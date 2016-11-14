Pet of the week

York County Animal Shelter
Sadie is a a female, black Labrador Retriever mix about 2 years old.
Adoption fee is $77. It covers spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations.
See Sadie from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the York County Animal Shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York.
