwellers native to dense rainforests in the lowlands and coastal mountains in Africa.
Although the species is named after Angola, they are rarely found in that country.
