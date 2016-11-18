Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties for Saturday, Nov. 19

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Annual barbecue, 11 a.m. Saturday. Deliveries available on some orders. To place orders call Tinnie Moore at 803-322-3835.
New Love’s Chapel AME Zion Church, Fewell Road, Clover: Gospel program, 5 p.m. Saturday featuring Alloration and Bill Crawford and the Mondernaires.
Pineville AME Zion, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: Pastoral celebration of the Rev. Victor C. Wilson’s 23 years in the ministry, 3 p.m. Sunday with Bishop Mildred B. Hines, presiding prelate of the Southeastern Episcopal District.
Rock Grove AME Zion Church, Margaret Street, Rock Hill: Girl Scout Troop 1984 will host a Soup and Scouts community event, 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday. Cans of vegetables can been dropped off from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.
ARP
Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill: Thanksgiving worship, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Open to the community.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Acoustic worship, 9 a.m., traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade. Ladies Expo, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with vendors, sausage biscuits, barbecue, soup, jams, jellies, baked goods and crafts.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Brotherhood anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. Dinner after the program. Open to the public. Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Scholarship fundraiser, 2 p.m. Nov. 27.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: Woman’s Auxiliary is sponsoring a program on Women of the Bible, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Fall bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday with crafts, bake sale, hot dog plates.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Vocal Choir anniversary, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Baptism service, 11 a.m. Sunday. Annual Soup and cornbread supper, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. Bring your favorite soup. Hanging of the greens, Nov. 27. Divorce Care, 5 p.m. Sunday. Mid-week service, 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Kids and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thanksgiving meal after morning service, Sunday. No evening service. Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes due Sunday. Lottie Moon week of prayer, Nov. 27-Dec. 4. Mission march, Dec. 4.
Mount Do-Well Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Chinese auction fundraiser, 1 p.m. Saturday. Men’s Choir anniversary 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mockingbird Lane, Rock Hill: A play and a meal, “Jack Legg is Back,” 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Christian Singers 41st anniversary, 2 p.m. Nov. 27.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Annual community Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. Thursday. Free to all.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells: Fall festival, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday with food and family fun.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Annual Thanksgiving meal for senior citizens, 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Samaritan’s Purse shoe boxes due by Saturday.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Annual usher program, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Riverside Baptist Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Priority sign up for the 30th annual Drummer Boy Ministries, an outreach of Riverside Baptist Church, will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 3248 India Hook Road. The program assists children in need at Christmas by providing new and slightly used toys to ages 12 and under. Bring government issued ID and proof that the children live in your residence. If you can not come to the priority sign up on Saturday, you can register on a first come basis, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday in November, at Sassy and Chic DIY Boutique (formerly Safari Discount Grocery), 1122 India Hook R Rock Hill. Priority sign ups are guaranteed and attempts will be made to help all others. For questions call 803-329-4998.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Thanksgiving service, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Union Baptist Church, S.C. 274 at Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: 124th church anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Larry Floyd.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday with shoe box dedication. Adult Bible study, children’s and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Samaritan’s Purse warehouse, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold feeding the battered women’s shelter, 11 a.m. Nov. 24.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Thanksgiving Day Masses, 7 and 9 a.m. Thursday. St. Anne will feed 6-700 people who are shut-ins or at the soup kitchen Thanksgiving Day. Food needed include green beans, gravy and canned sweet potatoes. The St. Anne Council of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a Chicken for Charity Diner, 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Anne Parrish Center. The event, catered by FATZ Restaurant, will feature Calabash Chicken with green beans, mashed potatoes, poppy seed rolls, banana pudding and tea. Tickets are $10. Council Knights have tickets or call 803-366-5659. Proceeds go to the Columbus Hope Foundation to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eighty-five percent stays in Rock Hill; the remainder is used within South Carolina. Advent family retreat, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 30. Register by Nov. 27
CHURCH OF GOD
Fort Mill Church of God, Academy Street, Fort Mill: Jersey Day is Sunday at each service, 8, 9:45 and 11:30 a.m. Wear your favorite team jersey and a tailgate will be after the last service.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Christ the King Day is Sunday with Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m., Rite II, 10:30 a.m. Advent wreath workshop, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. No Holy Eucharist and Unction service, Wednesday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc.org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, reform congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Veterans celebration in the community room between services.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday, both with Holy Communion. Nursery available. Sunday school and coffee fellowship, 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Viewing the film, “Color of Fear,” 9:45 a.m.-noon Sunday with discussion after. Thanksgiving dinner and annual meeting, 5 p.m. Sunday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Community Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Sunday. Evening Circle, 6 p.m. Monday. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Decorate the church for Christmas after worship Sunday. Prayer group, 10 a.m. Monday. Collecting non perishable food items for HOPE House.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until January 21.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Thanksgiving celebration, 11 a.m. Sunday. Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Green Pond United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Food sale, 10:30 a.m. Saturday with fish, chicken and hot dog plates. Place orders beginning at 9 a.m. at 803-222-7882. Thanksgiving service for the Clover Parish, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Green Pond. All are welcome.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Vendor’s Market will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the family life center. Vendors include Paparazzi jewelry, crafts, Christmas decorations, candles, LuLaRoe, Tupperware and baked goods. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. and soup and chili from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Community Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Sunday. Hanging of the Greens, 9 a.m. Nov. 26.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper will resume Nov. 30. United Methodist Women fall bazaar, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with breakfast, lunch, vendors, baked goods and a “trash to treasure” table. Proceeds to missions.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Oyster stew, 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday with stew, vegetable soup, hot dogs, drinks and desserts. Donations accepted.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community senior social, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Menu: ham, pinto beans, turnip greens, slaw, cornbread, biscuits, desserts and tea.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Consecrations Sunday and Thanksgiving luncheon, Sunday. Ongoing men’s and women’s Bible study, 5 p.m. Sundays. Reading Circle, Nov. 27.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Info: Call evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 9-10:30 a.m. Sundays on WRHI-FM (94.3) with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Agape International Ministries, The Well, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Campaign to collect shoes for Haiti and other international countries. Bring shoes Nov. 7-Dec. 4 and Dec. 5-Jan. 1 to the church. For information, call Deborha Tulay at 803-326-0421.
Faith Covenant Church, South Stonewall Avenue, Rock Hill: 10th anniversary celebration, 1 p.m. Saturday at 2939 India Hook Road, Rock Hill.
Higher Ground Church, Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land: Heritage Quartet in concert, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Lion of Judah Next Level Ministry, meeting at 914 Odgen Road, Rock Hill: Pastor Sharon Mingo will speak 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Special People party, noon-2: p.m. Dec. 3. GAP and Legacy Christmas party, 2:30-5 p.m. Dec. 3.
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
Landmark Pentecostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 35th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Springdale Recreation Center, South Plantation Road. More than 50 vendors will display crafts, gifts, jewelry, pottery and art. Door prizes every hour. Santa pictures, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. For information, call 803-287-2667. Bring non-perishable food donations for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
Trinty Pentecostal Holiness Church, Airport Road, Lancaster: Yard sale, Saturday at the church.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday school, 11:15 a.m. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday school, 10 a.m., worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Hanging of the Greens, 6 p.m. Sunday. Ladies exercise group, 6:30 p.m. . Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday, church parlor. Volunteer work day with Hunger Outreach program, 3 p.m. Tuesday. Church office closed Thursday and Friday.
Oakdale Presbyterian Church, S.C. 55 West, Clover: Western York County Community of Churches will host a Thanksgiving service of music and preaching, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakdale.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Alternative Gift Fair, 3-6 p.m. Sunday in the activities center. Faith and Film, “ A Long way Down,” (rated R), 6 p.m. Sunday, Presbyterian Student Center. Bring a drink and $5 for pizza and popcorn. American Red Cross Blood Drive, 2-6:30 p.m. Monday in the activities center. To sign up go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Oakland Ave.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Community. Community Thanksgiving dinner, 5 p.m. Wednesday. Office closed Thursday and Friday.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Community Thanksgiving service, 6:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Paul Abell. Light refreshments after.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane, Clover: Free Thanksgiving supper, 4-8 p.m. Saturday with turkey, ham and all the fixings. Both open to the community.
