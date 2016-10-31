Community events for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Oct. 30, 2016

▪ Winthrop University’s Byrnes Auditorium will provide a spooky setting Halloween night as the Department of Music rolls out an organ recital, “Pipes, Pedals, and Pumpkins,” at 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Musicians will be in full costume for their performances. Presiding will be His Royal Highness Don Rogers, department chair. Students will present their pumpkins for the carving competition. Winners announced at the end of the concert.
First up on the D.B. Johnson organ is Murray Somerville, who will play the “Toccata in D Minor” (Johann Sebastian Bach) and “Stars and Stripes Forever” (Sousa). Others to accept the organ challenge: Tyler Lewis, playing “Little Prelude and Fugue in G Minor” (Bach); Larry Peterson, playing “Präeludium in E Minor” (Nicholaus Bruhns); Hazel Somerville, Toccata from “Revelations” (Daniel Pinkham); Virginia Moe, playing her own composition, “Danse Macabre”; and Matthew Manwarren, playing Toccata from “Suite Gothique” (Leon Boëllmann).
The event is free and open to the public. Wear costumes.
Special events
▪ The “Seven Deadly Sins of Landscaping” will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.” America Recycles Day is a free annual event 1-4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Museum of York County, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Learn about recycling while playing games and making things from throw-away items. Activities include crafting holiday ornaments, cards, magnets and other creative environmentally friendly projects. America Recycles Day is a partnership between the York County Recycling, Culture & Heritage Museums, Keep York County Beautiful and Rock Hill Clean and Green.
▪ A candidates forum and prayer session will be 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill, hosted by Bishop Mildred B. Hines. For information, contact the Rev. Victor Wilson at 803-322-6953.
▪ The 39th annual Eastern York County CROP Walk will be 3 p.m. Nov. 6 beginning at the Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University and walk on Oakland to downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Returning this year is CanStruction, a competition to create sculptures out of canned goods. They will be on display at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Participants can vote on favorites from 10 am.-3 p.m. After the walk the canned good are donated to local food pantries. Local CROP walks have raised nearly $750,000 with more than $185,000 remaining with local agencies. For information on the walk, call 803-327-5640 or email winthropwesley@gmail.com. For information on CanStruction, call 803-327-3113 ext. 230 or email vkenney@stjohnsrh.org
▪ The 2016 Rock Hill Christmas Parade will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and will feature lighted floats and units showcasing the Light Up the Night theme. Application deadline for parade entries is Nov. 4; a limited number of entries will be accepted. Floats are also available for rent. The parade begins on Oakland Avenue at Winthrop University and ends on Main Street downtown. Lighting on all floats and units will be vital for them to display properly during this nighttime parade. Participants are asked to dress in festive holiday attire. Guidelines and an entry form are available at cityofrockhill.com/PRT. To rent a float, call 803-329-5645. Entry forms are also available at Fewell Park Center, 1204 Alexander Road or by call 803-329-5645.
Veterans Day
▪ A Tribute to Veterans event will 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden. The free patriotic program will honor the dedicated men and women of the military. The Veterans Garden is on Edgemont Avenue in Rock Hill. For information, call 803-329-5620.
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 & Living Beauty Temple No. 709 will have its annual Veterans & Community Luncheon, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Elk Lodge, 1644 Ogden Road, Rock Hill. Free but no carry outs.
▪ Clover High School’s Veteran’s Appreciation Breakfast will be 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Clover High School Cafeteria. Open to all veterans. RSVP to brian.batson@clover.k12.sc.us or call 803-810-8978.
▪ The York County Veterans Advisory Council will host the annual Veterans Day Parade and celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in Downtown York. All veterans, family, and friends are invited to participate. No entry fees. For information contact Ronnie Taylor at 803-517-0641 or JJ Mattingly at 803-684-3007.
Fundraisers
▪ The St. Anne’s Council of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a Chicken for Charity Dinner, 3-6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at St. Anne Parrish Center, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill. The event is being catered by FATZ Restaurant of Rock Hill and will feature its Calabash Chicken which includes green beans, mashed potatoes, poppy seed rolls, banana pudding and tea. Tickets are $10 and available from any Council Knight or by calling 803-366-5659. Proceeds will be donated to the Columbus Hope Foundation which raises money throughout the year to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eighty- five percent raised stays in Rock Hill the remainder is used in South Carolina.
▪ Comporium Pioneer Club indoor yard sale will be 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Shield of Faith Family Life Center, 2499 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to community needs.
▪ Lakewood Baptist Church WMU is hosting its second annual fall bazaar, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 featuring crafts and vendors at the church on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church United Methodist Women will have a Holiday Pie Sale featuring a variety of pies. Orders are due by Nov. 11 with pick up Nov. 18 at the church on Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Place orders by calling 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797 or email bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
▪ Nation Ford Band Booster and Alumni Association will host an all-you-can-eat Oyster Roast and Barbecue, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Anne Springs Close Greenway field trial barn. Tickets are $20 for barbecue and sides and $40 for oysters and barbecue. Bring your own drink, oyster knife and glove. Tickets on sale through Nov. 5 at nationfordband.com.
▪ Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza to benefit Keyston Substance Abuse Services will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Events at Manchester, Rock Hill. The event includes a buffet dinner, chocolate tastings, demonstrations, live jazz and a competition among local restaurants for the best chocolate dessert. Tickets are $40, individual; $75, couples. For tickets, call 803-324-4118.
▪ Tirzah Fest will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York. The event includes sausage biscuits and coffee ($2.50) and Thanksgiving lunch ($9; take out available), vendors, baked goods and frozen casseroles.
▪ The 13th annual Claw and Paw scholarship golf tournament will be Nov. 15 at Rock Hill County Club. It’s captain’s choice with a shotgun start at noon. No rain date; refunds available on request. Proceeds go to scholarships for four York County students (two to University of South Carolina and two to Clemson University. For information, contact Watts Huckabee at 803-230-9988 (Clemson), Chip Comer at 803-324-1180 or Butch Bailey at 803-242-2394 (USC).
Health screenings
▪ North Central Family Medical Center and York Technical College Dental School will host a free dental screening, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. The quick screening detects problems with the teeth and gums. Free supplies will be given out. No appointment is necessary. Appointments can be made with the dental school, for additional services, after the screening.
Meetings
▪ Newcomers of York County will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2115 Celanese Rd., Rock Hill. Rolling Thunder will give a presentation. Lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse and is $10. Make reservations and lunch selections by Friday by calling Claire Powers at 508-397-2273 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.
▪ Bethel Rural Fire District Board will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel station No.1.
▪ Variety Dance Club.org will hold an informational meeting on 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at Steak’N Shake, 2761 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. The club plans to conduct dance classes and social dances for dances such as Ballroom, Swing, Salsa, Hustle, etc. Interested dancers and non-dancers age 18 and older are invited to attend. For information, contact Charles Parker, 803-323-7102.
▪ “Growing for the Seasons,” as session on learning what crops to grow for each season, will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Topics include crop selection, irrigation, pest management and healthy soils. To register visit catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or contact Clemson University Extension Agent Ben Boyles at Boyles2@clemson.edu.
Health care
▪ The Health Insurance Marketplace is open Nov. 1-Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1. To learn more about the marketplace plans and tax credits for coverage or schedule an appointment, contact Teena Allen with Affinity Health Center at 803-909-9708 or email tallen@affinityhealthcenter.org. Affinity Health Center’s main location is at 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, in Tech Park South. Help with enrollment in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program is available. Affinity is accepting new patients of all ages now. Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance are accepted. Care for the uninsured is provided on a sliding fee scale and no one is turned away due to inability to pay. Affinity Health Center has five sites throughout York County, including sites in Fort Mill, Clover and York.
▪ Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act insurance begins on Nov. 1. For an enrollment appointment, call North Central Family Medical Center, Rock Hill, at 803-325-7744 ext. 236, and in Chester, call 803-581-0574 ext. 407.
4-H
▪ Clemson Extension Service in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties is seeking youth to participate in the 2016-17 4-H/FFA Swine Project Show and Sale. Youth ages 5-19 will get a feeder pig in January, raise it for around three months, and show the finished hog at the Annual Swine Show and Sale March 25. Youth must be at least 5 years of age as of Jan. 1 and register as a 4-H member or be a registered FFA member in a York County FFA Chapter to participate. The 4-H/FFA Swine Project Show and Sale is sponsored by the United Way of York County. The registration deadline is Dec. 2. For information, call the 803-684-9919 ext. 113.
▪ 4-H Poultry Sale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Market Building, Chester. Laying hens from the 4-H Poultry Project will be auctioned in groups of three or five. Breeds include Golden Comet, Buff Orpington and Barred Rock. Buyers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. to obtain a bid number. For information, call Robin Currence at 803-209-0538.
Grants
▪ Applications for The Rock Hill Youth Council Youth Council Grants is Friday Nov. 4. The program will award grants of up to $500 to youth-led projects. Projects may range from helping organizations that have special needs to planning and hosting fun or recreational events for youth. Program descriptions and applications are availablaae from the City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Office, Room 390 in City Hall or by visiting cityofrockhill.com/PRT.
York County Library
All York County libraries will be closed Nov. 11 for staff training. Normal hours resume Nov. 12.
YMCA
▪ The Silver Fox Travel Club of the Upper Palmetto YMCA will host its second annual “Cold to Warm” winter cruise to the Panama Canal with Princess Cruise Line. The cruise will leave Jan. 7 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for an 11 day cruise. For information call Renee Price or Jimmy Johnson at 803-324-9622 ext. 229 or email jimmyjohnson@upymca.org. Prices vary. You do not have to be a member of the Y or the Silver Fox Club.
▪ The Upper Palmetto YMCA annual Ski Trip to Aspen/Snowmass, Colo., will be Feb. 11-16 at Timberline Condominiums in Snowmass. If you have never skied in the West, this is the trip for you. The package includes a range of rooming options; transfers to and from the airport and from the airport in Aspen to the Timberline; luggage service; four-day lift ticket to Snowmass, Aspen, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk ski areas; shuttle service and a welcome dinner reception and slope side picnic. For information, contact Jimmy Johnson at jimmyjohnson@upymca.org or at 803-324-9622 ext. 228. Discounts are available before Nov. 15. Details at www.upymca.org under any branch.
Classes
▪ Chester County Beekeeping Association will have a “Basic Beekeeping Class” noon-5 p.m. Saturday at The Market Building,116 Columbia St., Cost is $25. To register, call 803-581-8031 or email chestercountybeekeepers@gmail.com.
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers shag-dance lessons and line-dance lessons for $1 Tuesdays at Mickey’s Shag Shack,1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line-dance lessons begin 6 p.m. and shag-dance lessons 7:30 p.m.
Reunions
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. For information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 will meet for its November birthday fellowship at at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday the Front Porch in Richburg.
Support groups
▪ The Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill offers a caregiver support group open to the community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. For information, call Dee Curran, R.N. at 803-327-7448.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
