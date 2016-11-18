Community events for York, Chester, Lancaster counties, Nov. 17, 2016

More than 150 craft vendors will show their wares at the Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Dairy Barn at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
There will be a variety of homemade and handmade items such as infused olive oil, soaps, lotions, candles, pottery, knit and crocheted items and more.
There will be food trucks and a door prize raffle with contributions from the vendors. Admission is free. Rain or shine. Parking is $5 per car.
During the Craft Fair will be the annual Paws with Claus event from 1-3 p.m., at which visitors can take pictures of their pet and Santa. Bring your own camera. A $10 sitting fee will benefit the Mary Warner Mack Memorial Dog Park.
Special events
▪ The first Miss YCHS Pageant will be 6:30 p.m. Monday in the York Comprehensive High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 at the door and the official program books will be on sale for $5. The pageant will feature 22 contestants competing for Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Junior, Miss Senior, and Miss YCHS. It features talent competition and performances from Julie’s Fancy Feet Dance Academy and Fascinating Rhythm Dance Studio, with an appearance from Miss Capital City Leslie Knight. The pageant is produced by the York Cougar Band program.
▪ The York County Choral Society will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Christmas Cantata” with uniquely set traditional selections of the season at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church on 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets are $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older and $5, students with ID. Tickets are available at the door or you can get at yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
▪ Mt. Prospect Baptist Church will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall. Free to all.
Holiday events
▪ Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours will be 3-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries. From 3-6 p.m. hands-on activities for all ages include candle-dipping, scherenschitte (paper cutting,) stringing popcorn and decorating the tree with handmade ornaments. The Bratton Arms Tavern will be open with food by the Friends of Brattonsville available for purchase. Admission: adult, $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6; age 3 and under and CHM members, free. Historic Brattonsville will be closed the day of the events until 3 p.m. and Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. For more information call 803-684-2327 or go to www.chmuseums.org
▪ The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s annual Victorian Teas, part of the Christmasville events, will be noon Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 at the Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave. A traditional full English Tea will be served with an assortment of savories and sweets, scones with homemade lemon curd, and Twinings tea. The Sugar Plum Boutique will be open an hour before and after each tea, with items, crafts and home-made holiday treats from local artisans and vendors. Cost is $25 for adults; $12 for children age 12 and under. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30. Call Betty at 803-415-7278 or the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back. Proceeds benefit Woman’s Club Community Service Programs and preservation and upkeep of club house and gardens.
▪ The Central City Optimist will sponsor it’s 32nd annual Senior Citizens Banquet, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Elks Lodge No. 11318, 344 E. Main St. Rock Hill. Free food, gifts and fellowship to seniors age 62 and older. For more information contact Larry Burnside at 803-327-0540 or Charlie M. Robinson at 803-230-3325.
▪ The annual York Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 4:30 on Dec 7. Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance. At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a special tree lighting ceremony celebrating a renewal of a significant York tradition.
▪ The annual Christmas in Olde York Tour of Homes will be 3-7 p.m. Dec. 10-11. In addition, at 2 p.m., Saturday just prior to the beginning of the Christmas Tour, there will be an unveiling of the Court House Historical Marker. Mayor Eddie Lee, County Councilman Robert Winkler, and Cary Tilley, Director of the Culture and Heritage Museums, will speak at the dedication. The Court House Historical Marker was provided in partnership with the Yorkville Historical Society and the Culture and Heritage Museums.
▪ Clover Woman’s Club 2016 Christmas Tour will be 2-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the older section of Clover near Kinard School. Tickets are $10 and proceeds go to the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets are available at Good Things, Clover Chamber of Commerce, the Palmetto House, Xscape Salon, and in Lake Wylie at Salon 108. For information, call Andrea at the chamber 803-222-3312 or Windy at 803-222-7533.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery, will have a hunger relief site 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hermon Presbyterian Church, 107 Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill, SC. Volunteers will help distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. For information, contact Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Meetings
▪ The York County Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. Janice D Pope, instructor, designer and quilter, will present “Anything But Boring!” along with an original trunk show.
▪ Keystone board of directors will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. For information, call 803-324-4118.
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners meeting scheduled for Nov. 17 has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 29 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Hwy., York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell at 803-684- 3137 ext. 101.
Clubs
▪ The Vintage Club of Tega Cay’s monthly dinner and entertainment will be 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Phil Glennon Community Center. Cocktails at 6 p.m. The Hinson Girls will entertain after dinner. The club is open to residents of Tega Cay.
YMCA
▪ The Silver Fox Travel Club of the Upper Palmetto YMCA will host its second annual “Cold to Warm” winter cruise to the Panama Canal with Princess Cruise Line. The cruise will leave Jan. 7 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for an 11 day cruise. For information call Renee Price or Jimmy Johnson at 803-324-9622 ext. 229 or email jimmyjohnson@upymca.org. Prices vary. You do not have to be a member of the Y or the Silver Fox Club.
▪ The Upper Palmetto YMCA annual Ski Trip to Aspen/Snowmass, Colo., will be Feb. 11-16 at Timberline Condominiums in Snowmass. If you have never skied in the West, this is the trip for you. The package includes a range of rooming options; transfers to and from the airport and from the airport in Aspen to the Timberline; luggage service; four-day lift ticket to Snowmass, Aspen, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk ski areas; shuttle service and a welcome dinner reception and slope side picnic. For information, contact Jimmy Johnson at jimmyjohnson@upymca.org or at 803-324-9622 ext. 228. Discounts are available before Nov. 15. Details at www.upymca.org under any branch.
Auditions
▪ NarroWay Productions will hold audtions for “Not Just Another Love Story,” 6 p.m. Monday at the theater on S.C. 51 in Fort Mill. For information email castmanager@narroway.net or call 803-802-2300.
Health care
▪ The Health Insurance Marketplace is open through Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1. To learn more about the marketplace plans and tax credits for coverage or schedule an appointment, contact Teena Allen with Affinity Health Center at 803-909-9708 or email tallen@affinityhealthcenter.org. Affinity Health Center’s main location is 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, in Tech Park South. Care for the uninsured is provided on a sliding fee scale and no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
▪ For an enrollment appointment for the Affordable Care Act, call North Central Family Medical Center, Rock Hill, at 803-325-7744 ext. 236, and in Chester, call 803-581-0574 ext. 407.
Classes
▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program will be offered for individuals 26 and older 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Cox’s Harley-Davidson, 1178 Galleria Blvd. The class is offered, as a one time special – bring a friend for free. Participants get certificates that may reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage for three years. Cost is $15, member of AARP and $20, non members. Registration is required. To sign up, call Donald Hunt at 803-328- 5507.
▪ US Soccer instructors will conduct entry level soccer referee classroom clinics 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Manchester Meadows. Cost is $80. Registration is required at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 18162, grade 8, is for referees age 14 and older on the day of the clinic. Class No. 18463, grade 9, is for referees ages 11-13 years old. For information, contact Bob Delaney at delaneys@comporium.net or 803-230-0582.
▪ The Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina Shag lessons & line-dance lessons each Tuesday at Mickey’s Shag Shack, 1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Food & drinks are available at a reasonable price. Cover charge, $1 Details at lakewylieshagclub.com.
York County Library
▪ All York County libraries will be closed Thursday-Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving holidays. For information on library programs and services, go to www.yclibrary.org.
Reunions
▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954 will not meet in November. The next meeting will be 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Golden Corral, Anderson Road.
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. Information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
Send Community News items to communitynews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline for the Thursday column is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline for the Sunday column is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments