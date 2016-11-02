Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Nov. 3, 2016

The Woman’s Club of Fort Mill Holiday Extravaganza will be 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bell Crane Inn, 599 Smythe Road, off Sutton Road.
The event includes holiday decor,vendors, gift baskets, and more. Refreshments provided.
Proceeds benefit Fort Mill Care Center, Harlan's Heroes, and projects of the Woman's Club of Fort Mill. Tickets are $20 at Shear Excellence in Tega Cay, from club members or call Adelle at 704-763-7706.
Special events
▪ The “Seven Deadly Sins of Landscaping” will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
▪ The 39th annual Eastern York County CROP Walk will be 3 p.m. Sunday beginning at the Dinkins Hall lawn at Winthrop University and walk on Oakland to downtown Rock Hill. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Returning this year is CanStruction, a competition to create sculptures out of canned goods. They will be on display at St. John’s United Methodist Church. For information on the walk, call 803-327-5640 or email winthropwesley@gmail.com. For information on CanStruction, call 803-327-3113 ext. 230 or email vkenney@stjohnsrh.org,
▪ VFW Post 3746 will have a pre-Veterans Day Dance, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at the VFW Post, Main Street, Rock Hill. Tickets are $15, single; $25, couples. Proceeds to build a new VFW Post on Crawford Road.
▪ Third annual Craftacular event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12, 114 S. Congress St . York. For information, call Jenifer at 803-627-6501
Fundraisers
▪ Comporium Pioneer Club indoor yard sale will be 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Shield of Faith Family Life Center, 2499 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Proceeds go to community needs.
▪ Lakewood Baptist Church WMU is hosting its second annual fall bazaar, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday featuring crafts and vendors at the church on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza to benefit Keyston Substance Abuse Services will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Events at Manchester, Rock Hill. The event includes a buffet dinner, chocolate tastings, demonstrations, live jazz and a competition among local restaurants for the best chocolate dessert. Tickets are $40, individual; $75, couples. For tickets, call 803-324-4118.
▪ Tirzah Fest will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York. The event includes sausage biscuits and coffee ($2.50) and Thanksgiving lunch ($9; take out available), vendors, baked goods and frozen casseroles.
▪ Ohana Musik Group will host a yard sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Dragon Express, 321 Cherry Road to raise money for Camp Corral, a summer camp for children of wounded or disabled veterans.
▪ Breakfast, Bazaar and Bake sale, Philadelphia United Methodist Church Nov. 12 at 2260 Chester Highway, York. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and bazaar 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
▪ Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding is hosting its first annual Open Horse Show Benefit Nov. 19 at Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center, 2717 State Rd 46, Chester. Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding’s mission is to provide a comprehensive therapeutic equine program that uses horses to facilitate growth, learning, and healing. Our population includes children and adults with mental, physical, and functional disabilities. In addition, there will be concessions, silent auction, raffles, and vendors. Gates open at 9:30. For more information, please contact 803-374-6255 or go to GastonFarmEquestrianCenter.com/forms to view show sheet or registration forms.
Meetings
▪ “Growing for the Seasons,” as session on learning what crops to grow for each season, will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Sponsored by Catawba Farm and Food Coalition and Clemson Extension, topics include crop selection, irrigation, pest management and healthy soils. Paul Thompson, extension agent, will lead the workshop. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. Registration deadline is Monday. To register go to catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or vs;; 803-385-6181.
▪ Special Needs Planning, including special needs trusts, government benefits, the able act, sponsored by WorkAbility, will be presented by Ryan Platt at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 101 York St., Chester. RSVP to Susan Kovas at shkovas@gmail.com or 803-374-1136.
▪ The Western York County Branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Wesley United Methodist Church with election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee. Polls will open from 6-8 p.m. For information contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The AARP local chapter will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Rd., across from St. Mary Catholic Church. Members, guests, and visitors are invited to attend. A member of the Law office of Montrio Belton will speak on wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and medical power of attorney.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
▪ Variety Dance Club.org will hold an informational meeting noon Saturday at The Little Café meeting room, 725 Cherry Road-Suite 180, Rock Hill. The club plans to conduct dance classes and social dances for Ballroom, Swing, Salsa, Hustle, etc. Interested dancers and non-dancers age 18 and older are invited to attend. For information contact Charles Parkerat 803-323-7102.
▪ The local TPA of America Post K, a non profit community organization that sponsors children’s safety programs, will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at York Seafood. For information, call Phyllis at 803-328-1654.
Classes
▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club offers shag-dance lessons and line-dance lessons for $1 Tuesdays at Mickey’s Shag Shack,1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill.
Reunions
▪ Emmett Scott High School Class of 1968 will meet at 3 pm on Saturday at Golden Corral, 1031 N. Anderson Rd. Class members, family, and friends are invited.
▪ The Rock Hill High School class of 1959 monthly luncheon will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral. All former classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. Information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
