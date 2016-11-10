Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Nov. 12

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Annual barbecue, 11 a.m. Nov. 18-19. Deliveries available on some orders. To place orders call Tinnie Moore at 803-322-3835.
New Love’s Chapel AME Zion Church, Fewell Road, Clover: Gospel program, 5 p.m. Nov. 19 featuring Alloration and Bill Crawford and the Mondernaires.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Veterans service, 11 a.m. Sunday. Gifts to all veterans.
Rock Grove AME Zion Church, Margaret Street, Rock Hill: Girl Scout Troop 1984 will host a Soup and Scouts community event, 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 19. Cans of vegetables can been dropped off from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.
ARP
Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill: Thanksgiving worship, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Open to the community.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade. Organ concert, 4 p.m. Sunday with Lenora Morrow Jeffcoat. Ladies Expo, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 with vendors, sausage biscuits, barbecue, soup, jams, jellies, baked goods and crafts.
BAPTIST
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Fall bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19 with crafts, bake sale, hot dog plates.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Family and Friends Day, morning worship Sunday with Minister Darryl Cunningham. Vocal Choir anniversary, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Annual Women’s Day service, 10 a.m. Sunday.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Happy Hearts fall bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with arts and crafts, treasure room, baked and canned goods.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Veterans Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday. Submit a photo in honor or memory of a veteran. Area veterans are invited to the service and asked to wear their uniform. Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes due Nov. 16. Baptism service, 11 a.m. Nov. 20. Soup and cornbread, 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 22. Bring your favorite soup.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Kids and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thanksgiving meal after morning service, Nov. 20. Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes due Nov. 20.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Youth Empowerment, 2-5 p.m. Saturday with Minister Latoya McDonald. Annual Thanksgiving meal for senior citizens, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19. Samaritan’s Purse shoe boxes due by Nov. 19.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Missionary program, 2 p.m. Sunday. Annual usher program, 2 p.m. Nov. 20.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Craft and yard sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Youth department “Harvest of Talent” youth night, 6-8 p.m. Saturday. There will be vendor tables and door prizes. To participate and attend, RSVP to 803-493-2363.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday with guests Pastor Phillip Sahawneh of Amman, Jordan. Adult Bible study, children’s and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Hearts of Gold to Pier 51 and a concert by The Drifters, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Youth mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ladies Lunch and Shop-A-Roma, 11 a.m. Nov. 19.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: The St. Anne Council of the Knight of Columbus pancake breakfast will be 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday Parish Center. Proceeds will go to a 17-year-old parish member who needs a double lung transplant. Boy Scout Troop 277 is selling Fraser fir and white pine wreaths and garland. Order by Nov. 27 to pick up Dec. 4. Contact clgoodwin71@gmail.com. St. Anne school play “Twelfth Night,” after 5:30 Mass Saturday and 4 p.m. Mass Sunday. The St. Anne’s Council of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a Chicken for Charity Diner, 3-6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the St. Anne Parrish Center. The event, catered by FATZ Restaurant, will feature Calabash Chicken with green beans, mashed potatoes, poppy seed rolls, banana pudding and tea. Tickets are $10. Council Knights have tickets or call 803-366-5659. Proceeds go to the Columbus Hope Foundation to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eighty-five percent stays in Rock Hill; the remainder is used within South Carolina.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: “A Year of Mercy Ends – A Life of Mercy Continues,” 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19 led by Sister Gay Rowzie. For information, call 803-327-2097.
CHRISTIAN
Rock Hill Christian Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Benefit concert with Donna Ritter of Sharon and Mike Capps, 2 p.m. Sunday. Love offering for their sister Michelle Hall who is battling stage four cancer.
CHURCH OF GOD
Celriver Church of God, Celriver Road, Rock Hill: 65th Homecoming anniversary, 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Terry Scruggs. Music and dinner after worship. Members, former members and friends invited.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Fashion and Compassion items will be for sale between both services.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc.org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Seniors at Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday featuring Winthrop acting students.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Annual barbecue pick up, 9-11 a.m. Saturday. To place orders, call the church at 803-366-4637. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Clover First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Afternoon of Music, “Bach to Liebermann,” 3 p.m. Sunday with John Austin King on piano and Alex Wilson on organ.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 19. Fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, tea or lemonade. Dessert table. Plates: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12; and free, age 5 and younger.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Veterans will be recognized during 11 a.m. worship Sunday. Covered-dish lunch after. Chronic pain support group, 6:30 p.m. Monday. Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prayer and Healing service, 7 p.m. Thursday. Friendship is hosting a boot drive for water-resistant boots for homeless men. The boots will be blessed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Boots may be dropped off at the church. For information, call 803-324-0882.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible study, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, biscuits, dessert, tea or lemonade. Cost: $6 adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 8 p.m. Sunday. United Methodist Women fall bazaar, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 with breakfast, lunch, vendors, baked goods and a “trash to treasure” table. Proceeds to missions.
Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Chester Highway, York: Breakfast, 7 a.m. and bazaar and bake sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Oyster stew, 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 19 with stew, vegetable soup, hot dogs, drinks and desserts. Donations accepted.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can-eat Soup Supper, 5-7 p.m. Saturday with a variety of soups, cornbread, crackers and desserts. Donations accepted.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Agape International Ministries, The Well, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Campaign to collect shoes for Haiti and other international countries. Bring shoes Nov. 7-Dec. 4 and Dec. 5-Jan. 1 to the church. For information, call Deborha Tulay at 803-326-0421.
Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries, Museum Road, Rock Hill: 11th anniversary celebration, 3 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Donnie Dye at 1041 Sylvia Circle Drive, Rock Hill.
Faith Covenant Church, South Stonewall Avenue, Rock Hill: 10th anniversary celebration, 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 2939 India Hook Road, Rock Hill.
Higher Ground Church, Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land: Heritage Quartet in concert, 11 a.m. Nov. 20.
Lion of Judah Next Level Ministry, meeting at 914 Odgen Road, Rock Hill: Brandon Mingo will speak 4 p.m. Sunday and Pastor Sharon Mingo will speak 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: GAP and Legacy Thanksgiving meal, 2-5 p.m. Saturday. TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
Landmark Pentecostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 35th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Springdale Recreation Center, South Plantation Road. More than 50 vendors will display crafts, gifts, jewelry, pottery and art. Door prizes every hour. Santa pictures, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. For information, call 803-287-2667. Bring non-perishable food donations for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. CROP Walk, 3 p.m. Sunday. Ladies exercise group, 6:30 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Thursday, Gaston room. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday, church parlor.
Oakdale Presbyterian Church, S.C. 55 West, Clover: Western York County Community of Churches will host a Thanksgiving service of music and preaching, 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Oakdale.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Ordination and Installation service for Landon Dillard, 3 p.m. Sunday. Reception after. Family Hoops Night, 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday for ages kindergarten-fifth grade. Daytrippers to Upcounty History Museum in Greenville, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Museum tickets, $5. Dutch treat lunch and bus tour of Furman University.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Purity Bells. Wednesday programs, “Soup for the Soul,” 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Free Thanksgiving supper, 4-8 p.m. Nov. 19 with turkey, ham and all the fixings. Both open to the community.
