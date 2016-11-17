Polar bear meets dog. Polar bear ... pets dog.

1:34 Family, guests react to new Fort Mill video series Pause

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa

0:03 Clover teen pleads guilty but mentally ill to arson, burglary

1:45 NASCAR driver races on track and towards medical career

1:05 Video: Duby Okeke compares Winthrop men's basketball teammates to Space Jam characters

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano