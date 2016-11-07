Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Nov. 6, 2016

Veterans Day
▪ A Tribute to Veterans event will 10 a.m. at the Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden. The free patriotic program will honor the dedicated men and women of the military. The Veterans Garden is on Edgemont Avenue in Rock Hill. For information, call 803-329-5620.
▪ The annual Chester County Veterans Day ceremony will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Chester County War Memorial building, 154 Main St. The Chester High School JROTC will present the colors and the Chester High Band will provide patriotic music. Open to the public.
▪ Sterling Lodge No. 344 & Living Beauty Temple No. 709 will have its annual Veterans & Community Luncheon, noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Elk Lodge, 1644 Ogden Road, Rock Hill. Free but no carry outs.
▪ Clover High School’s Veteran’s Appreciation Breakfast will be 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Clover High School Cafeteria. Open to all veterans. RSVP to brian.batson@clover.k12.sc.us or call 803-810-8978.
▪ The York County Veterans Advisory Council will host the annual Veterans Day Parade and celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown York. All veterans, family, and friends are invited to participate. No entry fees. For information contact Ronnie Taylor at 803-517-0641 or JJ Mattingly at 803-684-3007.
▪ Agape Hospice will host a Veterans Day appreciation breakfast, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Drop in for a free light breakfast and fellowship with other veterans. For information, call Caroline Smith at 803-367-1572.
Special events
▪ Agape Hospice will host Life Blooms Eternally 2016 Thursday at the Old Town Ampitheather, 144 E. Black Street. The display of floral umbrellas opens at 10 a.m. and the memorial for loved ones begins at 3 p.m. To purchase a memorial umbrella or information, go to LifeBloomsSC.com
▪ The York County Choral Society will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Christmas Cantata” with uniquely set traditional selections of the season at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church on 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets are $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older and $5, students with ID. Tickets are available at the door or you can get at yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
▪ The Central City Optimist will sponsor it’s 32nd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Elks Lodge No. 11318, 344 E. Main St. Rock Hill. Free food, gifts and fellowship to seniors age 62 and older. For more information contact Larry Burnside at 803-327-0540 or Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325.
▪ The Vernon Grant 2016 Holiday Card and Ornament Reveal, presented to the family of Vernon Grant, will be 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Museum of York County. The event is free. The 30th annual holiday ornament produced by Culture and Heritage Museums has a 24kt gold finish ornament and is a limited edition of 700. The 2016 Vernon Grant Christmas Card, “Little Dickens,” has a limited edition of 500; the holiday card marks the museums’ 38th consecutive edition. Proceeds from the sale of the annual holiday card are also used for the exhibition & conservation of the Vernon Grant collection.
▪ Richburg Chapter No. 213 Order of the Eastern Star will have its Poor Man’s Supper, 4-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Richburg Masonic Lodge, 111 E. Lancaster St. Tickets, $7. Eat in or take out. Proceeds to scholarship fund.
▪ Camp High Hopes and Publix will host a spaghetti dinner for the residents at Pilgrims’ Inn, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. The dinner was rescheduled from an earlier date.
▪ Third annual Craftacular event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12, 114 S. Congress St . York. For information, call Jenifer at 803-627-6501
Fundraisers
▪ The St. Anne Council of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a Chicken for Charity Dinner, 3-6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at St. Anne Parrish Center, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill. The event is being catered by FATZ Restaurant of Rock Hill and will feature its Calabash Chicken which includes green beans, mashed potatoes, poppy seed rolls, banana pudding and tea. Tickets are $10 and available from any Council Knight or by calling 803-366-5659. Proceeds will be donated to the Columbus Hope Foundation which raises money throughout the year to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eighty- five percent raised stays in Rock Hill the remainder is used in South Carolina.
▪ The Woman’s Club of Fort Mill Holiday Extravaganza will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Bell Crane Inn, 599 Smythe Road, off Sutton Road. The event includes holiday decor,vendors, gift baskets, and more. Refreshments provided. Proceeds benefit Fort Mill Care Center, Harlan’s Heroes, and projects of the Woman’s Club of Fort Mill. Tickets are $20 at Shear Excellence in Tega Cay, from club members or call Adelle at 704-763-7706.
▪ Bethel United Methodist Church United Methodist Women will have a Holiday Pie Sale featuring a variety of pies. Orders are due by Friday with pick up Nov. 18 at the church on Curtis Street, Rock Hill. Place orders by calling 803-324-2455 or 803-417-0797 or email bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
▪ Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza to benefit Keystone Substance Abuse Services will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Events at Manchester, Rock Hill. The event includes a buffet dinner, chocolate tastings, demonstrations, live jazz and a competition among local restaurants for the best chocolate dessert. Tickets are $40, individual; $75, couples. For tickets, call 803-324-4118.
▪ Breakfast, Bazaar and Bake sale, Philadelphia United Methodist Church Saturday at 2260 Chester Highway, York. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and bazaar 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
▪ York County Genealogical & Historical Society will meet 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Museum of Western York County, 3716 Woodlawn St., Sharon. Topic is events in western York County that impacted the outcome of the Revolution.
▪ Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding is hosting its first annual Open Horse Show Benefit Nov. 19 at Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center, 2717 State Rd 46, Chester. Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding’s mission is to provide a comprehensive therapeutic equine program that uses horses to facilitate growth, learning, and healing. Our population includes children and adults with mental, physical, and functional disabilities. In addition, there will be concessions, silent auction, raffles, and vendors. Gates open at 9:30. For more information, please contact 803-374-6255 or go to GastonFarmEquestrianCenter.com/forms to view show sheet or registration forms.
Meetings
▪ The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. Business meeting begins at noon.
▪ “Growing for the Seasons,” as session on learning what crops to grow for each season, will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. Sponsored by Catawba Farm and Food Coalition and Clemson Extension, topics include crop selection, irrigation, pest management and healthy soils. Paul Thompson, extension agent, will lead the workshop. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. Registration deadline is Monday. To register go to catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or vs;; 803-385-6181.
▪ Special Needs Planning, including special needs trusts, government benefits, the able act, sponsored by WorkAbility, will be presented by Ryan Platt at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church, 101 York St., Chester. RSVP to Susan Kovas at shkovas@gmail.com or 803-374-1136.
▪ The Western York County Branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Wesley United Methodist Church with election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee. Polls will open from 6-8 p.m. For information contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The AARP local chapter will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Rd., across from St. Mary Catholic Church. Members, guests, and visitors are invited to attend. A member of the Law office of Montrio Belton will speak on wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and medical power of attorney.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517- 7253.
Hunger relief
▪ The Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Volunteers will help distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329- 9670.
▪ The Palmetto Council, Boy Scouts of America annual Scouting for Food Drive in Chester, Lancaster and York counties will run through Saturday. Scouts dropped off donation door hangers Nov. 5 and will collect donations Saturday. All donations will go to local soup kitchens and food pantries. Last year, local Scouts collected over 50,000 pounds of food.
Health care
▪ The Health Insurance Marketplace is open through Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1. To learn more about the marketplace plans and tax credits for coverage or schedule an appointment, contact Teena Allen with Affinity Health Center at 803-909-9708 or email tallen@affinityhealthcenter.org. Affinity Health Center’s main location is 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, in Tech Park South. Care for the uninsured is provided on a sliding fee scale and no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
▪ For an enrollment appointment for the Affordable Care Act, call North Central Family Medical Center, Rock Hill, at 803-325-7744 ext. 236, and in Chester, call 803-581-0574 ext. 407.
York County Library
All York County libraries will be closed Friday for staff training. Normal hours resume Nov. 12.
Classes
▪ The local unit of the United States Power Squadrons will offer American’s Boating Course, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lake Wylie Lutheran Church, corner of S.C. 160 and Gold Hill Road, Tega Cay. The cost is free. Cost of student materials and lunch is $4. To register email Bill Beers at beersbill@gmail.com or call 803-389-5124.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina is holding volunteer meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Baxter Village YMCA. For information, contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ The Rock Hill High School class of 1959 monthly luncheon will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral. All former classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. Information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
