Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Nov. 17, 2016

▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s annual Victorian Teas, part of the Christmasville events, will be noon Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 at the Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave.
A traditional full English Tea will be served with an assortment of savories and sweets, scones with homemade lemon curd, and Twinings tea.
The Sugar Plum Boutique will be open an hour before and after each tea, with items, crafts and home-made holiday treats from local artisans and vendors. Cost is $25 for adults; $12 for children age 12 and under.
Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30. Call Betty at 803-415-7278 or the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back. Proceeds benefit Woman’s Club Community Service Programs and preservation and upkeep of club house and gardens.
Special events
▪ Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Gospel Choir will host its annual fall concert 7:30 p.m. Friday in Plowden Auditorium in Withers Building. The concert will feature performance by the Prayze team, dance team and the South Carolina State Gospel Choir. Admission is free.
▪ Richburg Chapter No. 213 Order of the Eastern Star will have its Poor Man’s Supper, 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Richburg Masonic Lodge, 111 E. Lancaster St. Tickets, $7. Eat in or take out. Proceeds to scholarship fund.
Holiday events
▪ Priority sign up for the 30th annual Drummer Boy Ministries, an outreach of Riverside Baptist Church, will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 3248 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. The program assists children in need at Christmas by providing new and slightly used toys to ages 12 and under. Bring government issued ID and proof that the children live in your residence. If you can not come to the priority sign up on Saturday, you can register on a first come basis, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday in November, at Sassy and Chic DIY Boutique (formerly Safari Discount Grocery), 1122 India Hook R Rock Hill. Priority sign ups are guaranteed and attempts will be made to help all others. For questions call 803-329-4998.
Fundraisers
▪ India Hook United Methodist Women’s Vendor’s Market will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center. Vendors include Paparazzi jewelry, crafts, Christmas decorations, candles, LuLaRoe, Tupperware and baked goods. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. and soup and chili from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
▪ Mt. Zion Baptist Church on S.C. 322 in McConnells will host its Fall Festival, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the church with food and fun and for the entire family.
▪ Covenant Presbyterian Men of the Church are having the annual smoked turkey sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallant roads. Whole smoked turkeys (12 pounds average) are $30. To reserve turkeys, call 803-366-8223. Quantities are limited.
▪ Christmas Sale Extravaganza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church, 101 York Street, Chester. There will be gift items, baked goods, handmade soaps, handmade jewelry, crafts, household items, antiques, potted plants. Hot dog plates, $5.
▪ The St. Anne Council of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a Chicken for Charity Dinner, 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Anne Parrish Center, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill. The event is being catered by FATZ Restaurant of Rock Hill and will feature its Calabash Chicken which includes green beans, mashed potatoes, poppy seed rolls, banana pudding and tea. Tickets are $10 and available from any Council Knight or by calling 803-366-5659. Proceeds will be donated to the Columbus Hope Foundation which raises money throughout the year to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eighty- five percent raised stays in Rock Hill the remainder is used in South Carolina.
▪ Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding is hosting its first annual Open Horse Show Benefit Saturday at Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center, 2717 State Rd 46, Chester. Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding’s mission is to provide a comprehensive therapeutic equine program that uses horses to facilitate growth, learning, and healing. Our population includes children and adults with mental, physical, and functional disabilities. In addition, there will be concessions, silent auction, raffles, and vendors. Gates open at 9:30. For more information, please contact 803-374-6255 or go to GastonFarmEquestrianCenter.com/forms to view show sheet or registration forms.
▪ Mike Farella, a professional photographer, will capture the surprise of children visiting with the Jolly ‘Ole Elf, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Road, Fort Mill. Photos can be copied for holiday use.
Meetings
▪ The York County Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Janice D Pope, instructor, designer and quilter, will present "Anything But Boring!" along with an original trunk show.
▪ The Spencer Estates Neighborhood Association will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursdsay the City Operations Center, 757 S Anderson Road, Rock Hill. ChristmasVille chair Patti Panetti will talk about this year’s celebration.
▪ The Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. Officers and executive committee members will be elected.
▪ The Western York County Branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church with election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee. Polls will open from 6-8 p.m. For information contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
Clubs
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests $15 for couples, $7.50 singles, which includes a short dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call Bob at 803-329-5764, 9 a.m,-9 p.m. The Holiday Dance is Dec. 2, same location and same time. Holiday attire. Please bring finger food to share; non alcoholic beverages provided.
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club will have its re-up party (membership drive) and spaghetti dinner, 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at Ramada Inn. Veterans will be recognized. 2017 Wall of Fame recipients will be announced. Bring non perishable items for Project HOPE. Cost, $3, members; $5, guests. Join the club and get in free Saturday only.
Reunions
▪ The Chester High School class of 1975 will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral Restaurant, Rock Hill to plan the bus trip to Savannah in September. All classmates are invited. For information, contact Diane Hooper Wilmore at 803-385-6985 or Bertha Rhinehart Sims at 803-209-2523.
