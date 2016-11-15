Study: Some pigs see the sty as half full, others as half empty

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting Pause

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:48 Clinton chaplain asks for prayer for Rock Hill bus crash victims

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

2:11 Clinton College mourns students, others who died in NC bus crash

1:08 Clinton College student mourns classmates

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings